Harsco Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

  • Second Quarter Revenues Totaled $570 Million, an Increase of 27 Percent and 8 Percent, Respectively, From the Prior Year and Sequential Quarters

  • Q2 GAAP Operating Income of $36 Million and GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.18

  • Adjusted Q2 EBITDA Totaled $78 Million; At Upper-End of Previous Guidance Range

  • Q2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $0.28

  • Full Year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Range Unchanged At $295 Million To $310 Million

CAMP HILL, Pa., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today reported second quarter 2021 results. On a U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") basis, second quarter of 2021 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.18 including certain strategic costs. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2021 were $0.28. These figures compare with a second quarter of 2020 GAAP diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.14 and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.13.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 was $36 million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $78 million in the quarter, compared to the Company's previously provided guidance range of $73 million to $79 million.

“Harsco continued to experience strong growth and operational momentum during the second quarter in each of our businesses," said Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “The underlying business strength has broadened to include certain businesses that had lagged earlier in the economic recovery, and was supported by our ongoing operational improvements and key initiatives. We have also continued to make good progress on our integration with Clean Earth, which remains one of our near term priorities along with the ongoing efforts to strengthening our financial position. I am confident that Harsco is well-positioned to benefit as the global economy strengthens further, and we expect to create additional shareholder value in the future through our ongoing business transformation.”

Harsco Corporation—Selected Second Quarter Results

($ in millions, except per share amounts)   Q2 2021   Q2 2020   Q1 2021
Revenues   $ 570     $ 447     $ 529  
Operating income from continuing operations - GAAP   $ 36     $ 2     $ 25  
Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP   $ 0.18     $ (0.14 )   $ 0.02  
Adjusted EBITDA - excluding unusual items   $ 78     $ 59     $ 66  
Adjusted EBITDA margin - excluding unusual items   13.7 %   13.2 %   12.4 %
Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations - excluding unusual items   $ 0.28     $ 0.13     $ 0.15  

Note: Adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA details presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items; in addition, adjusted earnings per share details are adjusted for acquisition-related amortization expense.


Consolidated Second Quarter Operating Results
Consolidated total revenues from continuing operations were $570 million, an increase of 27 percent compared with the prior-year quarter. Each business segment realized meaningful revenue growth versus the comparable 2020 quarter. Foreign currency translation positively impacted second quarter 2021 revenues by approximately $16 million compared with the prior-year period, translating to an organic growth rate of 24 percent.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $36 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $2 million in the same quarter of last year. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA totaled $78 million in the second quarter of 2021 versus $59 million in the second quarter of 2020. This adjusted EBITDA increase is attributable to improved performance in each of the Company's business segments as a result of strengthening economic conditions, internal improvement actions and growth initiatives.

Second Quarter Business Review

Environmental

($ in millions)   Q2 2021   Q2 2020   Q1 2021
Revenues   $ 273     $ 204     $ 258  
Operating income - GAAP   $ 30     $ 14     $ 26  
Adjusted EBITDA - excluding unusual items   $ 58     $ 40     $ 54  
Adjusted EBITDA margin - excluding unusual items   21.2 %   19.7 %   20.8 %

Environmental revenues totaled $273 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 34 percent compared with the prior-year quarter. This increase is principally attributable to improved demand for environmental services and applied products as well as favorable foreign exchange movements. The segment's GAAP operating income and adjusted EBITDA totaled $30 million and $58 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $14 million and adjusted EBITDA of $40 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year improvement in adjusted earnings is attributable to increased services and products demand, as noted above.

Clean Earth

($ in millions)   Q2 2021   Q2 2020   Q1 2021
Revenues   $ 196     $ 162     $ 189  
Operating income - GAAP   $ 7     $     $ 3  
Adjusted EBITDA - excluding unusual items   $ 18     $ 11     $ 15  
Adjusted EBITDA margin - excluding unusual items   9.4 %   7.0 %   7.7 %

Note: The 2020 financial information provided above and discussed below for Clean Earth does not include a corporate cost allocation for ESOL.


