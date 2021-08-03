Pedro Mona Joins ForwardPMX as Global Director of Martech and Data to Lead Proposition and Product Service

London, United Kingdom (ots) - --News Direct--



With a strong background in consulting spanning over 15 years, Pedro brings withhim an extensive wealth of experience from similar senior leadership roles inglobal companies such as Publicis, Mediacom, Somo, and most recently atiProspect, where Pedro was Managing Director of Platforms and Engineering.Within this role, Pedro he commercial opportunities, and lead tech partnerships,as well as the data insights and advanced activation channels teams for theagency.With client relations at the heart of the agency's offerings, Pedro has thevision to join the business and influence this area with his extensiveknowledge, particularly surrounding the legal aspects of extremely complex datapractices that many clients sometimes struggle to articulate.Tom Manning, Global Head of Consultancy, commented, "Pedro's experience insupporting the delivery of scaled data-driven solutions will be crucial inhelping to further develop ForwardPMX's Consultancy and media capabilities, andhelp us solve the complex challenges our clients are increasingly faced with."Manning added, "Pedro's hiring is a sign of our continued investment in the adtech and media landscape, and to becoming the leading global data and techmarketing services business across the globe."On the new role, Pedro commented, "I am extremely thrilled to be joiningForwardPMX, in this new role particularly at this time of change within the datalandscape. It is an honour to be part of a forward-thinking senior managementteam and an agency that is very passionate about keeping ahead of the changesthat occur in the data world whilst keeping their clients front and center."About ForwardPMX:ForwardPMX is a global data and technology-driven marketing services company,designed to help brands find the change that delivers meaningful growth to theirbusinesses. With over 20 offices worldwide and 1,000 of the industry's mostdistinguished talent, ForwardPMX brings a unified global vision, with localdepth and expertise across a comprehensive set of data, technology, consultancy,and performance solutions that reach people all over the world. By pairingpeople with data-led processes and powerful technology capabilities, ForwardPMXis uniquely positioned to deliver scale and accelerate problem-solving.ForwardPMX is a proud member of Stagwell, a challenger holding company built totransform marketing.For more information, go to: www.forwardpmx.comAbout Stagwell Inc.Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. Wedeliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands,connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonizethe art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialistsin 30+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness andimprove business results for their clients.For more information, go to: www.stagwellglobal.comContact DetailsForwardPMXDammi Afolabi+44 7958 069108mailto:dammi.afolabi@forwardpmx.comForwardPMXSara Pollack+1 917-438-4923Company Websitehttps://www.forwardpmx.com/View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/pedro-mona-joins-forwardpmx-as-global-director-of-martech-and-data-to-lead-proposition-and-product-service-5152760782021 News Direct Corp.Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/4984725OTS: News Direct