checkAd

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. announces offering of senior notes by Ashland LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 13:30  |  32   |   |   

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today announced the intention of its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary Ashland LLC to offer $450 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes (the “Notes”). The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Ashland LLC.

The Notes will initially be guaranteed on an unsecured basis by Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (the “Guarantee”).

Ashland intends to use the net proceeds of the offering (after deducting initial purchasers’ discounts and other fees and expenses) to redeem its obligations under its outstanding 4.750 percent senior notes due 2022, and to pay any premiums, penalties, fees and expenses associated therewith (the “Refinancing”), with any remaining net proceeds to be held as cash on the balance sheet and used for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital and capital expenditures and repayment of indebtedness.

The Notes will be offered in the United States to (i) qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and (ii) to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the Guarantee have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons without registration under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, including the Notes, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Ashland

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier specialty materials company with a conscious and proactive mindset for sustainability. The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 4,200 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit www.ashland.com and Ashland | Sustainability Overview to learn more. 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. announces offering of senior notes by Ashland LLC WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today announced the intention of its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary Ashland LLC to offer $450 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Coloplast to Donate $150,000 to Twin Cities Nonprofits Via New Community Engagement Program
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Nidec Completes the Acquisitions of Stock, Etc. of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., ...
WRAP Announces New VR Training Platform Powered by Amazon Web Services
Genius Brands’ Series “Rainbow Rangers” Rapidly Growing Across Broadcast Platforms Worldwide
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board