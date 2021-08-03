Liquidia to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) announced today that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The company will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update.



The live call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-707-8711 (domestic) or 1-857-270-6219 (international) and entering the conference code: 4638099. A webcast of the call will be available and archived on Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/index.php/investors/events-and-presentations.