Clean Earth revenues totaled $196 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 21 percent compared with the prior-year quarter. The revenue increase is attributable to increased environmental services demand within both the hazardous waste and contaminated-dredge materials lines of business. Segment operating income was $7 million and adjusted EBITDA totaled $18 million in the second quarter of 2021. These figures compare with zero operating income and adjusted EBITDA of $11 million, respectively, in the prior-year period. The improvement in adjusted earnings is attributable to the above factors as well as integration improvement benefits. These factors were partially offset by personnel investments to support the Clean Earth platform and certain other expenditures, including IT and rebranding related expenses, which will not occur beyond 2021. Lastly, Clean Earth's adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 9.4 percent in the second quarter of 2021 versus 7.0 percent in the comparable-quarter of 2020.

Rail

($ in millions)   Q2 2021   Q2 2020   Q1 2021
Revenues   $ 101     $ 82     $ 82  
Operating income (loss) - GAAP   $ 9     $ 9     $ 5  
Adjusted EBITDA - excluding unusual items   $ 10     $ 10     $ 6  
Adjusted EBITDA margin - excluding unusual items   10.1 %   12.2 %   7.3 %

Rail revenues increased 24 percent compared with the prior-year quarter to $101 million. This increase principally reflects higher global equipment revenues, including those under various long-term supply contracts. The segment's operating income and adjusted EBITDA totaled $9 million and $10 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021, and these figures are similar to results realized in the prior-year quarter. EBITDA performance year-on-year reflects higher equipment contributions, offset by a less favorable sales mix across other business-lines and higher SG&A costs.

Cash Flow
Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $37 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $33 million in the prior-year period. Free cash flow was $6 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $18 million in the prior-year period. The change in free cash flow compared with the prior-year quarter is principally related to higher capital expenditures, some of which were deferred from 2020, as well as the timing of working capital items.

2021 Outlook
The Company's 2021 guidance is unchanged relative to the outlook provided with the Company's first quarter 2021 results. Comments by business segments are as follows:

Environmental. For the year, the primary drivers for an increase in adjusted EBITDA compared with 2020 are expected to be favorable demand for underlying services and products as well as higher commodity prices.

Clean Earth. For the year, adjusted EBITDA is projected to increase due to the full-year impact of ESOL ownership, underlying organic growth for hazardous material services and integration benefits, partially offset by an additional allocation of Corporate costs and investments which include various non-recurring expenditures.

Rail. For the year, the primary drivers for an increase in adjusted EBITDA versus 2020 remain higher anticipated demand for equipment and technology products, as well as higher contract services contributions.

Lastly, adjusted Corporate spending is still expected to range from $36 million to $37 million for the year.

Summary Outlook highlights are as follows:

2021 Full Year Outlook  
GAAP Operating Income $118 - $133 million
Adjusted EBITDA $295 - $310 million
GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.42 - 0.57
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.82 - 0.96
Free Cash Flow Before Growth Capital $95 - $115 million
Free Cash Flow $35 - $55 million
Net Interest Expense $62 - $63 million
Net Capital Expenditures $150 - $170 million
Effective Tax Rate, Excluding Any Unusual Items 34 - 36%
   
Q3 2021 Outlook  
GAAP Operating Income $31 - $37 million
Adjusted EBITDA $75 - $81 million
GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.15 - 0.21
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.23 - 0.29

Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results and respond to questions from the investment community. The conference call will be broadcast live through the Harsco Corporation website at www.harsco.com. The Company will refer to a slide presentation that accompanies its formal remarks. The slide presentation will be available on the Company’s website.

The call can also be accessed by telephone by dialing (833) 651-7826 or (414) 238-0989.
Enter Conference ID number 2147976.

