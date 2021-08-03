checkAd

IMC Announces Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON and GLIL YAM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / IM Cannabis Corp. ("IMC" or the "Company") (CSE:IMCC), (NASDAQ:IMCC), a multi-country operator ("MCO") in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector with operations in …

TORONTO, ON and GLIL YAM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / IM Cannabis Corp. ("IMC" or the "Company") (CSE:IMCC), (NASDAQ:IMCC), a multi-country operator ("MCO") in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector with operations in Israel, Germany and Canada, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on Wednesday July 28, 2021 (the "Meeting").

A total of 37,108,584 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing 65.03% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as of the date of the Meeting. Shareholders voted to approve all matters brought before the Meeting including fixing the number of directors, the election of all director nominees, the re-appointment of Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer, a member of Ernst & Young Global as auditors for the ensuing year and the Company's stock option plan.

Detailed results of the votes on the election of directors are as follows:

Director Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Oren Shuster

26,398,764

96.19

1,045,449

3.81

Marc Lustig

26,398,755

96.19

1,045,458

3.81

Vivian Bercovici

27,440,895

99.99

3,318

0.01

Haleli Barath

27,441,054

