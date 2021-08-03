checkAd

TopBuild Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

  • 29.1% increase in net sales
  • 150 bps gross margin expansion, 140 bps on an adjusted basis
  • 15.4% operating margin, 15.6% on an adjusted basis, up 270 bps
  • $2.72 net income per diluted share, $2.76 on an adjusted basis
  • 18.0% adjusted EBITDA margin, 18.4% on a same branch basis

Announces New $200 Million Share Repurchase Program

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very pleased with our second quarter results. Top line growth was strong and operating margins expanded at both business segments. Our solid performance demonstrates our team’s ability to successfully manage pricing in conjunction with multiple material cost increases as well as productivity in a labor and material constrained market.

“Looking ahead, we expect the residential housing market to remain solid and the commercial market to continue to strengthen. Our focus will remain on driving profitable growth and creating long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights
(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to the quarter ended June 30, 2020)

  • Net sales increased 29.1% to $834.3. million, 18.3% on a same branch basis, primarily driven by increases in both price and volume as well as M&A.
  • Gross margin increased 150 basis points to 29.1%. On an adjusted basis, gross margin increased 140 basis points to 29.2%.
  • Operating profit was $128.3 million, compared to operating profit of $80.5 million, a 59.5% improvement. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $129.9 million, compared to $83.5 million, a 55.5% improvement.
  • Operating margin was 15.4%, up 290 basis points. Adjusted operating margin improved 270 basis points to 15.6%.
  • Net income was $90.4 million, or $2.72 per diluted share, compared to $55.5 million, or $1.67 per diluted share. Adjusted income was $91.6 million, or $2.76 per diluted share, compared to $55.7 million, or $1.68 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $149.8 million, compared to $107.8 million, a 39.1% increase, and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 130 basis points to 18.0%.

  • At June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $261.7 million and availability under its revolving credit facility of $378.8 million for total liquidity of $640.5 million.

Six Month Financial Highlights
(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to six months ended June 30, 2020)

  • Net sales increased 21.4% to $1,577.1 million. On a same branch basis, revenue increased 13.9% to $1,479.4 million.
  • Gross margin expanded 110 basis points to 28.0%. On an adjusted basis, gross margin expanded 90 basis points to 28.0%.
  • Operating profit was $224.2 million, compared to operating profit of $150.4 million, a 49.0% improvement. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $227.1 million, compared to $153.8 million, a 47.7% improvement.
  • Operating margin was 14.2%, and 14.4% on an adjusted basis, a 260-basis point improvement.
  • Net income was $150.2 million, or $4.53 per diluted share, compared to $106.3 million, or $3.18 per diluted share. Adjusted income was $158.7 million, or $4.78 per diluted share, compared to $101.6 million, or $3.04 per diluted share.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $265.7 million, compared to $196.1 million, a 35.5% increase. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.8%, a 170-basis point improvement.

Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the period ended June 30, 2020)

TruTeam 3 Months Ended
6/30/21 		6 Months Ended
6/30/21 		  Service Partners 3 Months Ended
6/30/21 		6 Months Ended
6/30/21
Sales $605,625 $1,138,378   Sales $273,364 $524,965
Change       Change    
Volume 10.4% 7.7%   Volume 14.3% 14.0%
Price 5.0% 3.0%   Price 10.3% 7.0%
M&A 14.4% 10.1%   M&A 1.8% 0.9%
Total Change 29.8% 20.8%   Total Change 26.4% 21.9%
Operating Margin 16.4% 15.2%   Operating Margin 15.7% 14.9%
Change 150 bps 140 bps   Change 450 bps 360 bps
Adj. Operating Margin 16.6% 15.3%   Adj. Operating Margin 15.7% 14.9%
Change 140 bps 130 bps   Change 410 bps 330 bps

Capital Allocation

Acquisitions
Three companies were acquired in the second quarter, American Building Systems, Creative Conservation and RJ Insulation. Combined, they are expected to generate approximately $155 million of revenue on a pro forma full year basis. Year-to-date, the Company has acquired five companies which are expected to generate approximately $221 million of revenue on a pro forma, full year basis.

“M&A remains our number one capital allocation priority. Our prospects center around our core of insulation and related adjacent products that will further strengthen our industry leadership position. Our pipeline is robust, and we expect to stay very busy on this front through the remainder of the year,” added Buck.

