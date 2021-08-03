checkAd

Descartes Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 12:45  |  15   |   |   

WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (TSX: DSG) (Nasdaq:DSGX), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Members of Descartes' executive management team will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 8. Designated numbers are +1 888 465-5079 for North America and +1 416 216-4169 for international, using Passcode 8565 668#.

The company will simultaneously conduct an audio webcast on the Descartes website at www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations. Phone conference dial-in or webcast log-in is required approximately 10 minutes beforehand.

Replays of the conference call will be available until September 15, 2021, at the following address: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=C1CCDA2D-509A-4C16-8 ... using Passcode 50205852#. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations.

About Descartes Systems Group           
Descartes (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.  

Descartes Investor Contact         
Laurie McCauley
(519) 746-6114 x202358
investor@descartes.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Descartes Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Descartes Systems Group (TSX: DSG) (Nasdaq:DSGX), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Commencement of Mailing of Proxy Statement
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
Cytokinetics Announces Start of COURAGE-ALS, a Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Reldesemtiv in Patients ...
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Coloplast to Donate $150,000 to Twin Cities Nonprofits Via New Community Engagement Program
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Cerecor Announces Drawdown of $10 Million Tranche under its Debt Financing Agreement with Horizon ...
Global Arbitration Review Recognizes FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon as Top 2 Firms on 2021 ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board