Johannesburg gets RED hot with the opening of Africa’s second Radisson RED hotel

The cool barometer of Johannesburg’s already vibrant Rosebank district has hit RED hot with the opening of Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank . The first Radisson RED hotel in South Africa’s Gauteng province and only the second to hit African soil after the successful opening of its Capetonian counterpart in 2017, this new-build hotel, situated at Oxford Parks, is a vibrant mixed-use area comprising apartments, retailers, restaurants and offices.

Located in South Africa’s cosmopolitan financial hub, Johannesburg, the hotel is nestled in one of its trendiest business nodes, the leafy Rosebank, and is just a few minutes’ walk from the Gautrain station and the high-end retail and shopping precinct, which includes Rosebank Mall. With a recent surge in developments, Rosebank is now home to various corporate offices, renowned art galleries and some of the city’s finest restaurants and bars, providing the ideal base for leisure and business travel.

Visitors can expect a vibrant hotel concept created for the next generation of travelers with a modern and creative mindset. Featuring 222 standard rooms and suites, Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank is a bold and trendy addition to Rosebank, inspired by local art, music, fashion and people. The hotel brings to life Radisson RED’s bold brand ethos with its eclectic art and the colorful accents of its interior design, including custom African-print wallpaper for each floor, street-style art displays which will rotate every six months, and high-tech additions like an interactive digi-wall and Chromecast televisions in each room.

Tim Cordon, Area Senior Vice President, Middle East and Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, says, “We are delighted to debut Radisson RED in Johannesburg, a city that perfectly suits every aspect of this brand as they both have a distinctly infectious energy and honor the city’s locals by celebrating their unique art, fashion and music. South Africa remains a key market for Radisson Hotel Group in Africa, and we are proud that this hotel opening brings our South African portfolio to 14 hotels in operation and two under development. It is an honor, in less than a year, to introduce our second hotel addition in the country and boost job creation, especially during this current time.”