Orion’s American Made ISON High Bay Light Fixture Ranked #1 for Energy Efficiency and its American Made Harris High Bay Star Line is Ranked #2 in Ultra-High Lumen Category by inside.lighting

Orion’s Harris High Bay Star Line – HHSL1 performance (189.9 lumens per watt) was ranked by inside.lighting as the #2 most efficient LED lighting fixture in the Ultra-High Lumen category (fixtures generating over 40,000 lumens), and the (195.4 lumens per watt) performance of the fixture’s lower-power configuration was also ranked #6 in energy efficiency in the High Lumen category.

MANITOWOC, Wis., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, controls and IoT systems, including turnkey project implementation, program management and system maintenance, today announced that inside.lighting ranked the 209.8 lumens per watt (LPW) performance of its ISON High Bay Industrial Fixture – HBIF3 as the industry’s most energy efficient LED High Bay light fixture within the High Lumen category (fixtures generating 19,000 - 40,000 lumens).

inside.lighting is an online lighting industry resource that helps lighting professionals do their jobs more easily and quickly by delivering useful content. Its energy efficiency rankings were compiled based on the ratio of light output to energy usage as measured in lumens per watt (LPW).

inside.lighting noted, “The bar continues to rise on the performance of LED packages, drivers and fixtures. As a result of these perpetual improvements, we decided to crunch some data in a valiant quest to discover the lighting industry's most efficacious LED high bay fixtures.”

Mike Altschaefl, Orion’s CEO and Board Chair, commented, “Orion is honored to be recognized by inside.lighting for the industry leading illumination efficiency of our LED high bay lighting fixtures. We strive to offer our customers state-of-the-art products with industry leading performance, quality and customer service. We are proud of our design and engineering team and honored by the recognition of their hard work.”



inside.lighting was created in 2016 to be an information-rich resource that helps lighting people do their jobs more easily and quickly. inside.lighting aims to deliver extremely useful content to lighting professionals throughout the industry and wants you to visit, find the info you’re seeking, move on and visit again tomorrow, or next week. inside.lighting is 100% owned and operated by lighting industry veteran, Al Uszynski, an executive with over 25 years of lighting industry experience.