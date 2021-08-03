LCI Industries Reports Record Second Quarter Results

“We delivered another incredible quarter, growing sales in the triple-digits while driving impressive content and market share gains. These strong results are enhanced by the success of our recent acquisitions, including Challenger, Veada, Trazcor, Schaudt, and Ranch Hand, enabling us to continue expanding our presence as a leading supplier in the outdoor recreation space across the globe,” commented Jason Lippert, LCI Industries’ President and Chief Executive Officer.

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. ("Lippert"), supplies a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, today reported second quarter 2021 results.

“There remains no end in sight for the current levels of retail demand as waves of consumers enter the outdoor lifestyle, and each of our businesses are strongly positioned to capture new growth opportunities through surging demand for both new and rental units,” continued Lippert. “Throughout the quarter, our teams have demonstrated remarkable agility in navigating through freight, labor, and supply chain-related headwinds impacting the entire industry, underscoring our commitment to operational excellence across our businesses as we focus on managing significant cost inflation and related pricing adjustments to maintain profitability. I could not be more pleased with our performance and continued growth trajectory and would like to again thank the entire LCI team for their hard work as we keep up this momentum in driving value for our shareholders.”

"I also want to thank our team members for their dedication and tireless effort during this period of record demand. Due to the strength of both our teams and our culture, we have been able to cement our position as an industry leader while ensuring that our customers meet their commitments," commented Ryan Smith, Group President - North America.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $1.1 billion, an increase of 108 percent from 2020 second quarter net sales of $525.8 million. Net income in the second quarter of 2021 was $67.9 million, or $2.67 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.2 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021 was $121.3 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $45.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. Additional information regarding adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, are provided in the "Supplementary Information - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" section below.

The increase in year-over-year net sales for the second quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by record RV retail demand and strong Aftermarket sales growth. Net sales from acquisitions completed in 2020 and 2021 contributed approximately $54 million in the second quarter of 2021. Additionally, pandemic-related shutdowns in the second quarter of 2020 had a negative impact on sales in that quarter.

The Company's average product content per travel trailer and fifth-wheel RV, adjusted to remove Furrion sales from prior periods, for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, increased $250 to $3,621, compared to $3,371 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. The content increase in towables was a result of organic growth, including new product introductions.

July 2021 Results

July 2021 consolidated net sales were approximately $355 million, up 25 percent from July 2020, as production increased significantly to meet elevated RV and marine retail demand.

Balance Sheet and Other Items

At June 30, 2021, the Company's cash and cash equivalents balance was $98.0 million, up from $51.8 million at December 31, 2020. The Company generated net cash flows from operations of $23.9 million and used $103.9 million for acquisitions, $41.7 million for dividend payments to shareholders, and $42.0 million for capital expenditures in the six months ended June 30, 2021. Cash flows from operations were partially offset by strategic investments in working capital to support record demand and mitigate future supply chain disruptions.

On May 13, 2021, the Company closed the sale of $460.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.125% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the "Convertible Notes") in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers, resulting in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $448.2 million after deducting the initial purchasers' discounts and offering expenses payable by the Company. Concurrent with the issuance of the Convertible Notes, the Company entered into convertible note hedge transactions and warrant transactions. The proceeds from the sale of the Convertible Notes were used to enter into the convertible note hedge transactions for $100.1 million (which was partially offset by the proceeds from the warrant transactions of $48.5 million), to repay outstanding borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facility, and for general corporate purposes.

The Company's outstanding long-term indebtedness, including current maturities, was $1.0 billion at June 30, 2021, and the Company remained in compliance with its debt covenants. The Company believes that its current liquidity is adequate to meet operating needs for the foreseeable future.

Conference Call & Webcast

LCI Industries will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, which may be accessed by dialing (877) 668-4883 for participants in the U.S./Canada or (825) 312-2360 for participants outside the U.S./Canada using the required conference ID 8367487. Due to the high volume of companies reporting earnings at this time, please be prepared for hold times of up to 15 minutes when dialing in to the call. In addition, an online, real-time webcast, as well as a supplemental earnings presentation, can be accessed on the Company's website, www.investors.lci1.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks by dialing (800) 585-8367 for participants in the U.S./Canada or (416) 621-4642 for participants outside the U.S./Canada and referencing access code 8367487. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website immediately following the conclusion of the call.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert, supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading OEMs in the recreation and transportation product markets, consisting primarily of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Company also supplies engineered components to the related aftermarkets of these industries, primarily by selling to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. Lippert's products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories. Additional information about Lippert and its products can be found at www.lci1.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" with respect to our financial condition, results of operations, business strategies, operating efficiencies or synergies, competitive position, growth opportunities, acquisitions, plans and objectives of management, markets for the Company's common stock, the impact of legal proceedings, and other matters. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those relating to our future business prospects, net sales, expenses and income (loss), capital expenditures, tax rate, cash flow, financial condition, liquidity, retail and wholesale demand, integration of acquisitions, R&D investments, and industry trends, whenever they occur in this press release are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company's senior management at the time such statements were made. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, in addition to other matters described in this press release, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on the Company's customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, pricing pressures due to domestic and foreign competition, costs and availability of, and tariffs on, raw materials (particularly steel and aluminum) and other components, seasonality and cyclicality in the industries to which we sell our products, availability of credit for financing the retail and wholesale purchase of products for which we sell our components, inventory levels of retail dealers and manufacturers, availability of transportation for products for which we sell our components, the financial condition of our customers, the financial condition of retail dealers of products for which we sell our components, retention and concentration of significant customers, the costs, pace of and successful integration of acquisitions and other growth initiatives, availability and costs of production facilities and labor, team member benefits, team member retention, realization and impact of expansion plans, efficiency improvements and cost reductions, the disruption of business resulting from natural disasters or other unforeseen events, the successful entry into new markets, the costs of compliance with environmental laws, laws of foreign jurisdictions in which we operate, other operational and financial risks related to conducting business internationally, and increased governmental regulation and oversight, information technology performance and security, the ability to protect intellectual property, warranty and product liability claims or product recalls, interest rates, oil and gasoline prices and availability, the impact of international, national and regional economic conditions and consumer confidence on the retail sale of products for which we sell our components, and other risks and uncertainties discussed more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

LCI INDUSTRIES OPERATING RESULTS (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Last Twelve 2021 2020 2021 2020 Months (In thousands, except per share amounts) Net sales $ 1,093,720 $ 525,765 $ 2,093,978 $ 1,185,435 $ 3,704,709 Cost of sales 836,109 397,023 1,594,590 898,088 2,786,578 Gross profit 257,611 128,742 499,388 287,347 918,131 Selling, general and administrative expenses 163,629 107,960 303,975 222,299 564,832 Operating profit 93,982 20,782 195,413 65,048 353,299 Interest expense, net 3,472 3,698 6,177 8,895 10,735 Income before income taxes 90,510 17,084 189,236 56,153 342,564 Provision for income taxes 22,621 3,898 47,227 14,753 83,515 Net income $ 67,889 $ 13,186 $ 142,009 $ 41,400 $ 259,049 Net income per common share: Basic $ 2.69 $ 0.52 $ 5.63 $ 1.65 $ 10.28 Diluted $ 2.67 $ 0.52 $ 5.60 $ 1.64 $ 10.22 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 25,275 25,150 25,230 25,108 25,202 Diluted 25,385 25,219 25,351 25,177 25,350 Depreciation and amortization $ 26,754 $ 24,185 $ 51,270 $ 48,799 $ 100,451 Capital expenditures $ 21,048 $ 6,594 $ 42,005 $ 14,549 $ 84,802

LCI INDUSTRIES SEGMENT RESULTS (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Last Twelve 2021 2020 2021 2020 Months (In thousands) Net sales: OEM Segment: RV OEMs: Travel trailers and fifth-wheels $ 527,614 $ 212,518 $ 1,030,630 $ 519,626 $ 1,832,571 Motorhomes 67,253 24,713 129,846 62,800 225,142 Adjacent Industries OEMs 269,787 130,581 520,428 317,743 890,933 Total OEM Segment net sales 864,654 367,812 1,680,904 900,169 2,948,646 Aftermarket Segment: Total Aftermarket Segment net sales 229,066 157,953 413,074 285,266 756,063 Total net sales $ 1,093,720 $ 525,765 $ 2,093,978 $ 1,185,435 $ 3,704,709 Operating profit: OEM Segment $ 63,334 $ 1,763 $ 142,621 $ 44,952 $ 253,681 Aftermarket Segment (1) 30,648 19,019 52,792 20,096 99,618 Total operating profit $ 93,982 $ 20,782 $ 195,413 $ 65,048 $ 353,299 Depreciation and amortization: OEM Segment depreciation $ 12,081 $ 11,489 $ 24,768 $ 23,549 $ 48,483 Aftermarket Segment depreciation 3,331 3,442 5,829 6,582 12,089 Total depreciation $ 15,412 $ 14,931 $ 30,597 $ 30,131 $ 60,572 OEM Segment amortization $ 7,806 $ 6,320 $ 14,258 $ 12,743 $ 27,840 Aftermarket Segment amortization 3,536 2,934 6,415 5,925 12,039 Total amortization $ 11,342 $ 9,254 $ 20,673 $ 18,668 $ 39,879 (1)Results for the 2021 periods include a non-cash charge for inventory fair value step-up of $0.6 million for each of the second quarter and the first six months of 2021 related to Ranch Hand purchase accounting. Results for the 2020 periods include a non-cash charge for inventory fair value step-up of $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $6.9 million for the first six months of 2020 related to CURT purchase accounting.

LCI INDUSTRIES BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,961 $ 51,821 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $6,471 and $5,642 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 418,014 268,625 Inventories, net 620,183 493,899 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 79,817 55,456 Total current assets 1,215,975 869,801 Fixed assets, net 408,693 387,218 Goodwill 496,422 454,728 Other intangible assets, net 437,398 420,885 Operating lease right-of-use assets 161,250 104,179 Other assets 56,440 61,220 Total assets $ 2,776,178 $ 2,298,031 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term indebtedness $ 65,880 $ 17,831 Accounts payable, trade 257,162 184,931 Current portion of operating lease obligations 27,160 25,432 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 200,388 188,200 Total current liabilities 550,590 416,394 Long-term indebtedness 941,824 720,418 Operating lease obligations 141,364 82,707 Deferred taxes 34,348 53,833 Other long-term liabilities 121,876 116,353 Total liabilities 1,790,002 1,389,705 Total stockholders’ equity 986,176 908,326 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,776,178 $ 2,298,031

LCI INDUSTRIES SUMMARY OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 142,009 $ 41,400 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 51,270 48,799 Stock-based compensation expense 13,859 7,404 Other non-cash items 4,305 546 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses: Accounts receivable, net (142,489) (62,611) Inventories, net (115,314) 63,404 Prepaid expenses and other assets (16,401) (27,679) Accounts payable, trade 71,144 20,917 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,476 9,921 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 23,859 102,101 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (42,005) (14,549) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (103,858) (94,713) Other investing activities (566) 4,096 Net cash flows used in investing activities (146,429) (105,166) Cash flows from financing activities: Vesting of stock-based awards, net of shares tendered for payment of taxes (7,925) (4,616) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 554,693 276,542 Repayments under revolving credit facility (719,747) (197,330) Repayments under term loan and other borrowings (8,652) (9,554) Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes 460,000 — Purchases of convertible note hedge contracts (100,142) — Proceeds from issuance of warrants concurrent with note hedge contracts 48,484 — Payment of debt issuance costs (11,844) — Payment of dividends (41,678) (32,670) Payment of contingent consideration and holdbacks related to acquisitions (4,387) — Other financing activities — (279) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 168,802 32,093 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (92) (2,115) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 46,140 26,913 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 51,821 35,359 Cash and cash equivalents cash at end of period $ 97,961 $ 62,272

