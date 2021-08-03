TELA Bio to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, today announced that the Company will participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference.



TELA Bio's management is scheduled to present at Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.telabio.com.