checkAd

Pueblo Viejo Expansion Project Advances with Agreement on Independent Environmental Studies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

All amounts expressed in US Dollars

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) –– Barrick Pueblo Viejo and its key stakeholders have agreed on independent government-led oversight of the strategic environmental and social impact assessment studies for the new tailings storage facility. This facility, which forms part of an expansion project that will require an initial new investment by Pueblo Viejo of $1.3 billion1, is key to the mine continuing to operate beyond 2021 and could extend the Tier One mine’s life to beyond 2040, supporting annual production in excess of 800,000 ounces1.

The agreement comes after more than a year of engagement with the communities that could be directly or indirectly affected by the proposed facility and is an important step towards starting fieldwork and advancing the permitting process. The independent investigation will be conducted by a leading international firm of specialists and run in parallel with Barrick’s engineering and environmental studies.

The studies will ensure that the applicable environmental standards and regulations are complied with, including actions for the protection of surface water and groundwater, biodiversity and cultural heritage.

“The expansion project has the potential to allow Pueblo Viejo to convert approximately 9 million ounces1 of measured and indicated resources to proven and probable reserves,” says Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow.

“At Barrick we have a commitment to responsible mining and transparency, so we welcome such initiatives.  From 2013 to July 2021, Barrick Pueblo Viejo has paid more than $2.9 billion in direct and indirect taxes and last year its exports accounted for 37% of the total national asset exports2.  Barrick has also started work on a local agribusiness development which will be integrated into the tailings facility and create a further benefit for the community,” he said.

Bristow said that with the expansion project, Pueblo Viejo’s total economic contribution to the Dominican government in direct and indirect taxes is expected to be over $9 billion from the beginning of commercial production in 2013 through the extended life of mine beyond 20403. Pueblo Viejo is the Dominican Republic’s largest corporate taxpayer.

“Pueblo Viejo has had a significant positive environmental, social and economic impact in the country and we hope that this will continue for many years to come. Our purpose is to continue contributing to the social and economic development of the country, while applying our sustainability vision which is to create long-term value for all our stakeholders, including the governments and people of our host countries,” said Bristow.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pueblo Viejo Expansion Project Advances with Agreement on Independent Environmental Studies All amounts expressed in US Dollars SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) –– Barrick Pueblo Viejo and its key stakeholders have agreed on independent government-led …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Commencement of Mailing of Proxy Statement
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
Cytokinetics Announces Start of COURAGE-ALS, a Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Reldesemtiv in Patients ...
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Coloplast to Donate $150,000 to Twin Cities Nonprofits Via New Community Engagement Program
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Cerecor Announces Drawdown of $10 Million Tranche under its Debt Financing Agreement with Horizon ...
Global Arbitration Review Recognizes FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon as Top 2 Firms on 2021 ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board