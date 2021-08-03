checkAd

Daseke Names Jonathan Shepko as Chief Executive Officer

Shepko to assume permanent CEO duties and continue to lead Daseke’s operational transformation and growth strategy

ADDISON, Texas, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (“Daseke” or the “Company”), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Jonathan Shepko as permanent Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), effective immediately. Mr. Shepko had formerly served as interim Chief Executive Officer since January 2021, in addition to serving Daseke as a director since 2017, and a board observer since 2014.  

Charles “Chuck” Serianni, Daseke’s Chairman, stated, “Jonathan has been a highly involved member of our Board of Directors since Daseke became a publicly traded company in 2017. His leadership as our Interim CEO over the last several months, as well as his deep knowledge of our business, industry, and capital markets, each have been instrumental in advancing Daseke’s comprehensive operational and financial restructuring. Jonathan’s success is evident in the record financial results the Company achieved during the second quarter of 2021.”

Serianni added, “The Board of Directors performed an extensive search, interviewed several candidates, and believes that Jonathan brings the appropriate skillset to lead the Company’s strategic path to growth and provides valuable continuity to support the Company as it finalizes its operational transformation. We look forward to his continued leadership as he works together with a deep bench of talented leaders across the organization to execute our strategic vision and drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

Jonathan Shepko noted, “I’m thrilled and humbled to serve the Daseke stakeholders as its CEO. The talent we have across the organization is truly a differentiator for our company, and I look forward to working with this experienced collection of emerging leaders. We are the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, and we have a unique opportunity to leverage that position to drive significant, sustainable growth and shareholder value. Our strategic direction and near-term priorities will not change. We will continue to be focused on accelerating technology integration to increase our productivity and efficiency, streamlining our operational structure to create a cohesive network, and pursuing organic growth and targeted M&A to better serve our customers and drive efficiencies through our operating platform.”

