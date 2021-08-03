FIS Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

“FIS delivered an exceptional quarter,” said Gary Norcross, FIS chairman and chief executive officer. “Our transformation has created strong demand with our clients. Even as the world slowed, we continued to invest in our talent and our cloud-native solutions portfolio, creating a significant pipeline with our clients and prospects. With strong new sales and our largest revenue synergy quarter to-date, we are raising our guidance for the second time this year.”

Second Quarter 2021

As compared to the prior year period, revenue grew by more than $500 million, or 17%, to approximately $3.5 billion. Revenue growth accelerated across all three operating segments, including Merchant to 45%, Banking to 8%, and Capital Markets to 6%. Net earnings attributable to common stockholders was $341 million or $0.55 per diluted share.

Organic revenue growth, which reflects the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuation (FX), was 16%. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 460 basis points (bps) over the prior year period to 43.7%, primarily reflecting high contribution margins of revenue growth as well as ongoing revenue and expense synergies. Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share each increased by 40% to approximately $1 billion or $1.61 per diluted share, respectively.

($ millions, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, % Organic 2021 2020 Change Growth1 Revenue $ 3,475 $ 2,962 17% 16% Merchant Solutions 1,177 812 45% 41% Banking Solutions 1,578 1,462 8% 7% Capital Market Solutions 630 593 6% 4% Corporate and Other 90 95 (5)% Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,520 $ 1,157 31% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 43.7 % 39.1 % 460 bps Net earnings attributable to FIS common stockholders (GAAP) $ 341 $ 19 * Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.55 $ 0.03 * Adjusted net earnings $ 1,004 $ 718 40% Adjusted EPS $ 1.61 $ 1.15 40% * Indicates comparison not meaningful 1 Organic growth adjusts for the impact of foreign currency fluctuation (FX) as there was no M&A impact during the second quarter

Operating Segment Information

Merchant Solutions:

As compared to the prior year period, revenue grew by nearly $400 million, or 45%, to approximately $1.2 billion, which includes 31% eCommerce revenue growth. On an organic basis, which reflects the impact of FX, revenue increased 41%. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 910 basis points over the prior year period to 50%, primarily reflecting high contribution margins from new revenue as well as ongoing synergies.



As compared to the prior period in 2019, Merchant revenue grew 9% during the second quarter, including 12% growth in the U.S., proforma for the Worldpay acquisition. We expect Merchant revenue growth to further accelerate into the mid-to-high teens in the second half of the year as compared to the 2019 periods on a proforma basis, primarily driven by continued recovery in International revenue and discretionary verticals, like Travel & Airlines.

Banking Solutions:

As compared to the prior year period, revenue grew by more than $100 million, or 8%, to approximately $1.6 billion. Banking’s strong second quarter performance is primarily due to strong new sales execution and a growing backlog of revenue under contract. On an organic basis, which reflects the impact of FX, revenue increased 7%. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 410 basis points over the prior year period to 46%, primarily reflecting high contribution margins from new revenue as well as ongoing synergies.

Capital Market Solutions:

As compared to the prior year period, revenue grew by nearly $40 million, or 6%, to $630 million. Capital Market’s strong second quarter performance is primarily due to robust new sales of our end-to-end SAAS solutions. On an organic basis, which reflects the impact of FX, revenue increased 4%. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 100 basis points over the prior year period to 46%, primarily reflecting high contribution margins from new revenue.

Integration Update

The Company achieved synergies related to the Worldpay acquisition, exiting the second quarter of 2021 as follows:

Revenue synergies of approximately $450 million on an annual run-rate basis, including strong cross-selling wins spanning the Premium Payback loyalty network, digital banking, issuer, core software and data wins.

Reflecting strong attainment of revenue synergies to date, the Company increased its 2021 revenue synergy target. Annual run-rate revenue synergies are expected to be approximately $700 million exiting 2021, an increase of $100 million above the previous target of $600 million.

