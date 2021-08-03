GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS), a leading North American specialty distributor of interior building products, is scheduled to present at the Barclays Select Series: Building & Building Products Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 9:20 AM Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.gms.com and an archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days.