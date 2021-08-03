iTeos Therapeutics to Present at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced that Michel Detheux, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference 2021 on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 2:20 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at https://www.iteostherapeutics.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.