Cost synergies of approximately $850 million, including approximately $450 million of operating expense synergies. Annual run-rate cost synergies are expected to be approximately $900 million exiting 2021, including operating expense synergies of approximately $500 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

As of June 30, 2021, debt outstanding totaled $19.4 billion. Second quarter net cash provided by operating activities was $1.0 billion, and free cash flow was $1.0 billion.

FIS paid dividends of $242 million and repurchased approximately 2.7 million shares during the quarter for $400 million.

Third Quarter and Full-Year 2021 GAAP Guidance

($ millions, except share data) 3Q 2021 FY 2021 Revenue $3,490 - $3,520 $13,900 - $14,000 Diluted EPS $0.40 - $0.50 $1.20 - $1.45

Third Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Non-GAAP Guidance

($ millions, except share data) 3Q 2021 FY 2021 Revenue (GAAP) $3,490 - $3,520 $13,900 - $14,000 Adjusted EPS $1.66 - $1.69 $6.45 - $6.60

COVID-19 Update

We have continued to prioritize investments in solutions and services that help address the needs of our clients throughout the ongoing global pandemic in order to increase the Company’s potential to accelerate revenue growth. During the second quarter, the Company’s revenue growth continued to accelerate across all three operating segments as COVID-19’s impact on our financial results lessened due to the gradual opening of markets.

FIS Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is the term used to refer to the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting in the United States. GAAP includes the standards, conventions, and rules accountants follow in recording and summarizing transactions and in the preparation of financial statements. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, we have provided certain non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP measures include constant currency revenue, organic revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net earnings, adjusted EPS, and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures may be used in this release and/or in the attached supplemental financial information.

We believe these non-GAAP measures help investors better understand the underlying fundamentals of our business. As further described below, the non-GAAP revenue and earnings measures presented eliminate items management believes are not indicative of FIS’ operating performance. The constant currency and organic revenue growth measures adjust for the effects of exchange rate fluctuations, while organic revenue growth also adjusts for acquisitions and divestitures and excludes revenue from Corporate and Other, giving investors further insight into our performance. Finally, free cash flow provides further information about the ability of our business to generate cash. For these reasons, management also uses these non-GAAP measures in its assessment and management of FIS’ performance.

As described below, our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Earnings measures also exclude incremental and direct costs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Management believes that this adjustment may help investors understand the longer-term fundamentals of our underlying business.

Constant currency revenue represents reported operating segment revenue excluding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates in the current period.

Organic revenue growth is constant currency revenue, as defined above, for the current period compared to an adjusted revenue base for the prior period, which is adjusted to add pre-acquisition revenue of acquired businesses for a portion of the prior year matching the portion of the current year for which the business was owned, and subtract pre-divestiture revenue for divested businesses for the portion of the prior year matching the portion of the current year for which the business was not owned, for any acquisitions or divestitures by FIS. When referring to organic revenue growth, revenues from our Corporate and Other segment, which is comprised of revenue from non-strategic businesses, are excluded.

Adjusted EBITDA reflects net earnings before interest, other income (expense), taxes, equity method investment earnings (loss), and depreciation and amortization, and excludes certain costs and other transactions that management deems non-operational in nature, the removal of which improves comparability of operating results across reporting periods. It also excludes incremental and direct costs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. This measure is reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance. For this reason, adjusted EBITDA, as it relates to our segments, is presented in conformity with Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting, and is excluded from the definition of non-GAAP financial measures under the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K.

Adjusted EBITDA margin reflects adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by revenue.

Adjusted net earnings excludes the impact of certain costs and other transactions which management deems non-operational in nature, the removal of which improves comparability of operating results across reporting periods. It also excludes the impact of acquisition-related purchase accounting amortization and equity method investment earnings (loss), both of which are recurring. It also excludes incremental and direct costs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjusted EPS reflects adjusted net earnings, as defined above, divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Free cash flow reflects net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the net change in settlement assets and obligations and excluding certain transactions that are closely associated with non-operating activities or are otherwise non-operational in nature and not indicative of future operating cash flows, including incremental and direct costs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, less capital expenditures excluding capital expenditures related to the Company’s new headquarters. Free cash flow does not represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, since we have mandatory debt service requirements and other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from the measure.

