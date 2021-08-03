checkAd

Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Company to Host Quarterly Conference Call at 11:00 AM ET Today

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (“we,” “us,” “our,” or “GECC,”) (NASDAQ: GECC), a business development company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Financial and Operating Highlights

  • Net investment income (“NII”) for the quarter was $2.1 million, as compared to NII of $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and $0.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. NII increased quarter-over-quarter due to accelerated deployment of capital during the prior quarter.
  • NII per share was $0.09 based on weighted average shares outstanding of 23,508,232 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to NII per share of $0.06, based on weighted average shares outstanding of 23,401,837, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
  • As of June 30, 2021, GECC’s asset coverage ratio was approximately 166.2%, compared to 177.1% as of March 31, 2021, and 144.5% as of June 30, 2020.
  • Net assets grew slightly to approximately $91.7 million on June 30, 2021, as compared to $91.5 million on March 31, 2021, and $79.6 million on December 31, 2020.
  • NAV per share improved to $3.90 as of June 30, 2021, from $3.89 as of March 31, 2021 and $3.46 at December 31, 2020.
  • Paid a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share for the second quarter of 2021, consistent with the quarterly dividend paid for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Closed a $25.0 million senior secured revolving line of credit with City National Bank. Borrowings under the revolving line bear interest at the applicable LIBOR rate plus 3.50% with a 1.00% floor. The line of credit was undrawn as of June 30, 2021.
  • Further diversified capital structure and enhanced liquidity by issuing $50.0 million of notes in June 2021, and an additional $7.5 million in July 2021 with the full exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option, that bear interest at a rate of 5.875% per year (due June 2026).
  • Redeemed its 6.50% Notes due 2022 subsequent to quarter end on July 23, 2021.

Management Commentary
Peter A. Reed, GECC’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased with our operating results for the second quarter, which was highlighted by growth in NII as a result of a differentiated investment strategy focused on specialty finance investments. We continue to actively pursue investment opportunities in this space. We deployed $49.9 million into new investments at a favorable yield, and grew our total investments to $209.4 million at fair value. We are continuing to benefit from an efficient, low-cost operating structure, and further grew our capital base at a lower cost through the signing of a $25 million senior revolving line of credit as well as issuing $57.5 million in senior notes which provided an incremental $24 million of liquidity following the redemption of the 2022 Notes.”

Financial Highlights – Per Share Data(1)

  Q2/20201 Q3/20201 Q4/20201 Q1/20211 Q2/20211
Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) $0.34 $0.72   ($0.43 ) $0.53   $0.11  
Net Investment Income (“NII”) Per Share $0.09 $0.18   $0.07   $0.06   $0.09  
Net Realized Gains / (Losses) Per Share $0.09 ($0.02 ) $0.03   ($0.14 ) ($0.10 )
Net Unrealized Gains / (Losses) Per Share $0.16 $0.56   ($0.54 ) $0.61   $0.12  
Net Asset Value Per Share at Period End $5.10 $5.53   $3.46   $3.89   $3.90  
Distributions Paid / Declared Per Share $0.249 $0.249   $0.249   $0.10   $0.10  

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of June 30, 2021, GECC held total investments of $209.4 million at fair value, as follows:

  • 42 debt investments, totaling approximately $155.7 million and representing 74.4% of the fair market value of our total investments. Secured debt investments comprised a substantial majority of the fair market value of our debt investments.
  • 3 income generating equity investments, totaling approximately $25.4 million, representing 12.1% of the fair market value of our total investments.
  • 8 other equity investments, totaling approximately $18.7 million and representing 8.9% of the fair market value of our total investments.
  • Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) instruments totaling approximately $9.7 million, which consist of SPAC units, common stock, and warrants, representing approximately 4.6% of total investments.

