Grid Metals Corp. Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Bannockburn Nickel and East Bull Lake Palldium Properties

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Grid Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB:MSMGF) is pleased to provide a shareholder update for its projects located in Ontario Canada. The drill program at Bannockburn Nickel is completed and …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Grid Metals Corp. (the " Company ") (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB:MSMGF) is pleased to provide a shareholder update for its projects located in Ontario Canada. The drill program at Bannockburn Nickel is completed and the Company is awaiting assay results from the remaining seven drill holes submitted for assay. At the East Bull Lake Palladium Property first results from a sampling program over new prospective drill target areas are now pending with select samples expected in early August . At East Bull seven target areas are being field investigated in the summer field program which will assist in targeting for the upcoming phase of drilling.

DRILL ASSAYS PENDING

The Company recently completed an eight-hole drill program at Bannockburn where the exploration target is bulk tonnage disseminated nickel mineralization in a serpentinized ultramafic complex. Previous drilling defined a >1 km trend of disseminated nickel sulfide mineralization referred to as the B Zone. The geology and nickel grade x thickness observed at the B Zone is analogous to that reported from Canada Nickel Company's Crawford Nickel project - also located in the Timmins Mining District. The first drill hole was rush assayed and returned 296 metres averaging 0.28% nickel (see Company's June 28th, 2021 news release for details). All of the completed holes intersected between 200 and 350 metres of the target host ultramafic. Results from the remaining seven holes are pending and will be released as soon as possible.

Mineralogical analysis to determine the type and abundance of nickel sulfides present will be initiated after all assay results have been received. The Company hopes to discover a significant near-surface nickel sulfide resource on the B Zone trend, targeting a pit constrained resource of over 100 million tonnes of near surface mineralization containing at least 200 Kt of potentially recoverable nickel.

East Bull Lake Palladium Property.

PALLADIUM COPPER SAMPLES FROM NEW ZONES - ASSAYS PENDING

A three-month field program of detailed surface sampling commenced in early July at East Bull. The program will cover several multi-km long trends of coincident geophysical anomalies and historical anomalous palladium grades - each of which is a prospective drill target for the upcoming drill program. Results from the field program will used to guide the next phase of drilling that is expected to commence early this fall.