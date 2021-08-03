checkAd

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Exclusive Collaboration with Orion Corporation for European Commercialization of Ganaxolone

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Orion Corporation whereby Orion received exclusive rights to commercialize the oral and intravenous (IV) dose formulations of ganaxolone in the European Economic Area, United Kingdom and Switzerland for CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD), tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and refractory status epilepticus (RSE).

“Orion has a strong presence across Europe in rare neurological disorders, brings an extensive commercial infrastructure and is an ideal partner to introduce ganaxolone in Europe,” said Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Marinus. “This collaboration not only serves as an important step in our global development strategy for ganaxolone, it also represents the confidence Orion has in its potential. I believe that the collaboration allows both parties to share in the long-term success of ganaxolone.”

Under the agreement, Orion will pay Marinus €25 million (~$30 million) in cash as an upfront fee. Marinus is eligible to receive up to an additional €97 million (~$115 million) in R&D reimbursement and cash milestone payments based on specific clinical and commercial achievements, as well as tiered royalty payments based on net sales ranging from the low double-digits to high teens for the oral programs and the low double-digits to low 20s for the IV program. The upfront payment is subject to certain provisions associated with additional pre-clinical testing by Marinus, which is expected to be completed in Q1 2022.

Satu Ahomäki, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations of Orion Corporation said, “We are pleased to be the partner of choice for Marinus in Europe. What we have seen so far with ganaxolone is encouraging and signifies an ongoing commitment to the rare epilepsy communities. I look forward to these efforts to advance effective medicines for these disorders. Ganaxolone could be a promising treatment option for patients suffering from rare epilepsies.”

As part of the agreement, Marinus will continue to be responsible for clinical development of ganaxolone, as well as regulatory approvals and submissions, including interactions with the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Marinus expects to file a European marketing authorization application (MAA) for ganaxolone for the treatment of seizures associated with CDD by the end of Q3 2021. Marinus will continue to manufacture and supply product to Orion pursuant to a supply agreement between the parties. Ganaxolone is expected to have at least 10 years of regulatory data protection in Europe.

