H&E Equipment Services Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Revenues increased 13.4% to $315.8 million versus $278.3 million a year ago.

Net income was $15.8 million compared to $8.8 million a year ago. The effective income tax rate was 27.5% in the second quarter of 2021 and 26.9% in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 7.4% to $102.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $95.3 million a year ago, yielding a margin of 32.4% of revenues compared to 34.2% a year ago.

Total equipment rental revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $179.0 million, an increase of $23.2 million, or 14.9%, compared to $155.8 million a year ago. Rental revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $160.3 million, an increase of approximately $19.5 million, or 13.9%, compared to $140.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

New equipment sales increased 13.6% to $49.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $43.9 million a year ago.

Used equipment sales increased 21.6% to $41.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $34.0 million a year ago.

Gross margin was 35.3% compared to 33.1% a year ago.

Total equipment rental gross margins were 41.3% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 38.0% a year ago. Rental gross margins were 46.1% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 41.5% a year ago.

Average time utilization (based on original equipment cost) was 68.3% compared to 59.5% a year ago. The size of the Company’s rental fleet based on original acquisition cost decreased 2.2% from a year ago, to $1.8 billion. On a sequential basis, the rental fleet grew 5.4% when compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Average rental rates declined 0.3% compared to a year ago and improved 1.0% when compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Dollar utilization was 35.2% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 29.6% a year ago.

Average rental fleet age on June 30, 2021, was 39.7 months compared to an industry average age of 52.1 months.

Announced the pending sale of the crane business for $130 million in cash.

Paid regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share of common stock.

Addressing the strong financial results for the second quarter of 2021, Brad Barber, Chief Executive Officer of H&E Equipment Services, Inc., stated, “Physical utilization of 68.3% was 880 basis points ahead of the same quarter in 2020, when worsening economic conditions caused by the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic drove the metric to its lowest level since 2010. On a sequential basis, our second quarter utilization exceeded the first quarter result by 480 basis points at a time when we grew our fleet by more than 5%. The rising demand from customers led to a 1% improvement in second quarter rental rates when compared to the preceding quarter, representing the first sequential quarterly improvement since late-2019. With improving utilization, rising rental rates and fleet growth, we are increasingly encouraged by the prospects for our industry as we enter the second half of 2021.”

Mr. Barber elaborated on the improving industry outlook, noting, “Customer inquiries addressing current equipment needs remain strong and we expect the elevated demand to persist for the foreseeable future. Key industry indices, which in some cases are near record levels, point to a continuation of project expansion into 2022, especially in the non-residential construction market. Physical utilization of our fleet remains on a favorable trend, closing August 1, 2021, at 71.9%, reflecting the increasing demand for our young rental fleet.”

Providing a final comment on the Company’s success with strategic initiatives, Mr. Barber said, “Our recent disclosure regarding the pending sale of our crane business represents a transformative event for H&E. Following the close of the transaction, expected during the fourth quarter of 2021, we expect to fortify our position in the rental equipment business and in turn benefit from a more stable revenue base and margin appreciation while positioning the Company to capture incremental opportunities resulting from the highly favorable industry trends. In addition, proceeds from the sale are expected to be utilized in numerous ways, including further growth in our rental fleet, expansion of branch operations and other strategic growth initiatives that should advantageously position H&E for the expected industry expansion. Further steps have been taken in support of our transition to a pure-play equipment rental business. Recently, we reached an agreement to sell two earthmoving distribution branches in Arkansas and plan to start a new rental-only branch in the Greater Little Rock market.”

FINANCIAL DISCUSSION FOR SECOND QUARTER 2021:

