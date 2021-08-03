Charge Enterprises Names Global Ford Marketing Executive Mark Buzzell VP OEM, Dealer and Commercial Development

Experienced automotive sales and operations leader to expand EV charging footprintNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or "the Company"), connecting people everywhere with communications, …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or "the Company"), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, announced today that it has named automotive sales operations leader Mark Buzzell to the post of VP OEM, Dealer and Commercial Development, effective August 2, 2021. Mark will be responsible for all automotive manufacturer and dealer relationships and the marketing and installation of Charge electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, reporting to Chief Business Officer Mark LaNeve.

"Mark Buzzell's expertise in creating and managing strong customer relationships, effective marketing strategies and superlative service delivery fill a key role in Charge's infrastructure strategy: to become the leader in the global EV charging station market that is projected to grow at a 23.2% CAGR to $100 billion by 20271," said Charge's Founder and CEO Andrew Fox. "By leveraging our ANS footprint and dealer relationships, Charge can make it simple to switch to an EV or other electrified technology, easing the key pain point of EV ownership - charging - and supporting the growth in EV sales. Mark is a tremendous addition to our Infrastructure team, and we welcome him to Charge."

Mr. Buzzell joins Charge from Ford Motor Company, where he was most recently Director, Ford North American fleet, lease and remarketing operations, overseeing the largest fleet operations in the automotive industry, the remarketing of all Ford vehicles in North America and brand marketing responsibilities for all Ford commercial vehicles within the rental, commercial and government business segments. He was formerly President and CEO of Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited, where he led operations across Canada. Mr. Buzzell previously served as general manager for Ford's western market area in the United States. He joined Ford in 1989 and held a variety of marketing, sales and service positions across the North America, the Caribbean and Central America, including merchandising, brand development, product marketing, franchising, sales development and dealer operations.