“Our strong balance sheet and cash flows also provide us with the flexibility to continue our history of share repurchases, and we are pleased to announce another $200 million share repurchase program.”

Share Repurchase Program
In the second quarter, the Company repurchased 73,747 shares at an average price of $192.30 per share. Year-to-date, the Company has repurchased 123,031 shares at an average price of $195.38 per share.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has approved an additional share repurchase program whereby the Company may purchase up to $200 million of its common stock. Repurchases will be made from cash on hand as well as from a portion of the free cash flow expected to be generated from the business. The program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

2021 Outlook

Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (1)

($ in millions)    
2021 Low High
Sales $ 3,290 $ 3,370
Adjusted EBITDA* $ 565 $ 590

*See table for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.

Assumptions (1)

($ in millions)    
2021 Low High
Housing Starts   1,475   1,525
Estimated net income $ 339.5 $ 363.6
Interest Expense and other, net $ 24.7 $ 22.2
Income tax expense $ 119.3 $ 127.8
Depreciation and Amortization $ 70.6 $ 67.5
Share based compensation $ 10.9 $ 8.9

(1) This guidance and long-term targets reflect management’s current view of present and future market conditions and are based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore, cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Conference Call
A conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, August 3, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.

About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam, which has approximately 235 branches, and through Service Partners which distributes insulation and building material products from approximately 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Statements contained herein reflect our views about future periods, including our future plans and performance, constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods.  These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements.  We caution you against unduly relying on any of these forward-looking statements.  Our future performance may be affected by the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the United States economy, specifically with respect to residential and commercial construction; our ability to continue operations in markets affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and our ability to collect receivables from our customers; our reliance on residential new construction, residential repair/remodel, and commercial construction; our reliance on third-party suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to attract, develop, and retain talented personnel and our sales and labor force; our ability to maintain consistent practices across our locations; and our ability to maintain our competitive position.  We discuss the material risks we face under the caption entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 23, 2021, as well as under the caption entitled “Risk Factors” in subsequent reports that we file with the SEC.  Our forward-looking statements in this filing speak only as of the date of this filing.  Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all of them.  Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.  The Company believes that the non-GAAP performance measures and ratios that are contained herein, which management uses to manage our business, provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in our prior periods.  Non-GAAP performance measures and ratios should be viewed in addition, and not as an alternative, to the Company's reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.  Additional information about the Company is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC and is available on TopBuild's website at www.topbuild.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
tabitha.zane@topbuild.com
386-763-8801

(tables follow)


TopBuild Corp.            
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)        
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
                         
    Three Months Ended June 30,    Six Months Ended June 30, 
    2021   2020   2021   2020
Net sales   $ 834,255     $ 646,099        $ 1,577,053     $ 1,299,327  
Cost of sales     591,075       468,045       1,136,114       949,316  
Gross profit     243,180       178,054       440,939       350,011  
                         
Selling, general, and administrative expense     114,894       97,600       216,767       199,568  
Operating profit     128,286       80,454       224,172       150,443  
                         
Other income (expense), net:                        
Interest expense     (6,105 )     (8,277 )     (12,707 )     (17,018 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt                 (13,862 )     (233 )
Other, net     66       89       144       561  
Other expense, net     (6,039 )     (8,188 )     (26,425 )     (16,690 )
Income before income taxes     122,247       72,266       197,747       133,753  
                         
Income tax expense     (31,867 )     (16,770 )     (47,525 )     (27,485 )
Net income   $ 90,380     $ 55,496     $ 150,222     $ 106,268  
                         
Net income per common share:                        
Basic   $ 2.75     $ 1.69     $ 4.57     $ 3.22  
Diluted   $ 2.72     $ 1.67     $ 4.53     $ 3.18  
                         
Weighted average shares outstanding:                        
Basic     32,865,303       32,867,842       32,846,016       33,018,148  
Diluted     33,177,435       33,202,423       33,190,107       33,401,135  


TopBuild Corp.                
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)                
(dollars in thousands)                
    As of
    June 30,   December 31,
ASSETS   2021   2020
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 261,739     $ 330,007  
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $8,337 at June 30, 2021, and $6,926 at December 31, 2020     491,625       427,340  
Inventories, net     178,576       161,369  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     20,523       17,689  
Total current assets     952,463       936,405  
                 