Revenue

Total revenues increased 13.4% to $315.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $278.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Total equipment rental revenues increased 14.9% to $179.0 million compared to $155.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. Rental revenues increased 13.9% to $160.3 million compared to $140.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. New equipment sales increased 13.6% to $49.9 million compared to $43.9 million a year ago. Used equipment sales increased 21.6% to $41.4 million compared to $34.0 million a year ago. Parts sales increased 4.6% to $27.4 million compared to $26.2 million a year ago. Service revenues decreased 4.3% to $15.0 million compared to $15.7 million a year ago.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased 21.0% to $111.4 million from $92.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Gross margin was 35.3% for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to 33.1% for the second quarter of 2020. On a segment basis, gross margin on total equipment rentals was 41.3% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 38.0% in the second quarter of 2020. Rental margins were 46.1% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 41.5% for the second quarter of 2020. On average, rental rates in the second quarter of 2021 were 0.3% lower than rental rates in the second quarter of 2020. Time utilization (based on original equipment cost) was 68.3% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 59.5% in the second quarter of 2020. Gross margins on new equipment sales were 11.5% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 10.7% in the second quarter of 2020. Gross margins on used equipment sales were 34.7% compared to 31.6% in the second quarter of 2020. Gross margins on parts sales were 25.8% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 26.2% in the second quarter of 2020. Gross margins on service revenues were 68.0% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 67.0% in the second quarter of 2020.

Rental Fleet

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, the original acquisition cost of the Company’s rental fleet was $1.8 billion, which represented a 2.2%, or $40.7 million, decrease from the end of the second quarter of 2020. Dollar utilization for the second quarter of 2021 was 35.2% compared to 29.6% for the second quarter of 2020.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

SG&A expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $77.0 million compared with $67.9 million in the comparable quarter in 2020, a $9.1 million, or 13.5%, increase. SG&A expenses in the second quarter of 2021 as a percentage of total revenues were 24.4%, unchanged from the second quarter in 2020. Employee salaries, wages, payroll taxes and related employee benefits, and other employee related expenses increased $9.0 million. Also, facilities and promotion expenses increased $0.9 million and $0.6 million, respectively, due in part to an increase in the Company’s total branch count. Partially offsetting these increases were a $1.1 million decrease in liability insurance and a $0.9 million decrease in bad debt expense. Approximately $3.2 million of SG&A expenses were attributable to warm start branches opened since January 1, 2021.

Income from Operations

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2021 was $34.4 million, or 10.9% of revenues, compared to $27.0 million, or 9.7% of revenues, for the second quarter of 2020.

Interest Expense

Interest expense was $13.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $15.6 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Net Income

Net income was $15.8 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $8.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. The effective income tax rate was 27.5% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 26.9% in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain Non-GAAP measures (EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Income from Operations, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per share and the disaggregation of equipment rental revenues and cost of sales numbers) detailed below. Please refer to our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 3, 2021, for a description of these measures and of our use of these measures. These measures as calculated by the Company are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Additionally, these Non-GAAP measures are not a measurement of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to the Company's other financial information determined under GAAP.

About H&E Equipment Services, Inc.

The Company is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with 106 full-service facilities throughout the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment, and rents, sells, and provides parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: (1) hi-lift or aerial platform equipment; (2) cranes; (3) earthmoving equipment; and (4) material handling equipment. By providing equipment rental, sales, on site parts, repair services, and maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full-service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal, and provides cross-selling opportunities among its new and used equipment sales, rentals, parts sales, and services operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about H&E's beliefs and expectations, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "project", "intend", "foresee" and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Equipment rentals $ 179,037 $ 155,794 $ 335,261 $ 330,313 New equipment sales 49,919 43,947 87,664 74,820 Used equipment sales 41,358 34,013 83,124 65,231 Parts sales 27,424 26,220 53,036 55,989 Service revenues 14,977 15,657 29,487 32,479 Other 3,048 2,705 5,636 5,426 Total revenues 315,763 278,336 594,208 564,258 Cost of revenues: Equipment rentals Rental depreciation 58,337 59,156 113,686 119,142 Rental expense 28,081 23,264 53,769 48,833 Rental other 18,731 14,226 35,454 31,031 105,149 96,646 202,909 199,006 New equipment sales 44,176 39,259 77,618 66,685 Used equipment sales 27,008 23,282 55,373 43,720 Parts sales 20,356 19,352 39,103 41,255 Service revenues 4,789 5,173 9,486 10,713 Other 2,920 2,554 5,351 5,326 Total cost of revenues 204,398 186,266 389,840 366,705 Gross Profit 111,365 92,070 204,368 197,553 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 77,006 67,861 150,959 147,485 Merger and other 680 118 1,417 158 Gain on sales of property and equipment, net (680 ) (2,894 ) (834 ) (7,158 ) Impairment of goodwill - - - 61,994 Income (Loss) from Operations 34,359 26,985 52,826 (4,926 ) Interest expense (13,425 ) (15,572 ) (26,868 ) (31,602 ) Other income, net 808 642 1,475 1,272 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 21,742 12,055 27,433 (35,256 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 5,976 3,240 7,516 (7,103 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 15,766 $ 8,815 $ 19,917 $ (28,153 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: Basic – Net income (loss) per share $ 0.44 $ 0.24 $ 0.55 $ (0.78 ) Basic – Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 36,216 36,031 36,200 35,998 Diluted – Net income (loss) per share $ 0.43 $ 0.24 $ 0.55 $ (0.78 ) Diluted – Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 36,437 36,107 36,412 35,998 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.275 $ 0.275 $ 0.55 $ 0.55

