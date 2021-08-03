THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN DETERMINED TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE UK VERSION OF MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, WHICH IS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

The Board of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that the unaudited net asset value (“NAV”) of the Company as at 30 June 2021 was 127.93 pence per share (31 March 2021: 114.60 pence per share). Total net asset value movement from the 31 March 2021 NAV is 13.33 pence per share (11.6%).

Shareholders should note that as detailed in the Chairman’s Statement of the Annual Report & Financial Statements that the portfolio and NAV update announced in June 2021 led to an uplift of 7.81 pence per share (6.8%) to the 31 March 2021 audited NAV. This announcement is a further uplift of 5.52 pence per share (4.5%) to that adjusted 31 March 2021 NAV.

3 August 2021