Any non-GAAP measures should be considered in context with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures. Further, FIS’ non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently from similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to related GAAP measures, including footnotes describing the specific adjustments, are provided in the attached schedules and in the Investor Relations section of the FIS website, www.fisglobal.com.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Earnings Release Supplemental Financial Information August 3, 2021 Exhibit A Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) - Unaudited for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Exhibit B Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 Exhibit C Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Exhibit D Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information - Unaudited for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Exhibit E Supplemental GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Unaudited for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Exhibit F Supplemental GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Guidance - Unaudited for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and year ended December 31, 2021

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)— UNAUDITED (In millions, except per share amounts) Exhibit A Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 3,475 $ 2,962 $ 6,699 $ 6,039 Cost of revenue 2,135 2,046 4,253 4,134 Gross profit 1,340 916 2,446 1,905 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 977 870 1,983 1,751 Operating income 363 46 463 154 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (48 ) (88 ) (122 ) (167 ) Other income (expense), net 324 74 (170 ) 34 Total other income (expense), net 276 (14 ) (292 ) (133 ) Earnings before income taxes and equity method investment earnings (loss) 639 32 171 21 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 302 4 205 (27 ) Equity method investment earnings (loss) 5 (7 ) 6 (8 ) Net earnings (loss) 342 21 (28 ) 40 Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1 ) (2 ) (4 ) (5 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to FIS common stockholders $ 341 $ 19 $ (32 ) $ 35 Net earnings (loss) per share-basic attributable to FIS common stockholders $ 0.55 $ 0.03 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.06 Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 619 618 620 617 Net earnings (loss) per share-diluted attributable to FIS common stockholders $ 0.55 $ 0.03 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.06 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 624 625 620 625

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS — UNAUDITED (In millions, except per share amounts) Exhibit B June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,301 $ 1,959 Settlement deposits and merchant float 3,005 3,252 Trade receivables, net 3,466 3,314 Settlement receivables 729 662 Other receivables 380 317 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 557 394 Total current assets 9,438 9,898 Property and equipment, net 864 887 Goodwill 53,191 53,268 Intangible assets, net 12,758 13,928 Software, net 3,398 3,370 Other noncurrent assets 1,655 1,574 Deferred contract costs, net 984 917 Total assets $ 82,288 $ 83,842 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities $ 2,376 $ 2,482 Settlement payables 4,840 4,934 Deferred revenue 923 881 Short-term borrowings 2,873 2,750 Current portion of long-term debt 482 1,314 Total current liabilities 11,494 12,361 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 16,062 15,951 Deferred income taxes 4,239 4,017 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,865 1,967 Deferred revenue 49 59 Total liabilities 33,709 34,355 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 175 174 Equity: FIS stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock $0.01 par value — — Common stock $0.01 par value 6 6 Additional paid in capital 46,274 45,947 Retained earnings 2,921 3,440 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings (loss) 249 57 Treasury stock, at cost (1,058 ) (150 ) Total FIS stockholders’ equity 48,392 49,300 Noncontrolling interest 12 13 Total equity 48,404 49,313 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity $ 82,288 $ 83,842

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS — UNAUDITED (In millions) Exhibit C Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $ (28 ) $ 40 Adjustment to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,924 1,830 Amortization of debt issue costs 15 16 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses, investments and other (230 ) 3 Loss on extinguishment of debt 528 — Stock-based compensation 241 125 Deferred income taxes 87 (118 ) Net changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and foreign currency: Trade and other receivables (171 ) 105 Settlement activity 10 172 Prepaid expenses and other assets (308 ) (181 ) Deferred contract costs (212 ) (252 ) Deferred revenue 35 22 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities (27 ) (149 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,864 1,613 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (143 ) (110 ) Additions to software (470 ) (457 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (469 ) Net proceeds from sale of businesses and investments 367 — Other investing activities, net (77 ) 90 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (323 ) (946 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings 26,969 27,025 Repayment of borrowings and other financing obligations (27,696 ) (27,196 ) Debt issuance costs (74 ) — Proceeds from stock issued under stock-based compensation plans 76 274 Treasury stock activity (908 ) (49 ) Dividends paid (486 ) (433 ) Other financing activities, net (136 ) (18 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,255 ) (397 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash (31 ) (23 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (745 ) 247 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 4,030 3,211 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,285 $ 3,458

