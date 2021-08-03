checkAd

Growing Awareness Regarding Role of Cool Roofs in Lowering Energy Consumption of Buildings to Drive Cool Roof Coatings Market at CAGR of 7.10% during Forecast Period, Says TMR

- Industrial buildings witnessing widespread use of cool roof products to reduce cooling energy consumption; need to lower carbon footprint is a key factor increasing adoption of cool roofs

- Regulations pertaining to promoting energy efficiency of buildings is a key driver for the market; North America to emerge as a lucrative market for cool roof coatings

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cool roof coatings are widely used in roof systems in various buildings to turn them into cool roofs. A number of IR reflective coatings and more recently, elastomeric coatings, has gained traction in cool roof products. Cool roof systems essentially counter urban heat islands, notably for lowering buildings' energy consumption and energy cost. More importantly, the growing role of cool roof products in lowering the greenhouse gas emissions by significant percentage in urban settlements. A wide range of chemistries has been used by manufacturers to improve the performance of cool roofs. This has expanded growth avenues for chemical companies to expand their product portfolio and boost prospects, according to a market survey on cool roof coatings. Coatings for low-sloped roofs have gained popularity, and the segment is expected to attract massive opportunities in near future for cool roof coatings market players. The low cost of installation is one of the factors driving the adoption of low-sloped cool roof systems in developing countries.

The cool roof coatings market is expected to reach US$ 554.21 Mn by 2026, notes a study by TMR.

Key Findings: Cool Roof Coatings Market

  • Regulatory Push for Low-carbon Footprint Buildings Bolsters Demand: Globally, economies are becoming conscious about disruptive impact of climate change on the ecology. Emissions from buildings are increasingly gathering attention in this regard, propelling the popularity of cool roof systems. Major economies of the world have laid down regulations that demonstrate the energy savings such technologies can bring. A case in point is the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency demonstrating the role of cool roof systems for reducing the carbon footprint of commercial roofing spaces. This, in turn, has fueled the sales of cool roof coatings.
  • Commercial Units Witness High Adoption: Of the various end users, industrial units have seen extensive adoption of cool roofs, finds a market survey on cool roof coatings. The demand for cool roof products has surged in commercial buildings, especially in a number of emerging economies. The major focus on reducing the cost of air conditioning is a key factor for commercialization of such roof systems. Thus, chemical companies have introduced cost-effective formulations to meet the demand. Moreover, facility managers are keen on adopting cool roof coatings that preserve and protect roof surfaces against premature deterioration.

