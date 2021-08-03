NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Persistence Market Research industry analysis, the global mascarpone cheese market is set to experience a value growth of around 9% CAGR over the next ten years.

Demand for fast food is growing tremendously in developing markets as a result of busier lifestyles, increasing demand for consumption of functional and beverages, and rising disposal income of consumers. Most of the younger generation and working-class demographic consume fast food at least once a day. This growing trend of consumption of fast food has a significant impact on the cheese market, as cheese is widely used for processing a variety of fast food products.

Cheese is also a staple in households in developed countries, as it is used in breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global mascarpone cheese market over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The mascarpone cheese market in countries of South Asia & East Asia is expected to grow at CAGRs of 10.7% and 9.9%, respectively, through 2031.

& is expected to grow at CAGRs of 10.7% and 9.9%, respectively, through 2031. Regular mascarpone cheese is witnessing a prominent market value share at more than 93.3%. Different types of flavored mascarpone cheese products are also becoming popular among consumers, covering revenue of around US$ 393.6 Mn by 2031.

by 2031. Key contributing factor for the high production ratio of mascarpone cheese is wide application in the food industry in bakery products, desserts, confectionery, ice creams, and processed food.

North America and Europe hold more than 60% share of the global market share, mainly on the back of high consumption of mascarpone cheese-based products in these regions.

and hold more than 60% share of the global market share, mainly on the back of high consumption of mascarpone cheese-based products in these regions. The foodservice industry holds a market value share around 46.4%, while the retail/household sector is anticipated to expand at a value CAGR of more than 11.2% in South Asia and 10.5% in the Europe , respectively.

and 10.5% in the , respectively. The U.S. and China hold significant shares for mascarpone cheese in North America and East Asia , respectively.

hold significant shares for mascarpone cheese in and , respectively. COVID-19 has had a moderate impact on the demand for mascarpone cheese. However, with increasing demand for bakery, savoury snacks, functional food products, losses are expected to be recovered in the near term.