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH — UNAUDITED (In millions) Exhibit D Three months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Constant Currency Organic Revenue FX Revenue Revenue Growth (1) Merchant Solutions $ 1,177 $ (32 ) $ 1,145 $ 812 41 % Banking Solutions 1,578 (13 ) 1,566 1,462 7 % Capital Market Solutions 630 (12 ) 618 593 4 % Corporate and Other 90 (2 ) 88 95 Total $ 3,475 $ (59 ) $ 3,417 $ 2,962 16 %

Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Constant Currency Organic Revenue FX Revenue Revenue Growth (1) Merchant Solutions $ 2,143 $ (54 ) $ 2,089 $ 1,747 20 % Banking Solutions 3,119 (17 ) 3,102 2,906 7 % Capital Market Solutions 1,255 (22 ) 1,233 1,190 4 % Corporate and Other 182 (2 ) 180 196 Total $ 6,699 $ (95 ) $ 6,604 $ 6,039 10 %

Amounts in tables may not sum or calculate due to rounding. (1) Organic growth excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates in the current period, acquisition or divestiture impact from the prior period, as applicable, and Corporate and Other revenue from the current and prior periods.

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP CASH FLOW MEASURES — UNAUDITED (In millions) Exhibit D (continued) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,028 $ 1,864 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition, integration and other payments (1) 149 267 Settlement activity 112 (10 ) Adjusted cash flows from operations 1,289 2,121 Capital expenditures (2) (284 ) (560 ) Free cash flow $ 1,005 $ 1,561

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,231 $ 1,613 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition, integration and other payments (1) 208 299 Settlement activity (541 ) (172 ) Adjusted cash flows from operations 898 1,740 Capital expenditures (2) (243 ) (546 ) Free cash flow $ 655 $ 1,194

Free cash flow reflects adjusted cash flows from operations less capital expenditures (additions to property and equipment and additions to software, excluding capital spend related to the construction of our new headquarters). Free cash flow does not represent our residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, since we have mandatory debt service requirements and other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from the measure. (1) Adjusted cash flows from operations and free cash flow for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 exclude cash payments for certain acquisition, integration and other costs (see Note 2 to Exhibit E), net of related tax impact. The related tax impact totaled $25 million and $32 million for the three months and $45 million and $47 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (2) Capital expenditures for free cash flow exclude capital spend related to the construction of our new headquarters totaling $30 million and $18 million for the three months and $53 million and $21 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS — UNAUDITED (In millions, except per share amounts) Exhibit E Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings (loss) attributable to FIS common stockholders $ 341 $ 19 $ (32 ) $ 35 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 302 4 205 (27 ) Interest expense, net 48 88 122 167 Other, net (328 ) (65 ) 168 (21 ) Operating income, as reported 363 46 463 154 Depreciation and amortization, excluding purchase accounting amortization 297 237 575 468 Non-GAAP adjustments: Purchase accounting amortization (1) 675 678 1,349 1,362 Acquisition, integration and other costs (2) 185 196 440 420 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,520 $ 1,157 $ 2,827 $ 2,404

See Notes to Exhibit E.