Right of use assets     100,558       83,490  
Property and equipment, net     199,982       180,053  
Goodwill     1,494,200       1,410,685  
Other intangible assets, net     237,573       190,605  
Deferred tax assets, net     2,729       2,728  
Other assets     11,213       11,317  
Total assets   $ 2,998,718     $ 2,815,283  
                 
LIABILITIES                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 356,570     $ 331,710  
Current portion of long-term debt     23,476       23,326  
Accrued liabilities     126,517       107,949  
Short-term lease liabilities     36,673       33,492  
Total current liabilities     543,236       496,477  
                 
Long-term debt     680,999       683,396  
Deferred tax liabilities, net     168,091       168,568  
Long-term portion of insurance reserves     49,456       50,657  
Long-term lease liabilities     68,457       53,749  
Other liabilities     13,663       13,642  
Total liabilities     1,523,902       1,466,489  
                 
EQUITY     1,474,816       1,348,794  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 2,998,718     $ 2,815,283  
                 
                 
    As of June 30, 
       2021   2020
Other Financial Data                
Receivable days     45       49  
Inventory days     30       28  
Accounts payable days     74       83  
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable   $ 313,631     $ 277,080  
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) † 9.9 %     10.5 %
                 
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches            


TopBuild Corp.      
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)      
(in thousands)            
             
    Six Months Ended June 30, 
    2021   2020
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:                   
Net income   $ 150,222     $ 106,268  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     33,221       33,311  
Share-based compensation     5,377       9,038  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     13,862       233  
Loss on sale or abandonment of property and equipment     833       320  
Amortization of debt issuance costs     858       716  
Provision for bad debt expense     4,037       3,756  
Loss from inventory obsolescence     1,129       1,313  
Deferred income taxes, net     (206 )     (38 )
Change in certain assets and liabilities            
Receivables, net     (36,277 )     1,894  
Inventories, net     (8,055 )     538  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (2,273 )     9,151  
Accounts payable     21,782       (16,390 )
Accrued liabilities     17,693       28,188  
Payment of contingent consideration           (413 )
Other, net           277  
Net cash provided by operating activities     202,203       178,162  
             
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:            
Purchases of property and equipment     (28,560 )     (20,937 )
Acquisition of businesses     (195,411 )     (20,526 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment     193       763  
Net cash used in investing activities     (223,778 )     (40,700 )
             
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:            
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt     411,250       300,000  
Repayment of long-term debt     (421,716 )     (313,407 )
Payment of debt issuance costs     (6,500 )     (2,280 )
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards     (11,491 )     (13,165 )
Exercise of stock options     5,952        
Repurchase of shares of common stock     (24,038 )     (34,152 )
Payment of contingent consideration     (150 )     (428 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (46,693 )     (63,432 )
             
Cash and Cash Equivalents            
(Decrease) increase for the period     (68,268 )     74,030  
Beginning of period     330,007       184,807  
End of period   $ 261,739     $ 258,837  
             
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:            
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities   $ 39,135     $ 19,257  
Accruals for property and equipment     460       323  


TopBuild Corp.                      
Segment Data (Unaudited)                    
(dollars in thousands)                                        
                                         
    Three Months Ended June 30,              Six Months Ended June 30,       
    2021   2020   Change   2021   2020   Change
TruTeam                                        
Sales   $ 605,625     $ 466,569       29.8 %   $ 1,138,378     $ 942,442     20.8 %
                                         
Operating profit, as reported   $ 99,066     $ 69,643                 172,702       129,994        
Operating margin, as reported     16.4  %   14.9  %             15.2  %   13.8  %      
                                         
Rationalization charges           857                       857        
Acquisition related costs     1,112                       1,112       4        
COVID-19 pay     116       638                 605       638        
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 100,294     $ 71,138               $ 174,419     $ 131,493        
Operating margin, as adjusted     16.6  %   15.2  %             15.3  %   14.0  %      
                                         
Service Partners                                        
Sales   $ 273,364     $ 216,336       26.4 %   $ 524,965     $ 430,558     21.9 %
                                         
