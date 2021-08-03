Orogen Appoints Mr. Justin Quigley to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. Justin Quigley to the Board of Directors.Mr. Quigley is an internationally …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. Justin Quigley to the Board of Directors. Mr. Quigley is an internationally experienced business development executive with multi-commodity expertise in the natural resources sector. Most recently Justin was Vice President - Commercial for Rio Tinto Exploration ("RTX") Americas where he formed part of the RTX Americas Senior Leadership Team. Justin and his team delivered an impressive record of innovative and strategically sound commercial transactions exceeding US$2.5 billion in total combined value, including over US$220 million in various royalty sales. He also assisted as a Strategic Advisor to Rio Tinto's business units on various transactions. Prior to this, Mr. Quigley was General Counsel and Commercial Director for RTX North America Region/Kennecott Minerals Company where he managed the legal and commercial affairs of these and associated companies.