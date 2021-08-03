checkAd

Express, Inc. Announces Two Events Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results to Be Reported on August 25, 2021; Virtual Investor Event to Be Hosted on August 26, 2021

Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), a leading fashion apparel retailer, today announced the following events:

  • The Company will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Earlier that morning, the Company will issue a press release detailing those results. The conference call will be hosted by Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer, and Perry Pericleous, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
  • The Company will host a Virtual Investor Event on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. CEO Tim Baxter, joined by members of the Express senior leadership team, will provide an update on the Company’s progress on the Expressway Forward Strategy, future growth plans and drivers of value creation. The event, including a live question and answer session, will run for approximately one hour.

Earnings Call

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the earnings call are invited to dial (877) 683-0508 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live at http://www.express.com/investor. A telephone replay of this call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on ­­­­­August 25, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. ET on September 1, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 and entering the replay pin number 2441359. In addition, an investor presentation of second quarter 2021 results will be available at http://www.express.com/investor beginning at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on August 25, 2021.

Virtual Investor Event

Registration for the live webcast is available through Express’ Investor Relations website at http://www.express.com/investor. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation. The company will take questions from webcast participants. Questions may be submitted in advance by emailing ir@express.com. Participants may also ask questions during the live event through a chat function on their screen.

About Express, Inc.:

Express is a modern, versatile, dual gender apparel and accessories brand that helps people get dressed for every day and any occasion. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has always been a brand of the now, offering some of the most important and enduring fashion trends. Express aims to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression through a design & merchandising view that brings forward The Best of Now for Real Life Versatility.

The company operates over 500 retail and factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store. Express, Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information, please visit www.express.com.

Wertpapier