Forward-Looking Statements
The nature of the Company's business, together with the number of countries in which it operates, subject it to changing economic, competitive, regulatory and technological conditions, risks and uncertainties. In accordance with the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Company provides the following cautionary remarks regarding important factors that, among others, could cause future results to differ materially from the results contemplated by forward-looking statements, including the expectations and assumptions expressed or implied herein. Forward-looking statements contained herein could include, among other things, statements about management's confidence in and strategies for performance; expectations for new and existing products, technologies and opportunities; and expectations regarding growth, sales, cash flows, and earnings. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such terms as "may," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "likely," "estimate," "outlook," "plan" or other comparable terms.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in the worldwide business environment in which the Company operates, including changes in general economic conditions or changes due to COVID-19 and governmental and market reactions to COVID-19; (2) changes in currency exchange rates, interest rates, commodity and fuel costs and capital costs; (3) changes in the performance of equity and bond markets that could affect, among other things, the valuation of the assets in the Company's pension plans and the accounting for pension assets, liabilities and expenses; (4) changes in governmental laws and regulations, including environmental, occupational health and safety, tax and import tariff standards and amounts; (5) market and competitive changes, including pricing pressures, market demand and acceptance for new products, services and technologies; (6) the Company's inability or failure to protect its intellectual property rights from infringement in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates; (7) failure to effectively prevent, detect or recover from breaches in the Company's cybersecurity infrastructure; (8) unforeseen business disruptions in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates due to political instability, civil disobedience, armed hostilities, public health issues or other calamities; (9) disruptions associated with labor disputes and increased operating costs associated with union organization; (10) the seasonal nature of the Company's business; (11) the Company's ability to successfully enter into new contracts and complete new acquisitions or strategic ventures in the time-frame contemplated, or at all; (12) the integration of the Company's strategic acquisitions; (13) potential severe volatility in the capital markets; (14) failure to retain key management and employees; (15) the outcome of any disputes with customers, contractors and subcontractors; (16) the financial condition of the Company's customers, including the ability of customers (especially those that may be highly leveraged, have inadequate liquidity or whose business is significantly impacted by COVID-19) to maintain their credit availability; (17) implementation of environmental remediation matters; (18) risk and uncertainty associated with intangible assets and (19) other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. A further discussion of these, along with other potential risk factors, can be found in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company cautions that these factors may not be exhaustive and that many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. The Company undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Harsco
Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.



HARSCO CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) 		       
         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30   June 30
(In thousands, except per share amounts)   2021   2020   2021   2020
Revenues from continuing operations:                
Service revenues   $ 436,732       $ 345,643       $ 861,181       $ 637,232    
Product revenues   133,088       101,638       237,494       208,890    
Total revenues   569,820       447,281       1,098,675       846,122    
Costs and expenses from continuing operations:                
Cost of services sold   348,509       285,941       683,015       522,549    
Cost of products sold   105,862       78,201       192,438       158,061    
Selling, general and administrative expenses   82,665       80,771       165,708       153,270    
Research and development expenses   628       792       1,446       2,052    
Other (income) expenses, net   (4,063 )     (292 )     (4,975 )     5,441    
Total costs and expenses   533,601       445,413       1,037,632       841,373    
Operating income from continuing operations   36,219       1,868       61,043       4,749    
Interest income   638       816       1,223       1,009    
Interest expense   (15,986 )     (14,953 )     (32,850 )     (27,602 )  
Unused debt commitment fees, amendment fees and loss on extinguishment of debt   (50 )     (1,432 )     (5,308 )     (1,920 )  
Defined benefit pension income   3,974       1,723       7,927       3,312    
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity income   24,795       (11,978 )     32,035       (20,452 )  
Income tax benefit (expense) from continuing operations   (8,564 )     2,304       (12,793 )     2,986    
Equity income (loss) of unconsolidated entities, net   (76 )     71       (195 )     167    
Income (loss) from continuing operations   16,155       (9,603 )     19,047       (17,299 )  
Discontinued operations:                
Gain (loss) on sale of discontinued business         (91 )           18,371    
Income (loss) from discontinued businesses   (1,451 )     524       (3,242 )     299    
Income tax benefit (expense) from discontinued businesses   376       (285 )     840       (9,599 )  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax   (1,075 )     148       (2,402 )     9,071    
Net income (loss)   15,080       (9,455 )     16,645       (8,228 )  
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   (1,692 )     (1,147 )     (3,122 )     (2,233 )  
Net income (loss) attributable to Harsco Corporation   $ 13,388       $ (10,602 )     $ 13,523       $ (10,461 )  
Amounts attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders:
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax   $ 14,463       $ (10,750 )     $ 15,925       $ (19,532 )  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax   (1,075 )     148       (2,402 )     9,071    
Net income (loss) attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders   $ 13,388       $ (10,602 )     $ 13,523       $ (10,461 )  
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding   79,265       78,987       79,177       78,874    
Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders:
Continuing operations   $ 0.18       $ (0.14 )     $ 0.20       $ (0.25 )  
Discontinued operations   (0.01 )           (0.03 )     0.12    
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders   $ 0.17       $ (0.13 )   (a) $ 0.17       $ (0.13 )  
Diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding   80,774       78,987       80,397       78,874    
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders:
Continuing operations   $ 0.18       $ (0.14 )     $ 0.20       $ (0.25 )  
Discontinued operations   (0.01 )           (0.03 )     0.12    
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders   $ 0.17       $ (0.13 )   (a) $ 0.17       $ (0.13 )  



