Xylem Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Second quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin grew 200 basis points to 17.3 percent. The margin expansion was driven by productivity, mix and volume leverage from strong underlying demand. Xylem generated net income of $113 million, or $0.62 per share, and adjusted net income of $119 million, or $0.66 per share, which excludes the impact of restructuring, realignment and special charges.

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, today reported second quarter 2021 revenue of $1.35 billion. Revenues grew 16 percent on a reported basis, and 11 percent organically, reflecting strong underlying demand across all segments.

“Our team capitalized on robust global demand for our offerings, driving revenues above expectations, and fuelling exceptional growth in new orders and backlog,” said Patrick Decker, Xylem’s president and CEO. “That commercial momentum puts us in a strong position for the second half and beyond, as we continue to invest in sustainable growth. We expect the team to build on continuing market recovery, giving us confidence in lifting full-year guidance.”

“During the quarter we also reported progress toward our 2025 sustainability goals – including moving major facilities onto renewable energy, and helping customers recycle more than a trillion gallons of water,” continued Decker. “The report demonstrates the strong link between our business and sustainability strategies. We partner with customers to provide more resilient infrastructure, drive affordability, and create a more sustainable water sector. That’s our purpose and our business. As climate change drives water challenges in communities around the world, we intend to be part of the solution.” (Download Xylem’s 2020 sustainability report.)

Updated Outlook

Xylem now expects full-year organic revenue growth to be in the range of 6 to 8 percent, and 9 to 11 percent on a reported basis. This represents an increase from the Company’s previous full-year organic revenue guidance of 5 to 7 percent, and 8 to 10 percent on a reported basis. Full-year adjusted earnings per share is now expected to be in the range of $2.55 to $2.70. The increased guidance reflects commercial momentum from the first half, as well as continuing demand and price realization in the second half, partially offset by incremental inflation and supply chain challenges.

Second Quarter Segment Results

Water Infrastructure

Xylem’s Water Infrastructure segment consists of its portfolio of businesses serving wastewater transport and treatment, clean water delivery, and dewatering.

Second quarter 2021 revenue was $569 million, up 14 percent on a reported basis, and up 6 percent organically, compared with the same period in 2020. Modest growth in utilities was driven by opex demand in Western Europe and the U.S. Industrial end markets were up double-digits driven largely by Emerging Markets mining demand.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin was 19 percent, flat versus the prior year period. Reported operating income for the segment was $93 million and adjusted operating income, which excludes $4 million of restructuring and realignment costs, was $97 million. The segment reported operating margin was 16.3 percent, up 170 basis points versus the prior year period. Adjusted operating margin rose 80 basis points to 17 percent. Strong productivity savings and volume offset inflation and investments.

Applied Water

Xylem’s Applied Water segment consists of its portfolio of businesses in industrial, commercial building, and residential applications.

Second quarter 2021 revenue was $414 million, up 23 percent on a reported basis, and up 18 percent organically, compared with the same period in 2020. Growth was driven by strong demand across industrial, residential and commercial end markets driven by broad recovery from COVID challenges in the prior year.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.4 percent, up 200 basis points from the prior year period. Reported operating income for the segment was $64 million and adjusted operating income, which excludes $2 million of restructuring and realignment costs, was $66 million. The segment reported operating margin was 15.5 percent, up 330 basis points versus the prior year period. Adjusted operating margin rose 250 basis points to 15.9 percent. Strong volume leverage and productivity more than offset inflation.

Measurement & Control Solutions

Xylem’s Measurement & Control Solutions segment consists of its portfolio of businesses in smart metering, network technologies, advanced infrastructure analytics and analytic instrumentation.

Second quarter 2021 revenue was $368 million, up 14 percent on a reported basis, and up 11 percent organically, compared with the same period in 2020. Growth was driven by volume in water applications from large metrology contract deployments, and by strong demand in water quality testing applications globally.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.9 percent, up 460 basis points from the prior year period. Reported operating income for the segment was $13 million and adjusted operating income, with no restructuring and realignment costs in the quarter, was $13 million. The segment reported operating margin was 3.5 percent, up 1780 basis points versus the prior year period. Adjusted operating margin rose 510 basis points to 3.5 percent. Strong productivity savings, favorable mix, and volume leverage more than offset inflation and investments.

