AAON Achieves Platinum in Sustainable Tulsa Scor3card Program

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON), a leading manufacturer of heating and cooling products, announced that it achieved Platinum level in the 2021 Sustainable Tulsa Scor3card verification program. This follows up the company’s achievements of Platinum in 2020, Gold in 2019 and Bronze in 2018. Platinum level requires completing more than 85 percent of eligible directives. The company reported on material topics in the areas of inclusion and diversity, community resilience, material management, energy, water, workplace health and safety and transportation.

The company made notable progress in the areas of energy conservation and material management in the reporting period. In 2020, AAON successfully increased recycling rates year over year by 19%. The company also decreased building energy usage intensity by 4% through capital improvement projects such as adding new energy efficient production machinery and installation of new AAON energy efficient HVAC equipment on the production facilities. An AAON Environmental, Social Governance (ESG) report for 2020 will be published later this year.

“ESG is at the core of our business strategies and corporate citizenship efforts. We are proud to participate in the Sustainable Tulsa Scor3card program and are continuously looking for ways to measure and improve our performance in these areas,” said Gary Fields, CEO and President of AAON.

About Sustainable Tulsa Scor3card
Sustainable Tulsa is a non-profit organization committed to making Tulsa a better place to live, work, and play. Scor3card is an online sustainability tracking and assessment tool for organizations who want to track and improve their sustainability plans. Using the triple bottom line strategy, Scor3card engages organizations around three areas of sustainability: people, profit, and planet. This holistic approach to sustainability allows organizations to engage their employees, bolster their economic growth, and become better environmental stewards.

About AAON
AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom, and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, condensing units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Contact:
Stephanie Cameron
AAON, Inc.
918-688-9796
stephaniec@aaon.com





