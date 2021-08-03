checkAd

BeiGene Announces Plans to Build New Manufacturing and Clinical R&D Center at Princeton West Innovation Park in Hopewell, New Jersey

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 13:00  |  33   |   |   

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative cancer medicines worldwide, announced today its plans to build a new campus for R&D and manufacturing at the Princeton West Innovation Campus in Hopewell, NJ. BeiGene has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire an approximately 42-acre site with over one million square feet of developable real estate, to build a state-of-the-art facility that is expected to include commercial-stage biologic pharmaceutical manufacturing, clinical R&D, and the BeiGene Center for Pharmacovigilance Innovation. BeiGene intends to recruit hundreds of new hires from the area’s deep talent pool to support its continued growth and its commitment to producing life-saving oncology medicines.

After an extensive nationwide search, BeiGene chose to build its new manufacturing and clinical R&D center in Hopewell, NJ, given its central location and proximity to deep and rich pharmaceutical research, development, and manufacturing talent and the expansion potential of a 42-acre parcel that is planned to support BeiGene’s strategy to expand its footprint in this region. Development of the planned campus is subject to closing of the purchase agreement and approval of the development plan, with construction expected to be completed in mid-2023. In the interim, BeiGene plans to rent space nearby and begin to hire immediately.

“We are proud to be building our campus in New Jersey, and we’re grateful for the warm welcome BeiGene has received across the state,” said John V. Oyler, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of BeiGene. "With a global team of over 6,900 and growing, including our existing presence in Ridgefield Park, NJ, BeiGene’s expansion into the Princeton area furthers our commitment of translating groundbreaking science into quality, innovative cancer therapies. We are excited to connect more with the deep talent pool in the region as we plan to diversify and further expand.”

“BeiGene continues to grow and as a key part of that growth we are making a significant investment in the United States that will expand our current capabilities. This endeavor, once complete, will further expand and diversify our global supply chain and build new manufacturing capabilities for our world-class pipeline,” said Michael Garvey, Global Head of Technical Operations at BeiGene. “We are excited to begin the planned construction of our buildings to house colleagues in a variety of disciplines as well as the manufacturing portion of the campus, which is expected to initially produce biologics and potentially small molecule cancer treatments.”

Seite 1 von 4


BeiGene Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BeiGene Announces Plans to Build New Manufacturing and Clinical R&D Center at Princeton West Innovation Park in Hopewell, New Jersey BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative cancer medicines worldwide, announced today its plans to build a new campus for R&D and manufacturing at the Princeton …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
SQUARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Square, Inc. - SQ
Paysafe To Acquire PagoEfectivo
Sesen Bio Strengthens Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch ...
Sealed Air Announces Conclusion of SEC Investigation
Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.07.21BeiGene Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 SEQUOIA Trial Comparing BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) to Bendamustine Plus Rituximab in Patients with Treatment-Naïve Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21BeiGene Announces Approval in Canada of BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) for the Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21BeiGene Announces the Approval in China of KYPROLIS (Carfilzomib) for Injection for Adult Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for Tislelizumab in Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ESCC)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten