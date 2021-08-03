ROBIT PLC PUBLISHES HALF-YEAR REPORT FOR JANUARY-JUNE 2021 ON 10 AUGUST 2021 AT 11.00 A.M. EEST

Robit Plc will publish its half-year financial report for January-June 2021 on Tuesday 10 August 2021 at 11.00 a.m. EEST. The report and related presentation material will be available on the company’s website at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/financial-information/ after publishing.

Analyst, investor, and press conference

A press conference for analysts, investors and media will be held on Tuesday 10 August 2021 at 2.00 p.m. EEST. The conference will take place in Helsinki at Scandic Simonkenttä (meeting room Mansku), Simonkatu 9, FI-00100 Helsinki. Doors will be open at 1.30 p.m. EEST. The conference will be held in English.

The report will be presented by Robit Plc’s Group CEO, Tommi Lehtonen and Group CFO, Arto Halonen.

Due to the prevailing situation, the press conference is limited to 10 attendees. The places are filled in order of registration. Pre-registrations to the press conference by Friday 6 August 2021 at 10.00 a.m. EEST via email investors@robitgroup.com .

The conference can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://www.31415.fi/r10082109 or alternatively https://www.3141.fi/r10082109 . Registration is not required.

The webcast will be recorded. The recording will be available on the company’s website at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/financial-information/ after the press conference.

Silent period

The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.

Upcoming events: Capital Markets Day on 23 September 2021

Robit Plc will host a Capital Markets Day 2021 for analysts, investors, and financial media on 23 September 2021. Participating from Robit Group will be Tommi Lehtonen, Group CEO; Arto Halonen, Group CFO; Harri Sjöholm, Chairman; and other Robit Group’s key management. Participants will have an opportunity to learn more about the way Robit plans to generate value to all the stakeholders. More information and registration will be published as a press release and will also be available on Robit Group’s website closer to the event.

ROBIT PLC

Tommi Lehtonen

Further information:

Tommi Lehtonen, Group CEO

+358 40 724 9143

tommi.lehtonen@robitgroup.com

