checkAd

National Wildlife Federation Expands Its “Garden for Wildlife” Platform with Help from Accenture

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 12:59  |  16   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has helped the National Wildlife Federation reimagine and transform its Garden for Wildlife program, expanding it to include a new e-commerce platform in response to unprecedented public demand during the past year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005152/en/

The National Wildlife Federation is expanding its “Garden for Wildlife” platform with help from Accenture. (Photo: Business Wire)

The National Wildlife Federation is expanding its “Garden for Wildlife” platform with help from Accenture. (Photo: Business Wire)

For nearly 50 years, the National Wildlife Federation’s Garden for Wildlife has been providing information and resources to encourage the planting and continuation of gardens intended to support wildlife. During the COVID-19 pandemic there was a 50% jump in participation in Garden for Wildlife’s programs and a five-fold increase in the number of people seeking wildlife gardening tips online. In response, the National Wildlife Federation in 2020 began exploring how to create a revenue-generating enterprise that would help create a new community of wildlife gardeners and scale its impact.

During a three-month period, Accenture helped the National Wildlife Federation reimagine Garden for Wildlife, creating an interactive, e-commerce platform for native plants, which launched on Earth Day (April 22) this year. The revamped Garden for Wildlife site offers a step-by-step guide to enable easy, practical selection of garden-starting resources, based on criteria such as motivation of the gardener, type of location and growing conditions. Scientific criteria guide the selection of regionally appropriate native species to help pollinators and other wildlife thrive.

“The wildlife and climate crises demand innovative solutions to urgently and quickly scale our collective impact,” said Dawn Rodney, National Wildlife Federation’s chief innovation and growth officer. “We are seizing this great new opportunity to use science and technology to make it easy for new and veteran gardeners to plant native plants and help pollinators and other wildlife thrive.”

The e-commerce platform is currently available in 21 states in the U.S. Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, with plans to extend it to the rest of the country over the next two years. It will also map gardens to show the impact on wildlife and build an online community where participants can engage in discussions with experts and seek advice from others in the community.

“The National Wildlife Federation’s adoption of a cloud-based platform makes the Garden for Wildlife program more accessible and will enable people to garden more easily using local native plants that support wildlife and address threats to the ecosystem,” said Kevin Ellenwood, global managing director leading Accenture’s Public Service Interactive team. “We’re excited to have supported the National Wildlife Federation on this impactful project, which underscores how all organizations should be looking at more creative, sustainable approaches to deliver their messages and services.”

Accenture’s Public Service industry group helps public-sector organizations embrace innovation and transform quickly to operate smarter, achieve more and improve services. To learn more, visit Accenture’s Public Service industry portal.

About Accenture
 Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About National Wildlife Federation
 The National Wildlife Federation is America's largest conservation organization, uniting all Americans to ensure wildlife and people thrive together in a rapidly changing world. Follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

National Wildlife Federation Expands Its “Garden for Wildlife” Platform with Help from Accenture Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has helped the National Wildlife Federation reimagine and transform its Garden for Wildlife program, expanding it to include a new e-commerce platform in response to unprecedented public demand during the past year. This press …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
SQUARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Square, Inc. - SQ
Paysafe To Acquire PagoEfectivo
Sesen Bio Strengthens Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch ...
Sealed Air Announces Conclusion of SEC Investigation
Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21Accenture Completes Acquisition of Exton Consulting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21Accenture Completes Acquisition of Ethica Consulting Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Accenture Completes Acquisition of IT Services Provider Trivadis AG
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Accenture Acquires Openmind in Italy to Help Clients Reimagine Commerce Experiences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Accenture to Acquire HRC Retail Advisory to Expand Retail Strategy Capabilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Accenture Federal Services Wins $729M U.S. Army Enterprise Resource Planning Contract
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Accenture Named Leader for Application and Digital Services in Banking by Analyst Firm Everest Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Accenture Completes Acquisition of Openminded
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Accenture Acquires Workforce Insight, Expanding Enterprise Workforce Management Capabilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten