Brookfield Infrastructure Encourages Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender to the IPL Board Recommended Offer Before the Deadline at 5 PM [Mountain Time] on August 6
-
Inter Pipeline Ltd. (“IPL”) shareholders must tender their shares by August 6th to receive the significant premium available under Brookfield Infrastructure’s
Offer to purchase the company
- The IPL Board of Directors have recommended that IPL shareholders accept the Offer from Brookfield Infrastructure
- Offer represents a 50% premium to IPL’s unaffected share price1 and has received all key regulatory and financing approvals with the ability to close within three business days of the Offer expiry (subject to the modified statutory minimum condition)
- Shareholders may elect up to 100% cash consideration, totalling C$20.00 per share of IPL without being subject to proration or 0.250 of a class A exchangeable subordinated voting share of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (a “BIPC Share”), subject to proration
-
BROOKFIELD, News, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), together with its institutional partners (collectively, “Brookfield Infrastructure”) reminds IPL (TSX:IPL) shareholders to tender to its offer as outlined in the Fourth Notice of Variation and Change dated July 19, 2021 (the "Offer").
IPL Recommends Shareholders Accept the Brookfield Infrastructure Offer
On July 27, 2021, IPL announced that its Board recommends acceptance of the Offer from Brookfield Infrastructure, reiterating the attractive value and flexibility inherent in the Offer, including the significant cash component and option for a potential tax-deferred rollover for eligible shareholders.
With the endorsement from IPL’s Board and guidance on the merits of our Offer from Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass, Lewis & Co., Brookfield Infrastructure now has a clear path to acquire IPL. We remind shareholders that they must tender their shares prior to the expiry date in order to receive the consideration under the Offer.
Reasons to Tender to the Brookfield Infrastructure Offer
- Significant Premium to IPL’s Unaffected Share Price: The Offer represents a 50% premium to IPL’s unaffected share price1
- Flexibility of Consideration: IPL shareholders have the ability to elect the form of consideration according to their individual preferences (subject to proration)
- Speed to Close and Immediate Liquidity: Brookfield Infrastructure has received all key regulatory approvals and can take up and pay for tendered shares within three business days after the Offer expiry (subject to the modified statutory minimum condition)
- Tax Deferred Consideration: Eligible shareholders can elect a tax deferred rollover, which has been used successfully in several previous Brookfield Infrastructure led privatizations, into BIPC Shares through the Offer
-
Opportunity to Participate in Brookfield Infrastructure’s Global Infrastructure Platform: Our platform offers the unique advantage of being able to invest across
four key infrastructure sectors, at all points within economic cycles, and across multiple geographies to secure the best risk adjusted returns for our investors
