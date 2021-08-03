checkAd

Janus International Group Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Results

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus” or the “Company”), a global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions and new access control technologies for the self-storage industry, announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to review the Company’s second quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The live webcast and archived replay of the conference call can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.janusintl.com. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Janus International Group Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. To access the replay of the call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (Domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (International) with pass code 13722239.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including: roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.



27.07.21Cornerstone Building Brands Announces Divestiture of its Roll-up Sheet Door Business for $168 Million, Unlocks Immediate Shareholder Value
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Janus International Agrees to Acquire Building Components Manufacturer DBCI
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Janus International Announces New Service Offering, ‘Facilitate’
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten