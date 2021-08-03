BeiGene Announces Plans to Build New Manufacturing and Clinical R&D Center at Princeton West Innovation Park in Hopewell, New Jersey

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative cancer medicines worldwide, announced today its plans to build a new campus for R&D and manufacturing at the Princeton West Innovation Campus in Hopewell, NJ. BeiGene has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire an approximately 42-acre site with over one million square feet of developable real estate, to build a state-of-the-art facility that is expected to include commercial-stage biologic pharmaceutical manufacturing, clinical R&D, and the BeiGene Center for Pharmacovigilance Innovation. BeiGene intends to recruit hundreds of new hires from the area’s deep talent pool to support its continued growth and its commitment to producing life-saving oncology medicines.

After an extensive nationwide search, BeiGene chose to build its new manufacturing and clinical R&D center in Hopewell, NJ, given its central location and proximity to deep and rich pharmaceutical research, development, and manufacturing talent and the expansion potential of a 42-acre parcel that is planned to support BeiGene’s strategy to expand its footprint in this region. Development of the planned campus is subject to closing of the purchase agreement and approval of the development plan, with construction expected to be completed in mid-2023. In the interim, BeiGene plans to rent space nearby and begin to hire immediately.

“We are proud to be building our campus in New Jersey, and we’re grateful for the warm welcome BeiGene has received across the state,” said John V. Oyler, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of BeiGene. "With a global team of over 6,900 and growing, including our existing presence in Ridgefield Park, NJ, BeiGene’s expansion into the Princeton area furthers our commitment of translating groundbreaking science into quality, innovative cancer therapies. We are excited to connect more with the deep talent pool in the region as we plan to diversify and further expand.”

“BeiGene continues to grow and as a key part of that growth we are making a significant investment in the United States that will expand our current capabilities. This endeavor, once complete, will further expand and diversify our global supply chain and build new manufacturing capabilities for our world-class pipeline,” said Michael Garvey, Global Head of Technical Operations at BeiGene. “We are excited to begin the planned construction of our buildings to house colleagues in a variety of disciplines as well as the manufacturing portion of the campus, which is expected to initially produce biologics and potentially small molecule cancer treatments.”