As of June 30, 2021, the weighted average current yield on our debt portfolio was 11.1%. Floating rate instruments comprised approximately 43.6% of the fair market value of debt investments.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, we deployed approximately $49.9 million into 25 investments(2) excluding SPACs, at a weighted average current yield of 9.29%. The weighted average price of our new debt investments was 98% of par.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, we monetized, in part or in full, 18 investments for approximately $35.1 million(3) excluding SPACs, at a weighted average current yield of 8.0%. The weighted average realized price was 100% of par. We also monetized $0.4 million of SPAC securities during the period.

Financial Review
Total investment income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $6.2 million, or $0.27 per share. Total expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were approximately $4.1 million, or $0.18 per share.

Net realized losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were approximately $2.4 million, or $0.10 per share. Net unrealized appreciation from investments for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $2.8 million, or $0.12 per share.

Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of June 30, 2021, our unrestricted cash balance was approximately $29.1 million, comprised of $59.8 million of gross cash less $30.7 million reserved for the July 23rd redemption of our unsecured notes due 2022, and is exclusive of holdings of United States Treasury Bills.

Total debt outstanding (par value) as of June 30, 2021 was $138.4 million, comprised of our 6.50% senior notes due June 2024 (NASDAQ: GECCN), our 6.75% senior notes due January 2025 (NASDAQ: GECCM), and our 5.875% senior notes due June 2026 (NASDAQ: GECCO). Total debt outstanding excludes the Company’s 6.50% senior notes due 2022 (NASDAQ: GECCL), which were called prior to quarter end and subsequently redeemed at 100% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest through the redemption date on July 23, 2021.

Distributions
We also announced this morning that our board of directors authorized a $0.10 per share cash distribution for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The record and payment dates for the distribution are expected to be set by GECC in the third quarter pursuant to authority granted by its board of directors.

Conference Call and Webcast
GECC will discuss these results in a conference call later this morning (Tuesday, August 3, 2021) at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Details
Date/Time: Tuesday, August 3, 2021 – 11:00 a.m. ET
   
Participant Dial-In Numbers:  
(United States): 844-820-8297
(International): 661-378-9758

To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time and, when asked, provide the operator with passcode "GECC." An accompanying slide presentation will be available in .pdf format via the “Investor Relations” section of Great Elm Capital Corp.’s website at http://www.investor.greatelmcc.com/events-and-presentations/presentati ... after the issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast
The call and presentation will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the Investor Relations section of GECC’s website or by clicking on the conference call link: Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) Q2 2021 Conference Call Webcast.

About Great Elm Capital Corp.
Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and income generating equity securities, including investments in specialty finance businesses. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “designed,” “seek,” “continue,” “upside,” “potential” and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are: conditions in the credit markets, the price of GECC common stock, the performance of GECC’s portfolio and investment manager and risks associated with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on GECC and its portfolio companies. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in GECC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. GECC assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any duty to, update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Endnotes:
(1) The per share figures are based on a weighted average outstanding share count for the respective period.
(2) This includes new deals, additional fundings (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities), refinancings and capitalized PIK income. Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills.
(3) This includes scheduled principal payments, prepayments, sales and repayments (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities). Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills.

Media & Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
+1 (617) 375-3006
investorrelations@greatelmcap.com

Adam Prior
The Equity Group Inc.
+1 (212) 836-9606
aprior@equityny.com


GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)
Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)

    June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
Assets        
Investments        
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $167,643 and
  $147,494, respectively) 		  $ 154,225     $ 112,116  
Non-affiliated, non-controlled short-term investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
  $119,987 and $74,997, respectively) 		    119,984       74,998  
Affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $126,638 and $109,840, respectively)     39,833       29,289  
Controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $11,394 and $7,630, respectively)     15,375       10,243  
Total investments     329,417       226,646  
         
Cash and cash equivalents     59,761       52,582  
Restricted cash     -       600  
Receivable for investments sold     3,907       -  
Interest receivable     2,985       2,423  
Dividends receivable     640       -  
Due from portfolio company     723       837  
Deferred financing costs     324       -  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     33       240  
Total assets   $ 397,790     $ 283,328  
         
