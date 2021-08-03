checkAd

Johannesburg gets RED hot with the opening of Africa’s second Radisson RED hotel

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

Johannesburg gets RED hot with the opening of Africa’s second Radisson RED hotel

The cool barometer of Johannesburg’s already vibrant Rosebank district has hit RED hot with the opening of Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank. The first Radisson RED hotel in South Africa’s Gauteng province and only the second to hit African soil after the successful opening of its Capetonian counterpart in 2017, this new-build hotel, situated at Oxford Parks, is a vibrant mixed-use area comprising apartments, retailers, restaurants and offices.

Located in South Africa’s cosmopolitan financial hub, Johannesburg, the hotel is nestled in one of its trendiest business nodes, the leafy Rosebank, and is just a few minutes’ walk from the Gautrain station and the high-end retail and shopping precinct, which includes Rosebank Mall. With a recent surge in developments, Rosebank is now home to various corporate offices, renowned art galleries and some of the city’s finest restaurants and bars, providing the ideal base for leisure and business travel.

Visitors can expect a vibrant hotel concept created for the next generation of travelers with a modern and creative mindset. Featuring 222 standard rooms and suites, Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank is a bold and trendy addition to Rosebank, inspired by local art, music, fashion and people. The hotel brings to life Radisson RED’s bold brand ethos with its eclectic art and the colorful accents of its interior design, including custom African-print wallpaper for each floor, street-style art displays which will rotate every six months, and high-tech additions like an interactive digi-wall and Chromecast televisions in each room.

Tim Cordon, Area Senior Vice President, Middle East and Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, says, “We are delighted to debut Radisson RED in Johannesburg, a city that perfectly suits every aspect of this brand as they both have a distinctly infectious energy and honor the city’s locals by celebrating their unique art, fashion and music. South Africa remains a key market for Radisson Hotel Group in Africa, and we are proud that this hotel opening brings our South African portfolio to 14 hotels in operation and two under development. It is an honor, in less than a year, to introduce our second hotel addition in the country and boost job creation, especially during this current time.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Johannesburg gets RED hot with the opening of Africa’s second Radisson RED hotel Johannesburg gets RED hot with the opening of Africa’s second Radisson RED hotel The cool barometer of Johannesburg’s already vibrant Rosebank district has hit RED hot with the opening of Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank. The first Radisson RED …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Commencement of Mailing of Proxy Statement
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
Cytokinetics Announces Start of COURAGE-ALS, a Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Reldesemtiv in Patients ...
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Coloplast to Donate $150,000 to Twin Cities Nonprofits Via New Community Engagement Program
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Cerecor Announces Drawdown of $10 Million Tranche under its Debt Financing Agreement with Horizon ...
Global Arbitration Review Recognizes FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon as Top 2 Firms on 2021 ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board