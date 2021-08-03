checkAd

Fintech Leader Neville Crawley Joins OppFi as President

OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) (“OppFi”), a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help the everyday consumer gain access to credit, announced that Neville Crawley, former CEO of the global fintech platform Kiva, has joined OppFi as President, reporting to OppFi CEO Jared Kaplan.

Fintech leader Neville Crawley joins OppFi as President to help lead and grow company’s innovative technology, product, and go-to-market strategies. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our strategy to facilitate credit access, credit improvement, and savings requires exceptional talent,” said Jared Kaplan, CEO of OppFi, “so I am thrilled that Neville has joined OppFi to help support our future growth and business strategies. Neville joins OppFi in a pivotal moment in our evolution to become the premier digital financial services destination for the everyday consumer and we believe his extensive experience in financial services, product and technology leadership will help map out our next phase of growth.”

In his newly created role as President, Crawley will help formulate OppFi’s technology and go-to-market strategies, and work to expand the company’s products and services. Crawley will additionally oversee OppFi’s social impact commitments.

“I’m excited to join OppFi as we embark on our journey as a public company, and I am looking forward to working with Jared and the talented OppFi senior leadership team to innovate and grow our products and capabilities to serve the millions of Americans who have been excluded from the traditional banking systems,” said Neville Crawley, President of OppFi. “OppFi’s mission aligns closely with my values and passion for financial inclusion, and I look forward to leveraging my past experiences to grow OppFi into the premier digital financial services destination for the everyday consumer.”

Prior to joining OppFi, Crawley served as CEO of the global fintech platform Kiva from 2017 to 2021. Kiva had funded more than $1.5 billion in loans to some of the world's most financially excluded populations. Previously, Crawley served as CEO of Quid, an artificial intelligence company, as Senior Vice President of strategy and corporate development at GLG, the world's largest expert network, and as a strategy and M&A consultant to fintech companies at McKinsey & Company.

