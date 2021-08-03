checkAd

Arcturus Announces Approval of Singapore Clinical Trial Application to Advance ARCT-154 and ARCT-165, Next Generation STARR mRNA Vaccines Targeting SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern, in a Phase 1/2 Study

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, announced today that the Company has received approval for a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) from the Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) to enable the advancement of two STARR mRNA vaccine candidates into the clinic. The Phase 1/2 clinical trial will evaluate the vaccines both as a primary vaccination series and as a booster following initial vaccination with Comirnaty. The Phase 1/2 trial costs are funded in part from a previously secured grant from Singapore.

ARCT-154 and ARCT-165 are next generation STARR mRNA vaccine candidates targeting current SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. Preclinical data demonstrated that ARCT-154 and ARCT-165 induce strong neutralizing immunogenicity in non-human primates to SARS-CoV-2 Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta variants. Arcturus also recently announced approval of a CTA for a Phase 1/2/3 clinical trial of ARCT-154 in Vietnam.

“SARS-CoV-2 variants are an increasing public health concern, and we believe that ARCT-154 and ARCT-165 may be well designed to elicit potent immunogenicity to a broad range of emerging variants, including the highly contagious Delta variant. We are pleased to have obtained approval from the Singapore Health Sciences Authority to proceed with the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of ARCT-154 and ARCT-165, and we look forward to the initiation of the trial in Singapore in the coming weeks,” said Joseph Payne, President and CEO of Arcturus.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR mRNA Technology and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus’ diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutic and vaccine candidates includes mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Influenza, and other programs to potentially treat Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency, and Cystic Fibrosis along with partnered programs including Glycogen Storage Disease Type 3, Hepatitis B Virus, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Arcturus’ versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus’ technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (222 patents and patent applications, issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). Arcturus’ commitment to the development of novel RNA therapeutics has led to collaborations with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CureVac AG, Synthetic Genomics Inc., Duke-NUS Medical School, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. For more information visit www.ArcturusRx.com. In addition, please connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

