Pedro Mona Joins ForwardPMX as Global Director of Martech and Data to Lead Proposition and Product Service

London, United Kingdom (ots) - --News Direct--

Global data and technology-driven marketing services company, ForwardPMX
(https://www.forwardpmx.com/) , today announced that Pedro Mona is joining the
agency as its new Global Director of Martech and Data.

This global role will be based in London and will see Pedro lead ForwardPMX's
Martech and Data proposition globally, further strengthening the agency's
capabilities across each region and solving challenges for its extensive global
client base.

With a strong background in consulting spanning over 15 years, Pedro brings with
him an extensive wealth of experience from similar senior leadership roles in
global companies such as Publicis, Mediacom, Somo, and most recently at
iProspect, where Pedro was Managing Director of Platforms and Engineering.
Within this role, Pedro he commercial opportunities, and lead tech partnerships,
as well as the data insights and advanced activation channels teams for the
agency.

With client relations at the heart of the agency's offerings, Pedro has the
vision to join the business and influence this area with his extensive
knowledge, particularly surrounding the legal aspects of extremely complex data
practices that many clients sometimes struggle to articulate.

Tom Manning, Global Head of Consultancy, commented, "Pedro's experience in
supporting the delivery of scaled data-driven solutions will be crucial in
helping to further develop ForwardPMX's Consultancy and media capabilities, and
help us solve the complex challenges our clients are increasingly faced with."

Manning added, "Pedro's hiring is a sign of our continued investment in the ad
tech and media landscape, and to becoming the leading global data and tech
marketing services business across the globe."

On the new role, Pedro commented, "I am extremely thrilled to be joining
ForwardPMX, in this new role particularly at this time of change within the data
landscape. It is an honour to be part of a forward-thinking senior management
team and an agency that is very passionate about keeping ahead of the changes
that occur in the data world whilst keeping their clients front and center."

About ForwardPMX:

ForwardPMX is a global data and technology-driven marketing services company,
designed to help brands find the change that delivers meaningful growth to their
businesses. With over 20 offices worldwide and 1,000 of the industry's most
distinguished talent, ForwardPMX brings a unified global vision, with local
depth and expertise across a comprehensive set of data, technology, consultancy,
and performance solutions that reach people all over the world. By pairing
people with data-led processes and powerful technology capabilities, ForwardPMX
is uniquely positioned to deliver scale and accelerate problem-solving.
ForwardPMX is a proud member of Stagwell, a challenger holding company built to
transform marketing.

For more information, go to: www.forwardpmx.com

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We
deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands,
connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize
the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists
in 30+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and
improve business results for their clients.

For more information, go to: www.stagwellglobal.com

Contact Details

ForwardPMX

Dammi Afolabi

+44 7958 069108

mailto:dammi.afolabi@forwardpmx.com

ForwardPMX

Sara Pollack

+1 917-438-4923

Company Website

https://www.forwardpmx.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/pedro-mona-jo
ins-forwardpmx-as-global-director-of-martech-and-data-to-lead-proposition-and-pr
oduct-service-515276078








Pedro Mona Joins ForwardPMX as Global Director of Martech and Data to Lead Proposition and Product Service -News Direct- Global data and technology-driven marketing services company, ForwardPMX (https://www.forwardpmx.com/) , today announced that Pedro Mona is joining the agency as its new Global Director of Martech and Data. This global role will be …