Operating profit, as reported   $ 42,856     $ 24,155                 78,241       48,825        
Operating margin, as reported     15.7  %   11.2  %             14.9  %   11.3  %      
                                         
Rationalization charges           944                       944        
COVID-19 pay     20       54                 54       54        
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 42,876     $ 25,153               $ 78,295     $ 49,823        
Operating margin, as adjusted     15.7  %   11.6  %             14.9  %   11.6  %      
                                         
Total                                        
Sales before eliminations   $ 878,989     $ 682,905               $ 1,663,343     $ 1,373,000        
Intercompany eliminations     (44,734 )     (36,806 )               (86,290 )     (73,673 )      
Net sales after eliminations   $ 834,255     $ 646,099       29.1 %   $ 1,577,053     $ 1,299,327     21.4 %
                                         
Operating profit, as reported - segments   $ 141,922     $ 93,798               $ 250,943     $ 178,819        
General corporate expense, net     (6,704 )     (7,383 )               (13,311 )     (16,581 )      
Intercompany eliminations     (6,932 )     (5,961 )               (13,460 )     (11,795 )      
Operating profit, as reported   $ 128,286     $ 80,454               $ 224,172     $ 150,443        
Operating margin, as reported     15.4  %   12.5  %             14.2  %   11.6  %      
                                         
Rationalization charges           2,376                 16       2,376        
Acquisition related costs †     1,457       (40 )               2,210       196        
Refinancing costs           20                       57        
COVID-19 pay     136       692                 659       692        
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 129,879     $ 83,502               $ 227,057     $ 153,764        
Operating margin, as adjusted     15.6  %   12.9  %             14.4  %   11.8  %      
                                         
Share-based compensation     2,266       5,130                 5,377       9,038        
Depreciation and amortization     17,703       19,121                 33,221       33,311        
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 149,848     $ 107,753               $ 265,655     $ 196,113        
EBITDA margin, as adjusted     18.0  %   16.7  %             16.8  %   15.1  %      
                                         
Sales change period over period     188,156                       277,726              
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period     42,095                       69,542              
Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales     22.4  %                   25.0  %          
                                         
† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.              


TopBuild Corp.              
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
                         
    Three Months Ended June 30,    Six Months Ended June 30, 
    2021   2020   2021   2020
Gross Profit and Operating Profit Reconciliations                        
                         
Net sales   $ 834,255     $ 646,099     $ 1,577,053     $ 1,299,327  
                         
Gross profit, as reported   $ 243,180     $ 178,054     $ 440,939     $ 350,011  
                         
Rationalization charges           1,079             1,079  
COVID-19 pay     122       482       592       482  
Gross profit, as adjusted   $ 243,302     $ 179,615     $ 441,531     $ 351,572  
                         
Gross margin, as reported     29.1 %   27.6 %   28.0 %   26.9 %
Gross margin, as adjusted     29.2 %   27.8 %   28.0 %   27.1 %
                         
Operating profit, as reported   $ 128,286     $ 80,454     $ 224,172     $ 150,443  
                         
Rationalization charges           2,376       16       2,376  
Acquisition related costs     1,457       (40 )     2,210       196  
Refinancing costs           20             57  
COVID-19 pay     136       692       659       692  
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 129,879     $ 83,502     $ 227,057     $ 153,764  
                         
Operating margin, as reported     15.4 %   12.5 %   14.2 %   11.6 %
Operating margin, as adjusted     15.6 %   12.9 %   14.4 %   11.8 %
                         
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation                        
                         
Income before income taxes, as reported   $ 122,247     $ 72,266     $ 197,747     $ 133,753  
                         
Rationalization charges           2,376       16       2,376  
Acquisition related costs     1,457       (40 )     2,210       196  
Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt           20       13,862       290  
COVID-19 pay     136       692       659       692  
Income before income taxes, as adjusted     123,840       75,314       214,494       137,307  
                         
Tax rate at 26.0%     (32,198 )     (19,582 )     (55,769 )     (35,700 )
Income, as adjusted   $ 91,642     $ 55,732     $ 158,725     $ 101,607  
                         
Income per common share, as adjusted   $ 2.76     $ 1.68     $ 4.78     $ 3.04  
                         
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding     33,177,435       33,202,423       33,190,107       33,401,135  


