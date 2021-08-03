checkAd

Medolife Rx Launches Pharmacokinetic Study on Lead Drug Candidate as Next Step in Pre-IND FDA Submission

03.08.2021, 13:00   

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that it has launched a pharmacokinetic (PK) study on its lead drug candidate Escozine. The study aims to provide the basis for determining the drug’s exposures in the body. This is part of the latest round of information requested by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Pre-Investigational New Drug (PIND #150335) filing on Escozine as a potential therapeutic for the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus.

The Company is performing a PK and a biodistribution study of Escozine in rodents, which is being conducted by a laboratory in the United Kingdom. They are part of the requirements outlined by the FDA as next steps for the Company’s pre-IND application. The study is composed of two parts. The first part is conjugating Escozine-containing peptides with radioactive iodine and performing a stability study of the conjugate in blood products. After the conjugation, the radioactive Escozine will be injected sublingually into ten mice. Compared to intravenously injected mice following several time points, Escozine levels will be determined in the blood and plasma of mice over 24 hours. Furthermore, imaging studies of mice will be performed to assess the biodistribution of Escozine in mice. These studies have several implications on the dose of Escozine, blood-time profile, body clearance, and its biodistribution.

“An additional PK study is the next step in our FDA IND submission process and an important one as it will provide us with the data needed to formulate therapeutic dosing that we will use in our eventual human trials,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “Escozine has been shown to be effective in all of the pre-clinical proof-of-concept trials we have completed and successful completion of this study will propel the program forward into Phase II clinical trials. We decided to work with a renowned research partner as they are experts in this type of study and will be able to expedite the results so we can continue on with our next steps in the clinical program on Escozine. We are extremely confident in Escozine and its effectiveness and look forward to reviewing this data and using it to outline our next trial.”