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Cash $ 202,487 $ 310,882 Rental equipment, net 1,112,959 1,028,745 Total assets 2,015,891 1,980,484 Total debt (1) 1,250,177 1,250,305 Total liabilities 1,775,429 1,742,251 Stockholders’ equity 240,462 238,233 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,015,891 $ 1,980,484

(1) Total debt consists of the aggregate amounts on the senior unsecured notes and finance lease obligations..

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2020 As Reported Adjustment As Adjusted Gross profit $ 197,553 $ – $ 197,553 Selling, general and administrative expenses 147,485 – 147,485 Impairment of goodwill 61,994 (61,994 ) – Gain on sale of property and equipment, net (7,158 ) – (7,158 ) Merger and other 158 – 158 Income (loss) from operations (4,926 ) 61,994 57,068 Interest expense (31,602 ) – (31,602 ) Other income, net 1,272 – 1,272 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes (35,256 ) 61,994 26,738 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (7,103 ) 12,929 5,826 Net income (loss) $ (28,153 ) $ 49,065 $ 20,912 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2020 As Reported Adjustment As Adjusted NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE (1) Basic – Net income (loss) per share $ (0.78 ) $ 1.36 $ 0.58 Basic – Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 35,998 35,998 35,998 Diluted – Net income (loss) per share $ (0.78 ) $ 1.36 $ 0.58 Diluted – Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 35,998 35,998 35,998

(1) Because of the method used in calculating per share data, the summation of the above per share data may not necessarily total to the as adjusted per share data.

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income (loss) $ 15,766 $ 8,815 $ 19,917 $ (28,153 ) Interest Expense 13,425 15,572 26,868 31,602 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 5,976 3,240 7,516 (7,103 ) Depreciation 65,474 66,568 127,768 133,992 Amortization of intangibles 992 992 1,985 2,002 EBITDA $ 101,633 $ 95,187 $ 184,054 $ 132,340 Merger and other 680 118 1,417 158 Impairment of goodwill - - - 61,994 Adjusted EBITDA $ 102,313 $ 95,305 $ 185,471 $ 194,492

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 RENTAL REVENUES Equipment rentals (1) $ 160,299 $ 140,776 $ 300,240 $ 299,394 Rentals other 18,738 15,018 35,021 30,919 Total equipment rentals 179,037 155,794 335,261 330,313 RENTAL COST OF SALES Rental depreciation 58,337 59,156 113,686 119,142 Rental expense 28,081 23,264 53,769 48,833 Rental other 18,731 14,226 35,454 31,031 Total rental cost of sales 105,149 96,646 202,909 199,006 RENTAL REVENUES GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) Equipment rentals 73,881 58,356 132,785 131,419 Rentals other 7 792 (433 ) (112 ) Total rental revenues gross profit 73,888 59,148 132,352 131,307 RENTAL REVENUES GROSS MARGIN Equipment rentals 46.1 % 41.5 % 44.2 % 43.9 % Rentals other 0.0 % 5.3 % -1.2 % -0.4 % Total rental revenues gross margin 41.3 % 38.0 % 39.5 % 39.8 %

(1) Pursuant to SEC Regulation S-X, our equipment rental revenues are aggregated and presented in our unaudited consolidated statements of operations in this press release as a single line item, “Equipment Rentals”. The above table disaggregates our equipment rental revenues for discussion and analysis purposes only.