TopBuild Corp.
Same Branch and Acquisition Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)                        
                         
    Three Months Ended June 30,    Six Months Ended June 30, 
    2021   2020   2021   2020
Net sales                        
Same branch:                        
TruTeam   $ 538,360     $ 466,569     $ 1,043,657     $ 942,442  
Service Partners     269,473       216,336       521,074       430,558  
Eliminations     (43,750 )     (36,806 )     (85,305 )     (73,673 )
Total same branch     764,083       646,099       1,479,426       1,299,327  
                         
Acquisitions (a):                        
TruTeam   $ 67,265     $     $ 94,721     $  
Service Partners     3,891             3,891        
Eliminations     (984 )           (985 )      
Total acquisitions     70,172             97,627        
Total   $ 834,255     $ 646,099     $ 1,577,053     $ 1,299,327  
                         
EBITDA, as adjusted                        
Same branch   $ 140,425     $ 107,753     $ 253,554     $ 196,113  
Acquisitions (a)     9,423             12,101        
Total   $ 149,848     $ 107,753     $ 265,655     $ 196,113  
                         
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales                        
Same branch (b)     18.4 %           17.1 %      
Acquisitions (c)     13.4 %           12.4 %      
Total (d)     18.0 %     16.7 %     16.8 %     15.1 %
                         
As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales                        
Same branch (e)     27.7 %           31.9 %      
Acquisitions (c)     13.4 %           12.4 %      
Total (f)     22.4 %           25.0 %      
                         
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months
(b) Same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales
(c) Acquired EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales
(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales
(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales
(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales


TopBuild Corp.
Same Branch and Acquisition Net Sales by Market (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
                       
  Three Months Ended June 30,    Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Same branch:                      
Residential $ 594,259   $ 505,534   $ 1,151,253   $ 1,012,266
Commercial   169,824     140,565     328,173     287,061
Same branch net sales   764,083     646,099     1,479,426     1,299,327
                       
Acquisitions (a):                      
Residential $ 58,351   $   $ 78,141   $
Commercial   11,821         19,486    
Acquisitions net sales   70,172         97,627    
Total net sales $ 834,255   $ 646,099   $ 1,577,083   $ 1,299,327
                       
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months


TopBuild Corp.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
                         
    Three Months Ended June 30,    Six Months Ended June 30, 
    2021   2020   2021   2020
Net income, as reported   $ 90,380   $ 55,496     $ 150,222   $ 106,268
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:                        
Interest expense and other, net     6,039     8,188       12,563     16,457
Income tax expense     31,867     16,770       47,525     27,485
Depreciation and amortization     17,703     19,121       33,221     33,311
Share-based compensation     2,266     5,130       5,377     9,038
Rationalization charges         2,376       16     2,376
Acquisition related costs     1,457     (40 )     2,210     196
Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt         20       13,862     290
COVID-19 pay     136     692       659     692
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 149,848   $ 107,753     $ 265,655   $ 196,113


TopBuild Corp.
Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)
(in thousands)                            
  2020   2021   Trailing Twelve
Months Ended
  Q3   Q4   Q1   Q2   June 30, 2021
Net Sales $ 697,223   $ 721,487   $ 742,798   $ 834,255   $ 2,995,763
Acquisitions proforma adjustment †   73,677     55,303     44,199     2,204     175,383
Net sales, acquisition adjusted $ 770,900   $ 776,790   $ 786,997   $ 836,459   $ 3,171,146
                             
                             
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches


TopBuild Corp.
2021 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)
(in millions)
           
  Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2021
  Low   High
Estimated net income $ 339.5   $ 363.6
Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:          
Interest expense and other, net   24.7     22.2
Income tax expense   119.3     127.8
Depreciation and amortization   70.6     67.5
Share-based compensation   10.9     8.9
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted $ 565.0   $ 590.0
           




TopBuild Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results 29.1% increase in net sales150 bps gross margin expansion, 140 bps on an adjusted basis15.4% operating margin, 15.6% on an adjusted basis, up 270 bps$2.72 net income per diluted share, $2.76 on an adjusted basis18.0% adjusted EBITDA margin, 18.4% on …