Supplemental information on Xylem’s second quarter 2021 earnings and reconciliations for certain non-GAAP items are posted at www.xylem.com/investors.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, the words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” "contemplate," "predict," “project,” “forecast,” “likely,” “believe,” “target,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” "potential," "may" and similar expressions or their negative, may, but are not necessary to, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements address uncertain matters and include any statements that are not historical, such as statements about our strategy, financial plans, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals; or address possible or future results of operations or financial performance, including statements relating to orders, revenues, operating margins and earnings per share growth.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in any of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties are, and may continue to be, amplified by the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in or implied by our forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: overall industry and economic conditions, including industrial, governmental and private sector spending and the strength of the residential and commercial real estate markets; geopolitical, regulatory, economic and other risks associated with international operations; continued uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic’s magnitude, duration and impacts on our business, operations, growth, and financial condition, as well as uncertainty around approved vaccines and the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides; actual or potential other epidemics, pandemics or global health crises; manufacturing and operating cost increases due to inflation, prevailing price changes, tariffs and other factors; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; disruption, competition and pricing pressures in the markets we serve; cybersecurity incidents or other disruptions of information technology systems on which we rely, or involving our products; disruptions in operations at our facilities or that of third parties upon which we rely; availability of products, parts, electronic components and raw materials from our supply chain; availability, regulation and interference with radio spectrum used by some of our products; our ability to retain and attract senior management and other key talent; uncertainty related to restructuring and realignment actions and related charges and savings; our ability to continue strategic investments for growth; our ability to successfully identify, execute and integrate acquisitions; risks relating to products, including defects, security, warranty and liability claims, and recalls; difficulty predicting our financial results, including uncertainties due to the nature of our short- and long-cycle businesses; volatility in our results due to weather conditions; our ability to borrow or refinance our existing indebtedness and the availability of liquidity sufficient to meet our needs; risk of future impairments to goodwill and other intangible assets; failure to comply with, or changes in, laws or regulations, including those pertaining to anti-corruption, data privacy and security, export and import, competition, and the environment and climate change; changes in our effective tax rates or tax expenses; legal, governmental or regulatory claims, investigations or proceedings and associated contingent liabilities; and other factors set forth under “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 ("2020 Annual Report") and in subsequent filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available to us as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Six Months For the period ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 1,351 $ 1,160 $ 2,607 $ 2,283 Cost of revenue 831 726 1,597 1,440 Gross profit 520 434 1,010 843 Selling, general and administrative expenses 304 288 605 585 Research and development expenses 53 44 103 93 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 3 48 9 50 Operating income 160 54 293 115 Interest expense 21 18 42 34 Other non-operating expense, net (3 ) (1 ) (1 ) (4 ) Gain from sale of business 2 — 2 — Income before taxes 138 35 252 77 Income tax expense 25 4 52 8 Net income $ 113 $ 31 $ 200 $ 69 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.17 $ 1.11 $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.17 $ 1.10 $ 0.38 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 180.1 180.0 180.2 180.1 Diluted 181.3 180.6 181.4 181.0

XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,840 $ 1,875 Receivables, less allowances for discounts, returns and credit losses of $41 and $46 in 2021 and 2020, respectively 975 923 Inventories 642 558 Prepaid and other current assets 166 167 Total current assets 3,623 3,523 Property, plant and equipment, net 626 657 Goodwill 2,841 2,854 Other intangible assets, net 1,058 1,093 Other non-current assets 637 623 Total assets $ 8,785 $ 8,750 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 599 $ 569 Accrued and other current liabilities 760 787 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 600 600 Total current liabilities 1,959 1,956 Long-term debt 2,466 2,484 Accrued post-retirement benefits 501 519 Deferred income tax liabilities 264 242 Other non-current accrued liabilities 546 573 Total liabilities 5,736 5,774 Stockholders’ equity: Common Stock – par value $0.01 per share: Authorized 750.0 shares, issued 195.3 shares and 194.9 shares in 2021 and 2020, respectively 2 2 Capital in excess of par value 2,063 2,037 Retained earnings 2,029 1,930 Treasury stock – at cost 15.2 shares and 14.5 shares in 2021 and 2020, respectively (656 ) (588 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (398 ) (413 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,040 2,968 Non-controlling interests 9 8 Total equity 3,049 2,976 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,785 $ 8,750

XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in millions) For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Operating Activities Net income $ 200 $ 69 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 59 58 Amortization 65 68 Share-based compensation 17 16 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 9 50 Gain from sale of business (2 ) — Other, net 6 18 Payments for restructuring (18 ) (12 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions): Changes in receivables (66 ) 48 Changes in inventories (89 ) (63 ) Changes in accounts payable 36 (86 ) Other, net (11 ) 13 Net Cash – Operating activities 206 179 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (80 ) (95 ) Proceeds from sale of business 2 — Other, net 9 7 Net Cash – Investing activities (69 ) (88 ) Financing Activities Short-term debt issued, net — 359 Short-term debt repaid — (422 ) Long-term debt issued, net — 987 Repurchase of common stock (68 ) (60 ) Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 9 5 Dividends paid (102 ) (95 ) Other, net (1 ) — Net Cash – Financing activities (162 ) 774 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (10 ) (12 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (35 ) 853 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,875 724 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,840 $ 1,577 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 58 $ 45 Income taxes (net of refunds received) $ 60 $ 11

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Measures Management reviews key performance indicators including revenue, gross margins, segment operating income and margins, orders growth, working capital and backlog, among others. In addition, we consider certain non-GAAP (or "adjusted") measures to be useful to management and investors evaluating our operating performance for the periods presented, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations, liquidity and management of assets. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives, including but not limited to, dividends, acquisitions, share repurchases and debt repayment. Excluding revenue, Xylem provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain amounts that would be included in GAAP earnings, such as discrete tax items, without unreasonable effort. These adjusted metrics are consistent with how management views our business and are used to make financial, operating and planning decisions. These metrics, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share (basic and diluted) or net cash from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. We consider the following items to represent the non-GAAP measures we consider to be key performance indicators, as well as the related reconciling items to the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. “Organic revenue" and "Organic orders” defined as revenue and orders, respectively, excluding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency translation and contributions from acquisitions and divestitures. Divestitures include sales or discontinuance of insignificant portions of our business that did not meet the criteria for classification as a discontinued operation. The period-over-period change resulting from foreign currency translation impacts is determined by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate. “Constant currency” defined as financial results adjusted for foreign currency translation impacts by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate. This approach is used for countries whose functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. “EBITDA” defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. “Adjusted EBITDA” and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA" reflects the adjustments to EBITDA and segment EBITDA, respectively, to exclude share-based compensation charges, restructuring and realignment costs, gain or loss from sale of businesses and special charges. "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin" defined as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted segment EBITDA divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively. "Adjusted Operating Income", "Adjusted Segment Operating Income", "Adjusted Net Income" and “Adjusted EPS” defined as operating income, segment operating income, net income and earnings per share, adjusted to exclude restructuring and realignment costs, gain or loss from sale of businesses, special charges and tax-related special items, as applicable. "Adjusted Operating Margin" and "Adjusted Segment Operating Margin" defined as adjusted operating income and adjusted segment operating income divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively. “Free Cash Flow” defined as net cash from operating activities, as reported in the Statement of Cash Flows, less capital expenditures, and "Free Cash Flow Conversion" defined as Free Cash Flows divided by net income, excluding the gain on sale of businesses, non-cash impairment charges and significant deferred tax items. Our definitions of "free cash flow" and "free cash flow conversion" do not consider certain non-discretionary cash payments, such as debt. “Realignment costs” defined as costs not included in restructuring costs that are incurred as part of actions taken to reposition our business, including items such as professional fees, severance, relocation, travel, facility set-up and other costs. “Special charges" defined as costs incurred by the Company, such as acquisition and integration related costs, non-cash impairment charges and both operating and non-operating adjustments for pension costs. “Tax-related special items" defined as tax items, such as tax return versus tax provision adjustments, tax exam impacts, tax law change impacts, excess tax benefits/losses and other discrete tax adjustments.

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Reported vs. Organic & Constant Currency Orders ($ Millions) (As Reported - GAAP) (As Adjusted - Organic) Constant Currency (A) (B) (C) (D) (E) = B+C+D (F) = E/A (G) = (E - C) / A Change % Change Acquisitions /

Divestitures Change % Change Orders Orders 2021 v. 2020 2021 v. 2020 FX Impact Adj. 2021 v. 2020 Adj. 2021 v. 2020 2021 2020 Six Months Ended June 30 Xylem Inc. 3,198 2,493 705 28% 8 (123) 590 24% 23% Water Infrastructure 1,250 1,112 138 12% - (68) 70 6% 6% Applied Water 963 698 265 38% - (33) 232 33% 33% Measurement & Control Solutions 985 683 302 44% 8 (22) 288 42% 41% Quarter Ended June 30 Xylem Inc. 1,660 1,232 428 35% 1 (74) 355 29% 29% Water Infrastructure 639 598 41 7% - (41) - 0% 0% Applied Water 486 326 160 49% - (20) 140 43% 43% Measurement & Control Solutions 535 308 227 74% 1 (13) 215 70% 69% Quarter Ended March 31 Xylem Inc. 1,538 1,261 277 22% 7 (49) 235 19% 18% Water Infrastructure 611 514 97 19% - (27) 70 14% 14% Applied Water 477 372 105 28% - (13) 92 25% 25% Measurement & Control Solutions 450 375 75 20% 7 (9) 73 19% 18%

