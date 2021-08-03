Brookfield Infrastructure Encourages Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender to the IPL Board Recommended Offer Before the Deadline at 5 PM [Mountain Time] on August 6

BROOKFIELD, News, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), together with its institutional partners (collectively, “Brookfield Infrastructure”) reminds IPL (TSX:IPL) shareholders to tender to its offer as outlined in the Fourth Notice of Variation and Change dated July 19, 2021 (the "Offer").

On July 27, 2021, IPL announced that its Board recommends acceptance of the Offer from Brookfield Infrastructure, reiterating the attractive value and flexibility inherent in the Offer, including the significant cash component and option for a potential tax-deferred rollover for eligible shareholders.

With the endorsement from IPL’s Board and guidance on the merits of our Offer from Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass, Lewis & Co., Brookfield Infrastructure now has a clear path to acquire IPL. We remind shareholders that they must tender their shares prior to the expiry date in order to receive the consideration under the Offer.

Reasons to Tender to the Brookfield Infrastructure Offer