THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN DETERMINED TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE UK VERSION OF MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, WHICH IS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC
LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16
The Board of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that the unaudited net asset value (“NAV”) of the Company as at 30 June 2021 was 78.17 pence per share (31 March 2021 (ex-div): 68.60 pence per share). Total net asset value movement from the 31 March 2021 NAV is 9.57 pence per share (13.95%).

The Company announced a portfolio and NAV update on 21 June 2021 which had an uplift of 5.02 pence per share to the 31 March 2021 unaudited NAV. This announcement is a further uplift of 4.55 pence per share (6.18%) to the adjusted 31 March 2021 NAV.

The Half-yearly Financial results for the six months to 30 June 2021 is expected to be announced in September 2021.