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Reported vs. Organic & Constant Currency Revenue ($ Millions) (As Reported - GAAP) (As Adjusted - Organic) Constant Currency (A) (B) (C) (D) (E) = B+C+D (F) = E/A (G) = (E - C) / A Change % Change Acquisitions /

Divestitures Change % Change Revenue Revenue 2021 v. 2020 2021 v. 2020 FX Impact Adj. 2021 v. 2020 Adj. 2021 v. 2020 2021 2020 Six Months Ended June 30 Xylem Inc. 2,607 2,283 324 14% 5 (110) 219 10% 9% Water Infrastructure 1,078 939 139 15% - (60) 79 8% 8% Applied Water 807 675 132 20% - (29) 103 15% 15% Measurement & Control Solutions 722 669 53 8% 5 (21) 37 6% 5% Quarter Ended June 30 Xylem Inc. 1,351 1,160 191 16% 3 (66) 128 11% 11% Water Infrastructure 569 501 68 14% - (36) 32 6% 6% Applied Water 414 337 77 23% - (18) 59 18% 18% Measurement & Control Solutions 368 322 46 14% 3 (12) 37 11% 11% Quarter Ended March 31 Xylem Inc. 1,256 1,123 133 12% 2 (44) 91 8% 8% Water Infrastructure 509 438 71 16% - (24) 47 11% 11% Applied Water 393 338 55 16% - (11) 44 13% 13% Measurement & Control Solutions 354 347 7 2% 2 (9) - 0% (1%)

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Adjusted Operating Income ($ Millions) Q1 Q2 YTD 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total Revenue • Total Xylem 1,256 1,123 1,351 1,160 2,607 2,283 • Water Infrastructure 509 438 569 501 1,078 939 • Applied Water 393 338 414 337 807 675 • Measurement & Control Solutions 354 347 368 322 722 669 Operating Income (Loss) • Total Xylem 133 61 160 54 293 115 • Water Infrastructure 71 39 93 73 164 112 • Applied Water 66 47 64 41 130 88 • Measurement & Control Solutions 9 (12 ) 13 (46 ) 22 (58 ) • Total Segments 146 74 170 68 316 142 Operating Margin • Total Xylem 10.6% 5.4 % 11.8% 4.7 % 11.2% 5.0 % • Water Infrastructure 13.9% 8.9 % 16.3% 14.6 % 15.2% 11.9 % • Applied Water 16.8% 13.9 % 15.5% 12.2 % 16.1% 13.0 % • Measurement & Control Solutions 2.5% (3.5 %) 3.5% (14.3 %) 3.0% (8.7 %) • Total Segments 11.6% 6.6 % 12.6% 5.9 % 12.1% 6.2 % Special Charges • Total Xylem 2 - - 11 2 11 • Water Infrastructure - - - - - - • Applied Water 1 - - - 1 - • Measurement & Control Solutions - - - 10 - 10 • Total Segments 1 - - 10 1 10 Restructuring & Realignment Costs • Total Xylem 8 9 6 43 14 52 • Water Infrastructure 5 5 4 8 9 13 • Applied Water 1 2 2 4 3 6 • Measurement & Control Solutions 2 2 - 31 2 33 • Total Segments 8 9 6 43 14 52 Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) • Total Xylem 143 70 166 108 309 178 • Water Infrastructure 76 44 97 81 173 125 • Applied Water 68 49 66 45 134 94 • Measurement & Control Solutions 11 (10 ) 13 (5 ) 24 (15 ) • Total Segments 155 83 176 121 331 204 Adjusted Operating Margin • Total Xylem 11.4% 6.2 % 12.3% 9.3 % 11.9% 7.8 % • Water Infrastructure 14.9% 10.0 % 17.0% 16.2 % 16.0% 13.3 % • Applied Water 17.3% 14.5 % 15.9% 13.4 % 16.6% 13.9 % • Measurement & Control Solutions 3.1% (2.9 %) 3.5% (1.6 %) 3.3% (2.2 %) • Total Segments 12.3% 7.4 % 13.0% 10.4 % 12.7% 8.9 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Adjusted Diluted EPS ($ Millions, except per share amounts) Q2 2021 Q2 2020 As Reported Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Total Revenue 1,351 - 1,351 1,160 - 1,160 Operating Income 160 6 a 166 54 54 a 108 Operating Margin 11.8 % 12.3 % 4.7 % 9.3 % Interest Expense (21 ) - (21 ) (18 ) - (18 ) Other Non-Operating Income (Expense) (3 ) 3 b - (1 ) 2 b 1 Gain/(Loss) From Sale of Business 2 (2 ) - - - - Income before Taxes 138 7 145 35 56 91 Provision for Income Taxes (25 ) (1 ) c (26 ) (4 ) (14 ) c (18 ) Net Income Attributable to Xylem 113 6 119 31 42 73 Diluted Shares 181.3 181.3 180.6 180.6 Diluted EPS $ 0.62 $ 0.04 $ 0.66 $ 0.17 $ 0.23 $ 0.40 Year-over-year currency translation impact on current year diluted EPS $ 0.05 $ - $ 0.05 Diluted EPS at Constant Currency $ 0.57 $ 0.04 $ 0.61 Q2 YTD 2021 Q2 YTD 2020 As Reported Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Total Revenue 2,607 - 2,607 2,283 - 2,283 Operating Income 293 16 a 309 115 63 a 178 Operating Margin 11.2 % 11.9 % 5.0 % 7.8 % Interest Expense (42 ) - (42 ) (34 ) - (34 ) Other Non-Operating Income (Expense) (1 ) 4 b 3 (4 ) 3 b (1 ) Gain/(Loss) From Sale of Business 2 (2 ) - - - - Income before Taxes 252 18 270 77 66 143 Provision for Income Taxes (52 ) 3 c (49 ) (8 ) (20 ) c (28 ) Net Income Attributable to Xylem 200 21 221 69 46 115 Diluted Shares 181.4 181.4 181.0 181.0 Diluted EPS $ 1.10 $ 0.13 $ 1.23 $ 0.38 $ 0.25 $ 0.63 Year-over-year currency translation impact on current year diluted EPS $ 0.09 $ 0.02 $ 0.11 Diluted EPS at Constant Currency $ 1.01 $ 0.11 $ 1.12

a Quarter-to-date: Restructuring & realignment costs of $6 million in 2021 and $43 million in 2020, as well as special charges of $11 million ($10 million of intangible asset impairment and $1 million of other charges) in 2020. Year-to-date: Restructuring & realignment costs of $14 million and $52 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively; special charges of $2 million ($1 million of intangible asset impairment charges and $1 million of other charges) and $11 million of special charges in 2020 ($10 million of intangible asset impairment charges and $1 million of other charges). b Quarter-to-date: Special non-operating charges consist of $3 million in 2021 and $2 million in 2020, of pension costs related to the UK pension plan that is going to be part of a buyout. Year-to-date: Special non-operating charges consist of $4 million in 2021 and $3 million in 2020, of pension costs related to the UK pension plan that is going to be part of a buyout. c Quarter-to-date: Net tax impact on restructuring & realignment costs of $1 million in 2021 and $10 million in 2020; and $1 million of tax on special tax items in 2021 and $3 million of tax on special tax items in 2020; $1 million positive adjustment in 2021 from tax related special charges and $1 million of negative adjustment from tax related special benefits in 2020, respectively. Year-to-date: Net tax impact on restructuring & realignment costs of $3 million and $12 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively; $1 million and $3 million of tax impact on special charges in 2021 and 2020, respectively; and $7 million of positive adjustment from tax related special charges in 2021 and $5 million of negative adjustment from tax related special benefits in 2020, respectively.

