Mark Haden, Psychedelic Medicine Expert, Joins Clearmind Medicine’s Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021   

Initial Focus on MEAI Clinical Trial Protocol

Toronto, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and undertreated health problems, announces that Mark Haden has joined the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board (the “SAB”). The SAB’s initial focus will be providing guidance on the Company’s request for an Investigational New Drug review from the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for MEAI, for treating Alcohol Use Disorder (“AUD”).

A recognized leader in the field, Mr. Haden has spent his career working to advance the use of psychedelics in medicine. He currently serves as director of clinical research at Psygen Industries, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical-grade psychedelic drug products for clinical research and therapeutic applications and is an adjunct professor at the University of British Columbia School of Population and Public Health.

Mr. Haden has substantial research experience, including a leadership role in the PRIME study (Psilocybin Research Investigating Medical Efficacy), which explores psilocybin as an adjunct in the treatment of substance use disorders, and he has spent 10 years as the chairman and executive director of MAPS Canada (Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies), an organization he founded. He has also dedicated over 25 years to working directly with patients through the Vancouver Coastal Health Addiction Services at the Pacific Spirit Community Health Centre.

He is a frequent keynote speaker on the topic of psychedelics and has been published in a number of journals, including the Canadian Journal of Public Health, International Journal of Drug Policy, Encyclopedia of Public Health, Harm Reduction Journal, Open Medicine, Journal of Psychoactive Drugs, and the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs. He was also instrumental in helping the Health Officers Council of British Columbia develop their position papers, lectures and presentations on issues regarding the regulation of illegal drugs.

“Mark is an important addition to our SAB. He is one of the world’s leading advocates for the legalization of psychedelics and a strong proponent of their medicinal value. His research into psychedelics and their potential to treat addiction parallels the work we are doing to develop therapies to manage AUD, and I am confident that his contribution to our efforts to secure FDA approval for MEAI will be invaluable,” commented Adi Zuloff-Shani, Ph.D., CEO of Clearmind.