HARSCO CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) 		       
         
(In thousands)   June 30
2021 		  December 31
2020
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 77,870       $ 76,454    
Restricted cash   4,417       3,215    
Trade accounts receivable, net   424,185       407,390    
Other receivables   38,316       34,253    
Inventories   157,616       173,013    
Current portion of contract assets   85,236       54,754    
Prepaid expenses   58,416       56,099    
Other current assets   15,300       10,645    
Total current assets   861,356       815,823    
Property, plant and equipment, net   672,138       668,209    
Right-of-use assets, net   94,276       96,849    
Goodwill   903,345       902,074    
Intangible assets, net   422,906       438,565    
Deferred income tax assets   10,626       15,274    
Other assets   57,452       56,493    
Total assets   $ 3,022,099       $ 2,993,287    
LIABILITIES        
Current liabilities:        
Short-term borrowings   $ 7,202       $ 7,450    
Current maturities of long-term debt   8,514       13,576    
Accounts payable   206,180       218,039    
Accrued compensation   49,960       45,885    
Income taxes payable   7,856       3,499    
Current portion of advances on contracts   54,017       39,917    
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   24,056       24,862    
Other current liabilities   193,128       184,727    
Total current liabilities   550,913       537,955    
Long-term debt   1,327,588       1,271,189    
Retirement plan liabilities   193,421       231,335    
Advances on contracts   15,934       45,017    
Operating lease liabilities   68,484       69,860    
Environmental liabilities   29,046       29,424    
Deferred tax liabilities   31,312       40,653    
Other liabilities   56,018       54,455    
Total liabilities   2,272,716       2,279,888    
HARSCO CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Common stock   144,836       144,288    
Additional paid-in capital   209,992       204,078    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (626,206 )     (645,741 )  
Retained earnings   1,811,282       1,797,759    
Treasury stock   (846,401 )     (843,230 )  
Total Harsco Corporation stockholders’ equity   693,503       657,154    
Noncontrolling interests   55,880       56,245    
Total equity   749,383       713,399    
Total liabilities and equity   $ 3,022,099       $ 2,993,287    



HARSCO CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
June 30 		  Six Months Ended
June 30
(In thousands)   2021   2020   2021   2020
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net income (loss)   $ 15,080       $ (9,455 )       $ 16,645         $ (8,228 )  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation   32,156       31,579       64,904       61,512    
Amortization   8,816       9,115       17,783       15,672    
Deferred income tax benefit   (2,986 )     (5,067 )     (6,407 )     (655 )  
Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net   76       (71 )     195       (167 )  
Loss (gain) on sale from discontinued business         91             (18,371 )  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt               2,668          
Other, net   (3,277 )     (237 )     (2,149 )     (2,244 )  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions of businesses:                
Accounts receivable   (7,038 )     38,584       (23,484 )     16,534    
Inventories   15,049       (254 )     15,456       (16,666 )  
Contract assets   (18,796 )     (8,623 )     (37,866 )     (28,934 )  
Right-of-use assets   7,129       8,405       13,897       11,834    
Accounts payable   (4,899 )     (20,427 )     (13,491 )     (8,119 )  
Accrued interest payable   7,183       6,951       (137 )     (2,940 )  
Accrued compensation   6,242       (2,015 )     4,701       (4,767 )  
Advances on contracts   (3,653 )     (4,628 )     (13,351 )     35,836    
Operating lease liabilities   (6,756 )     (8,238 )     (13,506 )     (11,596 )  
Retirement plan liabilities, net   (8,591 )     (3,492 )     (27,858 )     (19,026 )  
Income taxes payable - Gain on sale of discontinued businesses         (376 )           3,467    
Other assets and liabilities   968       1,215       15,530       (1,621 )  
Net cash provided by operating activities   36,703       33,057       13,530       21,521    
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (41,264 )     (23,319 )     (68,646 )     (51,213 )  
Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired         (438,447 )           (442,604 )  
Proceeds from sale of discontinued business, net                     37,219    
Proceeds from sales of assets   6,180       1,767       10,042       3,952    
Expenditures for intangible assets   (64 )     16       (132 )     (42 )  
Proceeds from note receivable   6,400             6,400          
Net proceeds (payments) from settlement of foreign currency forward exchange contracts   449       (10,562 )     (978 )     765    
Other investing activities, net   87       59       133       59    
Net cash used by investing activities   (28,212 )     (470,486 )     (53,181 )     (451,864 )  
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Short-term borrowings, net   3,869       (1,020 )     4,444       2,677    
Current maturities and long-term debt:                
Additions   30,645       475,726       465,518       528,601    
Reductions   (38,951 )     (23,697 )     (413,481 )     (62,406 )  
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests   (3,094 )           (3,094 )        
Stock-based compensation - Employee taxes paid   (687 )     (656 )     (3,172 )     (4,093 )  
Deferred financing costs   (1,303 )     (296 )     (7,828 )     (1,928 )  
Other financing activities, net   (201 )     (1,371 )     (601 )     (1,371 )  
Net cash provided (used) by financing activities   (9,722 )     448,686       41,786       461,480    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash   1,193       4,006       483       (6,818 )  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash   (38 )     15,263       2,618       24,319    
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period   82,325       68,788       79,669       59,732    
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period   $ 82,287       $ 84,051         $ 82,287         $ 84,051    



