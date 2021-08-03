checkAd

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. and Commonwealth Bancshares, Inc. to Merge

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 13:30  |  43   |   |   

Stock Yards Creates Kentucky’s Premier Community Banking Franchise and Adds Significant Wealth and Trust Assets

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (“Stock Yards” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYBT), the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company today announced the signing of a definitive agreement for Stock Yards to acquire Commonwealth Bancshares, Inc. (“Commonwealth”), the parent company of Commonwealth Bank & Trust. The combined stock and cash transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to approval of Commonwealth shareholders and completion of customary regulatory approval and closing conditions.

Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) to discuss the proposed merger. Please see the Conference Call/Investor Presentation section for complete details.

Commonwealth, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, operates 16 total retail branches including 10 branches in Jefferson County, four in Shelby County and two in Northern Kentucky. As of June 30, 2021, Commonwealth reported approximately $1.3 billion in assets, $733 million in loans, $1.1 billion in deposits and $86 million in tangible common equity. Commonwealth also maintains a Wealth Management and Trust Department with total assets under management of $2.6 billion at June 30, 2021. The combined franchise will serve customers through 79 branches with total assets of approximately $7.4 billion, $4.9 billion in gross loans, $6.4 billion in deposits and $7.0 billion in trust assets under management.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Commonwealth shareholders will have the right to receive 0.9267 shares of Stock Yards common stock and $11.20 in cash for each share of Commonwealth common stock with total consideration to consist of approximately 80% stock and 20% cash. Based upon the closing price of Stock Yards common stock of $47.64 on July 30, 2021, the implied per share purchase price is $55.35, with an aggregate transaction value of approximately $153 million. First full year earnings (2023) per share accretion is estimated at approximately 12% and the tangible book value per share dilution is expected to be earned back in less than two years under the crossover method including Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) “Day 2” accounting treatment.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. and Commonwealth Bancshares, Inc. to Merge Stock Yards Creates Kentucky’s Premier Community Banking Franchise and Adds Significant Wealth and Trust AssetsLOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (“Stock Yards” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYBT), the parent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Coloplast to Donate $150,000 to Twin Cities Nonprofits Via New Community Engagement Program
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Nidec Completes the Acquisitions of Stock, Etc. of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., ...
WRAP Announces New VR Training Platform Powered by Amazon Web Services
Genius Brands’ Series “Rainbow Rangers” Rapidly Growing Across Broadcast Platforms Worldwide
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board