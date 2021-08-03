Codex DNA to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNAY), the pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Company management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and other recent corporate highlights.



The press release and live audio webcast can be accessed via the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.codexdna.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 705-0127 (domestic) or (409) 937-8880 (international) and referring to conference ID 9909727. Please log in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the event to ensure a timely connection. The archived webcast will remain available for replay on Codex DNA’s website for 30 days.