checkAd

S&T Bank Live on nCino Platform Across Multiple Lines of Business

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 13:30  |  29   |   |   

$9.3 billion asset community bank using nCino's cloud-based, single platform to enable automated workflow across the institution

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that S&T Bank is now live on the nCino Bank Operating System. With a footprint spanning Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York, the community bank selected and adopted nCino to streamline processes, advance their digital strategy and better serve their business clients. Through nCino, S&T has been able to eliminate numerous disparate systems and manual processes in favor of a single, end-to-end platform through nCino’s Commercial and Small Business Lending Solutions. S&T is now also live on nCino’s Treasury Management Sales and Onboarding Solution, which will provide an even clearer 360-degree client view and reporting capabilities.

“For more than 100 years, S&T Bank has been committed to providing the right tools to create a frictionless experience for our clients,” said Brian Dobis, Director of Commercial Banking at S&T. “We want to build relationships rooted in excellent performance and long-standing trust. Our partnership with nCino has allowed us to do just that, by delivering an industry leading solution that will provide our employees, commercial and small business clients the seamless experience they need.”

By choosing to leverage nCino, S&T Bank is able to digitize, automate and streamline inefficient and complex processes and workflow, much of which was previously done manually. S&T is also able to digitally serve their clients across multiple products and channels, providing enhanced communication, delivering an improved client experience and expediting the speed to funding process for their commercial, treasury and small business clients. This unified digital relationship between S&T and its clients will empower the financial institution to be more efficient and effective, while also collecting more data driven, real-time insights into their business performance, which will allow the bank to better measure and manage their operations, as well as increase opportunities to grow wallet share.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

S&T Bank Live on nCino Platform Across Multiple Lines of Business $9.3 billion asset community bank using nCino's cloud-based, single platform to enable automated workflow across the institutionWILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Coloplast to Donate $150,000 to Twin Cities Nonprofits Via New Community Engagement Program
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Nidec Completes the Acquisitions of Stock, Etc. of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., ...
WRAP Announces New VR Training Platform Powered by Amazon Web Services
Genius Brands’ Series “Rainbow Rangers” Rapidly Growing Across Broadcast Platforms Worldwide
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board