Orogen Appoints Mr. Justin Quigley to the Board of Directors

Autor: Accesswire
03.08.2021, 13:00  |  33   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. Justin Quigley to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Quigley is an internationally experienced business development executive with multi-commodity expertise in the natural resources sector. Most recently Justin was Vice President - Commercial for Rio Tinto Exploration ("RTX") Americas where he formed part of the RTX Americas Senior Leadership Team. Justin and his team delivered an impressive record of innovative and strategically sound commercial transactions exceeding US$2.5 billion in total combined value, including over US$220 million in various royalty sales. He also assisted as a Strategic Advisor to Rio Tinto's business units on various transactions. Prior to this, Mr. Quigley was General Counsel and Commercial Director for RTX North America Region/Kennecott Minerals Company where he managed the legal and commercial affairs of these and associated companies.

Orogen CEO and President Paddy Nicol commented "Mr. Quigley brings a unique skillset to Orogen's board that will greatly benefit the strategic guidance of the Company. Justin has considerable experience in strategic planning, negotiation, and legal affairs with RTX Americas, and this has been demonstrated through over 100+ transactions with a variety of exploration and mining companies. We welcome Justin to our board and look forward to working with him."

As part of Mr. Quigley's compensation, the Board has agreed to grant 500,000 incentive stock options at a price of $0.37 for a period of five years. The foregoing subject to regulatory acceptance.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties Inc. is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. Orogen's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño West gold deposit in Sonora, Mexico (2% NSR royalty) being developed by First Majestic Silver Corp. and the Silicon gold project (1% NSR royalty) in Nevada, USA, being advanced by AngloGold Ashanti N.A. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by joint venture partners.

