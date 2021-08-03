Microbix Upgrades U.S. OTC Market & Investor Relations

Trading Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market and Torrey Hills Capital Engaged

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces that it has undertaken two actions to improve its profile with United States (U.S.) based investors and to improve its trading liquidity in that market; (i) effective today, achieving qualification to trade on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol MBXBF, and (ii) engaged the California-based firm Torrey Hills Capital for U.S. directed investor relations services.



The OTCQX Best Market is for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best-practices corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market, as Microbix has now done, marks an important milestone for companies by enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. OTCQX quote information about Microbix is available at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MBXBF/overview.