HARSCO CORPORATION
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
(In thousands)   Revenues   Operating
Income (Loss) 		  Revenues   Operating
Income (Loss)
Harsco Environmental   $ 272,546     $ 30,223       $ 203,991     $ 13,563    
Harsco Clean Earth   196,128     7,386       161,579     (202 )  
Harsco Rail   101,146     8,912       81,711     8,631    
Corporate       (10,302 )         (20,124 )  
Consolidated Totals   $ 569,820     $ 36,219       $ 447,281     $ 1,868    
                 
    Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
(In thousands)   Revenues   Operating
Income (Loss) 		  Revenues   Operating
Income (Loss)
Harsco Environmental   $ 530,532     $ 56,158       $ 445,550     $ 24,083    
Harsco Clean Earth (a)   385,407     10,564       240,391     4,043    
Harsco Rail   182,736     13,576       160,181     15,103    
Corporate       (19,255 )         (38,480 )  
Consolidated Totals   $ 1,098,675     $ 61,043       $ 846,122     $ 4,749    


(a)  The Company's acquisition of ESOL closed on April 6, 2020.



HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30   June 30
    2021   2020   2021   2020
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations as reported   $ 0.18        $ (0.14 )     $ 0.20        $ (0.25 )  
Corporate unused debt commitment fees, amendment fees and loss on extinguishment of debt (a)   —        0.02       0.07        0.02    
Corporate strategic costs (b)   0.02              0.02           
Corporate acquisition and integration costs (c)   —        0.22       —        0.39    
Harsco Environmental Segment severance costs (d)   —              —        0.07    
Taxes on above unusual items (e)   (0.01 )     (0.05 )     (0.02 )     (0.08 )  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, including acquisition amortization expense   0.20      (g) 0.05       0.27        0.15    
Acquisition amortization expense, net of tax (f)   0.08        0.08       0.16        0.14    
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations   $ 0.28        $ 0.13       $ 0.43        $ 0.29    


(a)   Costs at Corporate associated with amending the Company's existing Senior Secured Credit Facilities to establish a New Term Loan the proceeds of which were used to repay in full the outstanding Term Loan A and Term Loan B, to extend the maturity date of the Revolving Credit Facility and to increase certain levels set forth in the total net leverage ratio covenant (Q2 2021 $0.1 million pre-tax; six months 2021 $5.3 million pre-tax) and costs associated with amending the Company's existing Senior secured Credit Facilities, to increase the net debt to consolidated adjusted EBITDA covenant ratio (Q2 2020 $1.4 million pre-tax; six months 2020 $1.9 million pre-tax).
(b)   Certain strategic costs incurred at Corporate associated with supporting and executing the Company's growth strategy (Q2 and six months 2021 $1.7 million pre-tax).
(c)   Acquisition and integration costs at Corporate (Q2 2020 $17.2 million pre-tax; six months 2020 $30.9 million pre-tax).
(d)   Harsco Environmental Segment severance costs (six months 2020 $5.2 million pre-tax).
(e)   Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect at the time the unusual item is recorded, except for unusual items from countries where no tax benefit can be realized, in which case a zero percent tax rate is used.
(f)   Acquisition amortization expense was $8.2 million pre-tax and $16.4 million pre-tax for Q2 and six months 2021, respectively; and $8.4 million pre-tax and $14.3 million pre-tax for Q2 and six months 2020, respectively.
(g)   Does not total due to rounding.

The Company’s management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP.



HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)
 
    Three Months
Ended
March 31 		 
    2021  
Diluted income per share from continuing operations as reported   $ 0.02       
Corporate unused debt commitment fees, amendment fees and loss on extinguishment of debt (a)   0.07       
Taxes on above unusual items (b)   (0.01 )    
Adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations, including acquisition amortization expense   0.07      (d)
Acquisition amortization expense, net of tax (c)   0.08       
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations   $ 0.15       


(a)   Costs at Corporate associated with amending the Company's existing Senior Secured Credit Facilities to establish a New Term Loan the proceeds of which were used to repay in full the outstanding Term Loan A and Term Loan B, to extend the maturity date of the Revolving Credit Facility and to increase certain levels set forth in the total net leverage ratio covenant ($5.3 million pre-tax).
(b)   Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect at the time the unusual item is recorded, except for unusual items from countries where no tax benefit can be realized, in which case a zero percent tax rate is used.
(c)   Acquisition amortization expense was $8.2 million pre-tax.
(d)   Does not total due to rounding.

The Company’s management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP.



HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
  
   
    Projected
Three Months Ending
September 30 		  Projected
Twelve Months Ending
December 31 		 
    2021   2021  
    Low   High   Low   High  
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations   $ 0.15     $ 0.21     $ 0.42       $ 0.57      
Corporate unused debt commitment fees, amendment fees and loss on extinguishment of debt           0.07       0.07      
Corporate strategic costs           0.02       0.02      
Taxes on above unusual items           (0.02 )     (0.02 )    
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, including acquisition amortization expense   0.15     0.21     0.49       0.64      
Estimated acquisition amortization expense, net of tax   0.08     0.08     0.33       0.33      
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations   $ 0.23     $ 0.29     $ 0.82       $ 0.96     (a)


(a)  Does not total due to rounding.

The Company’s management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. 



HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)
 
(In thousands)   Harsco
Environmental 		  Harsco Clean
Earth 		  Harsco
Rail 		  Corporate   Consolidated
Totals
                     
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021:                
Operating income (loss) as reported   $ 30,223     $ 7,386     $ 8,912     $ (10,302 )     $ 36,219  
Corporate strategic costs               1,681       1,681  
Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items   30,223     7,386     8,912     (8,621 )     37,900  
Depreciation   25,550     4,905     1,207     494       32,156  
Amortization   2,035     6,063     85           8,183  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 57,808     $ 18,354     $ 10,204     $ (8,127 )     $ 78,239  
Revenues as reported   $ 272,546     $ 196,128     $ 101,146         $ 569,820  
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)   21.2 %   9.4 %   10.1 %       13.7 %
                     
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020:                
Operating income (loss) as reported   $ 13,563     $ (202 )   $ 8,631     $ (20,124 )     $ 1,868  
Corporate acquisition and integration costs               17,176       17,176  
Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items   13,563     (202 )   8,631     (2,948 )     19,044  
Depreciation   24,663     5,138     1,257     521       31,579  
Amortization   1,921     6,347     83           8,351  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 40,147     $ 11,283     $ 9,971     $ (2,427 )     $ 58,974  
Revenues as reported   $ 203,991     $ 161,579     $ 81,711         $ 447,281  
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)   19.7 %   7.0 %   12.2 %       13.2 %

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest expense; defined benefit pension income (expense); unused debt commitment fees, amendment fees and loss on extinguishment of debt; and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs).  The sum of the Segments’ Adjusted EBITDA and Corporate Adjusted EBITDA equals Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance. However, this measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income from continuing operations, operating income from continuing operations and other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.



HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)
 
(In thousands)   Harsco
Environmental 		  Harsco Clean
Earth (a) 		  Harsco
Rail 		  Corporate   Consolidated
Totals
                     
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021:                
Operating income (loss) as reported   $ 56,158     $ 10,564     $ 13,576     $ (19,255 )     $ 61,043  
Corporate strategic costs               1,681       1,681  
Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items   56,158     10,564     13,576     (17,574 )     62,724  
Depreciation   51,267     10,242     2,418     977       64,904  
Amortization   4,083     12,146     170           16,399  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 111,508     $ 32,952     $ 16,164     $ (16,597 )     $ 144,027  
Revenues as reported   $ 530,532     $ 385,407     $ 182,736         $ 1,098,675  
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)   21.0 %   8.5 %   8.8 %       13.1 %
                     
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020:                
Operating income (loss) as reported   $ 24,083     $ 4,043     $ 15,103     $ (38,480 )     $ 4,749  
Corporate acquisition and integration costs               30,939       30,939  
Harsco Environmental Segment severance costs   5,160                   5,160  
Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items   29,243     4,043     15,103     (7,541 )     40,848  
Depreciation   50,038     7,759     2,472     1,034       61,303  
Amortization   3,857     10,245     167           14,269  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 83,138     $ 22,047     $ 17,742     $ (6,507 )     $ 116,420  
Revenues as reported   $ 445,550     $ 240,391     $ 160,181         $ 846,122  
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)   18.7 %   9.2 %   11.1 %       13.8 %


(a)  The Company's acquisition of ESOL closed on April 6, 2020.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest expense; defined benefit pension income (expense); unused debt commitment fees, amendment fees and loss on extinguishment of debt; and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs).  The sum of the Segments’ Adjusted EBITDA and Corporate Adjusted EBITDA equals Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance. However, this measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income from continuing operations, operating income from continuing operations and other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.



HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)
 
(In thousands)   Harsco
Environmental 		  Harsco Clean
Earth 		  Harsco
Rail 		  Corporate   Consolidated
Totals
                     
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021:                
Operating income (loss) as reported   $ 25,935     $ 3,178     $ 4,664     $ (8,953 )     $ 24,824  
Depreciation   25,717     5,337     1,211     483       32,748  
Amortization   2,048     6,083     85           8,216  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 53,700     $ 14,598     $ 5,960     $ (8,470 )     $ 65,788  
Revenues as reported   $ 257,986     $ 189,279     $ 81,590         $ 528,855  
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)   20.8 %   7.7 %   7.3 %       12.4 %

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest expense; defined benefit pension income (expense); unused debt commitment fees, amendment fees and loss on extinguishment of debt; and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs).  The sum of the Segments’ Adjusted EBITDA and Corporate Adjusted EBITDA equals Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance. However, this measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income from continuing operations, operating income from continuing operations and other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.



HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
June 30
(In thousands)   2021   2020
Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 16,155       $ (9,603 )  
         
Add back (deduct):        
Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net   76       (71 )  
Income tax (benefit) expense   8,564       (2,304 )  
Defined benefit pension income   (3,974 )     (1,723 )  
Unused debt commitment fees, amendment fees and loss on extinguishment of debt   50       1,432    
Interest expense   15,986       14,953    
Interest income   (638 )     (816 )  
Depreciation   32,156       31,579    
Amortization   8,183       8,351    
         
Unusual items:        
Corporate strategic costs   1,681          
Corporate acquisition and integration costs         17,176    
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA   $ 78,239       $ 58,974    

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest expense; defined benefit pension income (expense); unused debt commitment fees, amendment fees and loss on extinguishment of debt; and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs).  The sum of the Segments’ Adjusted EBITDA and Corporate Adjusted EBITDA equals Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance. However, this measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income from continuing operations, operating income from continuing operations and other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.



HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)
 
    Six Months Ended
June 30
(In thousands)   2021   2020
Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations   19,047       $ (17,299 )  
         
Add back (deduct):        
Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net   195       (167 )  
Income tax expense (benefit)   12,793       (2,986 )  
Defined benefit pension income   (7,927 )     (3,312 )  
Unused debt commitment and amendment fees   5,308       1,920    
Interest expense   32,850       27,602    
Interest income   (1,223 )     (1,009 )  
Depreciation   64,904       61,303    
Amortization   16,399       14,269    
         
Unusual items:        
Corporate strategic costs   1,681          
Corporate acquisition and integration costs         30,939    
Harsco Environmental Segment severance costs         5,160    
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA   $ 144,027       $ 116,420    

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest expense; defined benefit pension income (expense); unused debt commitment fees, amendment fees and loss on extinguishment of debt; and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs).  The sum of the Segments’ Adjusted EBITDA and Corporate Adjusted EBITDA equals Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance. However, this measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income from continuing operations, operating income from continuing operations and other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.



HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)
 
    Three Months
Ended
March 31
(In thousands)   2021
Consolidated income from continuing operations   $ 2,892    
     
Add back (deduct):    
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities, net   119    
Income tax expense   4,229    
Defined benefit pension income   (3,953 )  
Unused debt commitment fees, amendment fees and loss on extinguishment of debt   5,258    
Interest expense   16,864    
Interest income   (585 )  
Depreciation   32,748    
Amortization   8,216    
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA   $ 65,788    

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest expense; defined benefit pension income (expense); unused debt commitment fees, amendment fees and loss on extinguishment of debt; and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs).  The sum of the Segments’ Adjusted EBITDA and Corporate Adjusted EBITDA equals Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance. However, this measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income from continuing operations, operating income from continuing operations and other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.



HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
  
   
    Projected
Three Months Ending
September 30 		  Projected
Twelve Months Ending
December 31 		 
    2021   2021  
(In millions)   Low   High   Low   High  
Consolidated income from continuing operations   $ 13       $ 19       $ 46       $ 58      
                   
Add back:                  
                   
Income tax expense   5       7       26       30      
Net interest   16       15       63       62      
Defined benefit pension income   (4 )     (4 )     (14 )     (14 )    
Depreciation and amortization   44       44       175       175      
                   
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA   $ 75     (a) $ 81       $ 295     (a) $ 310     (a)


(a)  Does not total due to rounding.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest expense; defined benefit pension income (expense); unused debt commitment fees, amendment fees and loss on extinguishment of debt; and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs).  The sum of the Segments’ Adjusted EBITDA and Corporate Adjusted EBITDA equals Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance. However, this measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income from continuing operations, operating income from continuing operations and other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.



HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30   June 30
(In thousands)   2021   2020   2021   2020
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 36,703       $ 33,057       $ 13,530       $ 21,521    
Less capital expenditures   (41,264 )     (23,319 )     (68,646 )     (51,213 )  
Less expenditures for intangible assets   (64 )     16       (132 )     (42 )  
Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures (a)   926       225       1,798       1,364    
Plus total proceeds from sales of assets (b)   6,180       1,767       10,042       3,952    
Plus transaction-related expenditures (c)   3,920       5,961       18,004       15,940    
Plus taxes paid on sale of business         376             376    
Free cash flow   $ 6,401       $ 18,083        $ (25,404 )     $ (8,102 )  


(a)   Capital expenditures for strategic ventures represent the partner’s share of capital expenditures in certain ventures consolidated in the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements.
(b)   Asset sales are a normal part of the business model, primarily for the Harsco Environmental Segment.
(c)   Expenditures directly related to the Company's acquisition and divestiture transactions and costs at Corporate associated with amending the Company's existing Senior Secured Credit Facilities.

The Company's management believes that Free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations less capital expenditures net of asset sales proceeds and transaction-related expenditures and income taxes for planning and performance evaluation purposes. It is important to note that Free cash flow does not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements and settlements of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, are not deducted from this measure. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP.



HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED FREE CASH FLOW TO PROJECTED NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)
 
    Projected
Twelve Months Ending
December 31
    2021
(In millions)   Low   High
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 167       $ 207    
Less capital expenditures   (162 )     (183 )  
Plus total proceeds from asset sales and capital expenditures for strategic ventures   12       13    
Plus transaction related expenditures   18       18    
Free cash flow   35       55    
Add growth capital expenditures   60       60    
Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures   $ 95       $ 115    

The Company's management believes that Free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations less capital expenditures net of asset sales proceeds and transaction-related expenditures and income taxes for planning and performance evaluation purposes. It is important to note that Free cash flow does not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements and settlements of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, are not deducted from this measure. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP.


Investor Contact 
David Martin
717.612.5628
damartin@harsco.com  		Media Contact
Jay Cooney
717.730.3683
jcooney@harsco.com 




