FREYR Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 13:02   

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY, or “FREYR”), the developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will publish a press release detailing second quarter 2021 results and conduct a conference call on August 12, 2021.

The second quarter 2021 press release will be issued by 6:00 am U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (12:00 pm Central European Time) and the conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (2:00 pm Central European Time).

To access the conference call, listeners should contact the conference call operator at the appropriate number listed below approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

United Kingdom Toll: +44 3333000804
United States Toll: +1 6319131422
Switzerland Toll: +41 225809034
Spain Toll: +34 935472900
Norway Toll: +47 23500243
Luxembourg Toll: +352 27300160
Hong Kong Toll: +852 30600225
Germany Toll: +49 6913803430
France Toll: +33 170750711
Denmark Toll: +45 35445577
Canada Toll: +1 4162164189

The participant passcode for the call is: 14540890#

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at https://streams.eventcdn.net/freyer/h1q2-2021/register on a listen-only basis. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.

A replay of the webcast will be available at www.freyrbattery.com/link

About FREYR Battery

FREYR plans to develop up to 35 GWh of battery cell production capacity in Norway and additional 8 GWh via joint ventures in Norway and/or the Nordic region by 2025 to position the company as one of Europe’s largest battery cell suppliers. Five of the facilities will be located in the Mo i Rana industrial complex in Northern Norway, leveraging Norway’s highly skilled workforce and abundant, low-cost renewable energy sources from hydro and wind in a crisp, clear and energized environment. FREYR will supply safe, high energy density and cost competitive clean battery cells to the rapidly growing global markets for electric vehicles, energy storage, and marine applications. FREYR is committed to supporting cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an international ecosystem of scientific, commercial, and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain in our region. For more information, please visit www.freyrbattery.com.

Wertpapier


