HempFusion Closes Acquisition of Apothecanna

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of APCNA Holdings LLC (“Apothecanna”) (the “Transaction”).