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS — UNAUDITED (In millions, except per share amounts) Exhibit E (continued) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Earnings before income taxes and equity method investment earnings (loss) $ 639 $ 32 $ 171 $ 21 (Provision) benefit for income taxes (302 ) (4 ) (205 ) 27 Equity method investment earnings (loss) 5 (7 ) 6 (8 ) Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1 ) (2 ) (4 ) (5 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to FIS common stockholders 341 19 (32 ) 35 Non-GAAP adjustments: Purchase accounting amortization (1) 675 678 1,349 1,362 Acquisition, integration and other costs (2) 185 202 440 426 Non-operating (income) expense (3) (324 ) (74 ) 170 (34 ) Equity method investment (earnings) loss (4) (5 ) 7 (6 ) 8 Tax rate change (5) 178 — 178 — (Provision) benefit for income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments (46 ) (114 ) (282 ) (277 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 663 699 1,849 1,485 Adjusted net earnings $ 1,004 $ 718 $ 1,817 $ 1,520 Net earnings per share-diluted attributable to FIS common stockholders $ 0.55 $ 0.03 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.06 Non-GAAP adjustments: Purchase accounting amortization (1) 1.08 1.08 2.16 2.18 Acquisition, integration and other costs (2) 0.30 0.32 0.70 0.68 Non-operating (income) expense (3) (0.52 ) (0.12 ) 0.27 (0.05 ) Equity method investment (earnings) loss (4) (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.01 Tax rate change (5) 0.29 — 0.28 — (Provision) benefit for income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments (0.07 ) (0.18 ) (0.45 ) (0.44 ) Adjusted net earnings per share-diluted attributable to FIS common stockholders $ 1.61 $ 1.15 $ 2.91 $ 2.43 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted (6) 624 625 625 625

Amounts in table may not sum or calculate due to rounding. See Notes to Exhibit E.

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS — UNAUDITED (In millions, except per share amounts) Exhibit E (continued) Notes to Unaudited - Supplemental GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. The adjustments are as follows: (1) This item represents purchase price amortization expense on all intangible assets acquired through various Company acquisitions, including customer relationships, contract value, trademarks and tradenames, and technology assets. The Company has excluded the impact of this amortization expense as such amounts can be significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. Although the Company excludes these amounts from its non-GAAP expenses, the Company believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such assets have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets. (2) This item represents acquisition and integration costs primarily related to the acquisition of Worldpay and certain other costs including those associated with data center consolidation activities of totaling $12 million and $22 million for the three months and $28 million and $40 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The Company also recorded incremental charges directly related to COVID-19 of $10 million and $12 million for the three months and $19 million and $15 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, this item also includes $104 million in accelerated stock compensation expense to reflect the impact of establishing a Qualified Retirement Equity Program that modified unvested equity awards outstanding at January 1, 2021. (3) Non-operating (income) expense primarily consists of other income and expense items outside of the Company's operating activities, including fair value adjustments on certain non-operating assets and liabilities and foreign currency transaction remeasurement gains and losses. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, this item also includes $225 million related to the gain on the sale of our equity ownership interest in Cardinal Holdings, LP. In addition, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, this item includes loss on extinguishment of debt of approximately $528 million relating to tender premiums, make-whole amounts, and fees; the write-off of unamortized bond discounts and debt issuance costs; and losses on related derivative instruments. (4) This item represents our equity method investment earnings or loss and was predominantly due to our equity ownership interest in Cardinal Holdings, LP, which was sold on April 29, 2021. (5) This item represents the one-time net remeasurement of certain deferred tax liabilities due to the increase in the U.K. corporate statutory tax rate from 19% to 25% effective April 1, 2023, enacted on June 10, 2021. (6) For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted net earnings is a gain, while the corresponding GAAP amount for the period is a loss. As a result, in calculating Adjusted net earnings per share-diluted for this period, the weighted average shares outstanding-diluted amount of approximately 625 million shares used in the calculation includes approximately 5 million shares that in accordance with GAAP are excluded from the calculation of the GAAP Net loss per share-diluted for the period, due to their anti-dilutive impact.

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS — UNAUDITED (In millions, except per share amounts) Exhibit F Three months ended Year ended September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 Low High Low High Net earnings per share-diluted attributable to FIS common stockholders $ 0.40 $ 0.50 $ 1.20 $ 1.45 Estimated adjustments (1) 1.26 1.19 5.25 5.15 Adjusted net earnings per share-diluted attributable to FIS common stockholders $ 1.66 $ 1.69 $ 6.45 $ 6.60

(1) Estimated adjustments include purchase accounting amortization, acquisition, integration and other costs, equity method investment earnings (loss) and other items, net of tax impact.