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Net Cash - Operating Activities vs. Free Cash Flow ($ Millions) Q1 Q2 Year-to-Date 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Cash - Operating Activities $(26 ) $(2 ) $232 $181 $206 $179 Capital Expenditures - PP&E (22 ) (32 ) (25 ) (24 ) (47 ) (56 ) Capital Expenditures - Software (17 ) (19 ) (16 ) (20 ) (33 ) (39 ) Capital Expenditures (39 ) (51 ) (41 ) (44 ) (80 ) (95 ) Free Cash Flow $(65 ) $(53 ) $191 $137 $126 $84 Net Income 87 38 113 31 200 69 Gain/(Loss) from sale of business - - 2 - 2 - Restructuring & Realignment Charges - non-cash impairment (1 ) - - (17 ) (1 ) (17 ) Special Charges - non-cash impairment (1 ) - - (10 ) (1 ) (10 ) Net Income, excluding gain on sale of businesses, non-cash impairment charges and significant deferred tax items $89 $38 $111 $58 $200 $96 Operating Cash Flow Conversion (30 %) (5 %) 205 % 584 % 103 % 259 % Free Cash Flow Conversion (73 %) (139 %) 172 % 236 % 63 % 88 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions) 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Net Income 87 113 200 Income Tax Expense 27 25 52 Interest Expense (Income), net 19 19 38 Depreciation 30 29 59 Amortization 32 33 65 EBITDA 195 219 - - 414 Share-based Compensation 9 8 17 Restructuring & Realignment 8 6 14 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business - (2 ) (2 ) Special Charges 3 3 6 Adjusted EBITDA 215 234 - - 449 Revenue 1,256 1,351 2,607 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.1 % 17.3 % 17.2 % 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Net Income 38 31 37 148 254 Income Tax Expense 4 4 13 10 31 Interest Expense (Income), net 14 16 20 20 70 Depreciation 29 29 30 29 117 Amortization 35 33 33 33 134 EBITDA 120 113 133 240 606 Share-based Compensation 8 8 3 7 26 Restructuring & Realignment 9 43 15 10 77 Special Charges 1 13 71 1 86 Adjusted EBITDA 138 177 222 258 795 Revenue 1,123 1,160 1,220 1,373 4,876 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.3 % 15.3 % 18.2 % 18.8 % 16.3 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions) Water Infrastructure 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Pre-Tax Income 70 92 162 Interest Expense (Income), net (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) Depreciation 11 11 22 Amortization 2 2 4 EBITDA 82 104 - - 186 Share-based Compensation 1 - 1 Restructuring & Realignment 5 4 9 Adjusted EBITDA 88 108 - - 196 Revenue 509 569 1,078 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.3 % 19.0 % 18.2 % 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Pre-Tax Income 37 71 85 116 309 Interest Expense (Income), net - (1 ) - - (1 ) Depreciation 11 11 11 11 44 Amortization 4 5 2 2 13 EBITDA 52 86 98 129 365 Share-based Compensation - 1 - 1 2 Restructuring & Realignment 5 8 8 7 28 Adjusted EBITDA 57 95 106 137 395 Revenue 438 501 524 616 2,079 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.0 % 19.0 % 20.2 % 22.2 % 19.0 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions) Applied Water 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Pre-Tax Income 66 65 131 Interest Expense (Income), net - - - Depreciation 5 5 10 Amortization 1 1 2 EBITDA 72 71 - - 143 Share-based Compensation 1 1 2 Restructuring & Realignment 1 2 3 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business (2 ) (2 ) Special Charges 1 - 1 Adjusted EBITDA 75 72 - - 147 Revenue 393 414 807 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.1 % 17.4 % 18.2 % 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Pre-Tax Income 47 42 55 60 204 Interest Expense (Income), net - - - - - Depreciation 5 5 6 5 21 Amortization 1 - 1 1 3 EBITDA 53 47 62 66 228 Share-based Compensation 1 1 - 1 3 Restructuring & Realignment 2 4 2 1 9 Adjusted EBITDA 56 52 64 68 240 Revenue 338 337 364 395 1,434 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.6 % 15.4 % 17.6 % 17.2 % 16.7 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions) Measurement & Control Solutions 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Pre-Tax Income 16 12 28 Interest Expense (Income), net - - - Depreciation 9 10 19 Amortization 27 27 54 EBITDA 52 49 - - 101 Share-based Compensation 1 2 3 Restructuring & Realignment 2 - 2 Adjusted EBITDA 55 51 - - 106 Revenue 354 368 722 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.5 % 13.9 % 14.7 % 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Pre-Tax (Loss) Income (13 ) (46 ) (62 ) 14 (107 ) Interest Expense (Income), net - - - - - Depreciation 9 8 9 9 35 Amortization 27 26 27 27 107 EBITDA 23 (12 ) (26 ) 50 35 Share-based Compensation 2 1 1 1 5 Restructuring & Realignment 2 31 5 2 40 Special Charges - 10 69 - 79 Adjusted EBITDA 27 30 49 53 159 Revenue 347 322 332 362 1,363 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 7.8 % 9.3 % 14.8 % 14.6 % 11.7 %