Liabilities        
Notes payable 6.50% due September 18, 2022 (including unamortized discount
  of $354 and $494, respectively) 		  $ 29,939     $ 29,799  
Notes payable 6.75% due January 31, 2025 (including unamortized discount
  of $916 and $1,042, respectively) 		    44,694       44,568  
Notes payable 6.50% due June 30, 2024 (including unamortized discount
  of $1,312 and $1,529, respectively) 		    41,511       41,294  
Notes payable 5.875% due June 30, 2026 (including unamortized discount
  of $1,646) 		    48,354       -  
Payable for investments purchased     130,374       75,511  
Interest payable     415       328  
Distributions payable     -       1,911  
Accrued incentive fees payable     9,682       9,176  
Due to affiliates     905       764  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     249       362  
Total liabilities   $ 306,123     $ 203,713  
         
Commitments and contingencies   $ -     $ -  
         
Net Assets        
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 23,508,232 shares
  issued and outstanding and 23,029,453 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 		  $ 235     $ 230  
Additional paid-in capital     232,219       230,504  
Accumulated losses     (140,787 )     (151,119 )
Total net assets   $ 91,667     $ 79,615  
Total liabilities and net assets   $ 397,790     $ 283,328  
Net asset value per share   $ 3.90     $ 3.46  


GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)

    For the Three Months Ended June 30,     For the Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Investment Income:                                
Interest income from:                                
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments   $ 2,983     $ 2,616     $ 5,425     $ 7,082  
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (PIK)     68       -       98       -  
Affiliated investments     324       243       584       470  
Affiliated investments (PIK)     1,568       1,297       3,007       2,521  
Controlled investments     149       28       157       98  
Total interest income     5,092       4,184       9,271       10,171  
Dividend income from:                                
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments     453       -       934       3  
Controlled investments     640       480       960       880  
Total dividend income     1,093       480       1,894       883  
Other income from:                                
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments     48       26       81       56  
Affiliated investments (PIK)     -       75       282       75  
Controlled investments     -       3       -       12  
Total other income     48       104       363       143  
Total investment income   $ 6,233     $ 4,768     $ 11,528     $ 11,197  
                                 
Expenses:                                
Management fees   $ 765     $ 591     $ 1,425     $ 1,289  
Incentive fees     398       228       506       328  
Administration fees     180       191       336       395  
Custody fees     13       19       26       39  
Directors’ fees     56       51       111       102  
Professional services     251       250       676       507  
Interest expense     2,291       2,390       4,489       4,695  
Other expenses     176       132       352       274  
Total expenses   $ 4,130     $ 3,852     $ 7,921     $ 7,629  
Net investment income   $ 2,103     $ 916     $ 3,607     $ 3,568  
                                 
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses):                  
Net realized gain (loss) on investment transactions from:                                
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments   $ 1,683     $ (42 )   $ (1,732 )   $ (11,498 )
Affiliated investments     (4,052 )     -       (4,052 )     -  
Controlled investments     -       -       140       -  
Realized gain on repurchase of debt     -       974       -       1,117  
Total net realized gain (loss)     (2,369 )     932       (5,644 )     (10,381 )
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investment transactions from:          
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments     7,706       2,472       17,196       (17,243 )
Affiliated investments     (5,777 )     (1,030 )     (1,494 )     (6,115 )
Controlled investments     824       221       1,368       144  
Total net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)     2,753       1,663       17,070       (23,214 )
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)   $ 384     $ 2,595     $ 11,426     $ (33,595 )
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations   $ 2,487     $ 3,511     $ 15,033     $ (30,027 )
                                 
Net investment income per share (basic and diluted):   $ 0.09     $ 0.09     $ 0.15     $ 0.35  
Earnings per share (basic and diluted):   $ 0.11     $ 0.34     $ 0.64     $ (2.96 )
Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted):     23,508,232       10,195,857       23,455,328       10,129,269  