LCI INDUSTRIES SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Last Twelve 2021 2020 2021 2020 Months Industry Data(1) (in thousands of units): Industry Wholesale Production: Travel trailer and fifth-wheel RVs 133.8 66.8 265.0 154.7 490.2 Motorhome RVs 14.8 6.9 29.1 17.0 52.8 Industry Retail Sales: Travel trailer and fifth-wheel RVs 179.4 (2) 131.7 293.2 (2) 206.5 540.3 (2) Impact on dealer inventories (45.6) (2) (64.9) (28.2) (2) (51.8) (50.1) (2) Motorhome RVs 13.2 (2) 10.8 23.7 (2) 19.7 48.4 (2) Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Lippert Content Per Industry Unit Produced: (3) Travel trailer and fifth-wheel RV $ 3,621 $ 3,371 Motorhome RV $ 2,644 $ 2,308 June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 2020 Balance Sheet Data (debt availability in millions): Remaining availability under the debt facilities (4) $ 522.6 $ 401.2 $ 352.2 Days sales in accounts receivable, based on last twelve months 31.3 30.0 31.6 Inventory turns, based on last twelve months 6.1 5.3 5.7 2021 Estimated Full Year Data: Capital expenditures $130 - $150 million Depreciation and amortization $100 - $110 million Stock-based compensation expense $20 - $30 million Annual tax rate 24% - 26% (1) Industry wholesale production data for travel trailer and fifth-wheel RVs and motorhome RVs provided by the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association. Industry retail sales data provided by Statistical Surveys, Inc. (2) June 2021 retail sales data for RVs has not been published yet, therefore 2021 retail data for RVs includes an estimate for June 2021 retail units. Retail sales data will likely be revised upwards in future months as various states report. (3) The content figures presented were adjusted to remove Furrion sales from prior periods, as the Furrion distribution and supply agreement was terminated effective December 31, 2019. (4) Remaining availability under the debt facilities is subject to covenant restrictions and, in the case of $150 million of such availability, the lender's discretion.

LCI INDUSTRIES SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited) The following table reconciles net income to adjusted net income and diluted net income per common share to adjusted diluted net income per common share. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Net income $ 67,889 $ 13,186 $ 142,009 $ 41,400 Non-cash charge for inventory fair value step-up 611 654 611 6,898 Income tax impact of inventory fair value step-up (150) (159) (150) (1,677) Adjusted net income $ 68,350 $ 13,681 $ 142,470 $ 46,621 Diluted net income per common share $ 2.67 $ 0.52 $ 5.60 $ 1.64 Non-cash charge for inventory fair value step-up 0.02 0.03 0.02 0.27 Income tax impact of inventory fair value step-up (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.07) Adjusted diluted net income per common share $ 2.68 $ 0.54 $ 5.61 $ 1.84

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands) Net income $ 67,889 $ 13,186 $ 142,009 $ 41,400 Interest expense, net 3,472 3,698 6,177 8,895 Provision for income taxes 22,621 3,898 47,227 14,753 Depreciation expense 15,412 14,931 30,597 30,131 Amortization expense 11,342 9,254 20,673 18,668 EBITDA 120,736 44,967 246,683 113,847 Non-cash charge for inventory fair value step-up 611 654 611 6,898 Adjusted EBITDA $ 121,347 $ 45,621 $ 247,294 $ 120,745

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company has provided the non-GAAP performance measures of adjusted net income, adjusted diluted net income per common share, and adjusted EBITDA to illustrate and improve comparability of its results from period to period. Adjusted net income is defined as net income adjusted for items that impact the comparability of the Company's results from period to period, which consisted of the inventory fair value step-up from the acquisitions of Ranch Hand and CURT and related tax impacts during the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Adjusted diluted net income per common share is defined as net income per common share adjusted for items that impact the comparability of the Company's results from period to period, which consisted of the inventory fair value step-up from the acquisitions of Ranch Hand and CURT and related tax impacts during the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and other adjustments made in order to present comparable results from period to period, which consisted of the inventory fair value step-up from the acquisitions of Ranch Hand and CURT during the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The Company considers these non-GAAP measures in evaluating and managing the Company's operations and believes that discussion of results adjusted for these items is meaningful to investors because it provides a useful analysis of ongoing underlying operating trends. The adjusted measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

