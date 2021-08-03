Cummins Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

“Strong demand across many of our key markets drove continued sales growth in the second quarter, particularly in North America, and resulted in solid profitability,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger. “The strength of the order board reflects robust underlying demand in many of our markets which is remarkable considering the challenges and uncertainty we faced during this same period last year. I cannot thank our employees and the employees of our supply base enough for their unwavering contributions during these challenging times given the significant supply chain constraints we continue to experience in our industry.”

Second quarter revenues of $6.1 billion increased 59 percent from the same quarter in 2020. Sales in North America increased 74 percent while international revenues increased 42 percent driven by strong demand across all global markets compared to the same quarter in 2020, which was impacted significantly by the pandemic. Currency positively impacted sales by 3 percent primarily due to a weaker US dollar.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today reported results for the second quarter of 2021.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the second quarter were $974 million (15.9 percent of sales), compared to $549 million (14.3 percent of sales) a year ago.

Net income attributable to Cummins in the second quarter was $600 million ($4.10 per diluted share) compared to $276 million ($1.86 per diluted share) in 2020. The tax rate in the second quarter was 21.4 percent including $7 million, or $0.05 per share, of unfavorable discrete items.

Cummins is also announcing today its exploration of strategic alternatives for its Filtration business unit. Potential strategic alternatives to be explored include the separation of the business into a stand-alone company.

Cummins Filtration, founded by Cummins in 1958, is a recognized leader in the filtration space, with a strong technological base of expertise and patents. Cummins Filtration has grown consistently, and as an independent company, would have the opportunity to accelerate growth as it further diversifies into new products and end markets. Cummins Filtration is a premier filtration platform with a broad portfolio of products for use in on-highway, heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, off -highway industrial equipment, and power generation systems. The business benefits from a large installed base with comprehensive aftermarket coverage driving recurring revenue and cash flow visibility; and has a leading global footprint across many key regions; including North America, India, and China. Cummins Filtration is well-positioned for continued growth, sustained margin performance, and strong free cash flow generation. In 2020, the business had sales of approximately $1.2 billion.

The Cummins Board, along with management, believes a separation could realize value for Cummins and its stakeholders by, among other things, unlocking value for shareholders, enabling further enhanced focus on key strategic initiatives and empowering continued innovation in core and new technologies to power a more prosperous world. The Cummins Board and management also believe that a separation could simultaneously result in material benefits for Cummins Filtration, including:

Sharpened strategic focus

Increased operating flexibility and resources to capitalize on growth opportunities

Tailored capital allocation focused solely on Cummins Filtration’s growth and value creation strategy

Enhanced value for Cummins Filtration’s employees, customers, and other stakeholders

Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger stated, “Cummins Filtration is a technology leader with global presence and significant runway for continued growth. We expect that the strategic alternatives we are considering will result in enhanced value for our stakeholders, and position Cummins Filtration to take advantage of enhanced opportunities to invest in organic and inorganic growth.”

The execution of this exploration process is dependent upon business and market conditions, along with a number of other factors and considerations.

2021 Outlook:

Based on the current forecast, Cummins maintains its full year 2021 revenue guidance of up 20 to 24 percent versus last year. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of 15.5 to 16.0 percent and the Company expects to return 75 percent of Operating Cash Flow to shareholders in 2021 in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Any expenses outside of the normal course of business associated with the evaluation of strategic alternatives for the Filtration business have been excluded from the outlook provided.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

The company released the 18th annual Sustainability Progress report, highlighting the performance versus Cummins’ 2020 environmental goals and continued pursuit of carbon neutrality through the PLANET 2050 environmental sustainability strategy. For the first time, the report includes the racial and ethnic makeup of Cummins’ U.S. workforce. The company also posted its first report aligned to the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.

Cummins and Iberdrola announced an agreement to partner together to accelerate the growth of business opportunities in the electrolyzer market of Iberia, promoting the green hydrogen value chain. The alliance helps to position Cummins as a leading supplier of electrolyzer systems for large-scale projects in Iberia and Iberdrola as a leading developer of electrolyzer projects and hydrogen supplier to final industrial customers. In addition to the commercial partnership, Cummins announced plans for one of the world’s largest electrolyzer plants, which is scalable to more than 1GW per year, and will be located in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain.

Cummins has signed a Letter of Intent for Cummins to acquire a 50% equity interest in Momentum Fuel Technologies from Rush Enterprises. The joint venture between Rush Enterprises and Cummins will produce Cummins-branded natural gas fuel delivery systems for the commercial vehicle market in North America, combining the strengths of Momentum Fuel Technologies’ compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel delivery systems, Cummins’ powertrain expertise, and the engineering and support infrastructure of both companies.

The Company began testing of a hydrogen-fuel internal combustion engine, taking another step forward in advancing zero carbon technology. The proof-of-concept test is building on Cummins’ existing technology leadership in gaseous-fuel applications and powertrain leadership to create new power solutions that help customers meet the energy and environmental needs of the future.

Carla Harris was named to the Board of Directors, bringing over 30 years of experience in investment banking, equity capital markets, equity private placements, and initial public offerings. Ms. Harris brings both the current number of women and the current number of ethnically diverse people on the board to five.

In May, Cummins was named to the 2021 Best Corporate Citizen list, which ranks companies on their performance in addressing climate change, the environment, financial matters, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, workforce issues and more.

1 Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the U.S.

Second quarter 2021 detail (all comparisons to same period in 2020):

Engine Segment

Sales - $2.5 billion, up 75 percent

Segment EBITDA - $402 million, or 16.1 percent of sales, compared to $150 million or 10.5 percent of sales

On-highway revenues increased 104 percent driven by strong demand in the North American truck and pickup markets and off-highway revenues increased 10 percent driven by strong demand in international construction markets

Sales increased 104 percent in North America and 26 percent in international markets

Distribution Segment

Sales - $1.9 billion, up 20 percent

Segment EBITDA - $201 million, or 10.5 percent of sales, compared to $160 million or 10.0 percent of sales

Revenues in North America increased 18 percent and international sales increased by 22 percent

Demand increased across the power generation and engine markets in addition to parts and service compared to last year which was impacted significantly by the pandemic.

Components Segment

Sales - $2.0billion, up 73 percent

Segment EBITDA - $301 million, or 15.1 percent of sales, compared to $141 million or 12.3 percent of sales

Revenues in North America increased by 108 percent and international sales increased by 46 percent

Power Systems Segment

Sales - $1.1 billion, up 47 percent

Segment EBITDA - $139 million, or 12.2 percent of sales, compared to $91 million, or 11.7 percent of sales

Power generation revenues increased by 54 percent driven by growth in recreational vehicle and datacenter markets while industrial revenues increased 37 percent due to stronger demand in mining markets

New Power Segment

Sales - $24 million, up 140 percent

Segment EBITDA loss - $60 million

Revenues increased due to greater demand in transit and school bus markets in addition to the shipments of fuel cell systems to the rail market. Electrolyzer revenue decreased driven by timing of commissioning of projects.

Costs associated with the development of fuel cells and electrolyzers as well as products to support battery electric vehicles are contributing to EBITDA losses

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 57,825 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $1.8 billion on sales of $19.8 billion in 2020. To learn more about Cummins visit cummins.com.

Forward-looking disclosure statement

Information provided in this release that is not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our forecasts, guidance, preliminary results, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our plans and expectations for our revenues and EBITDA. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: any adverse results of our internal review into our emissions certification process and compliance with emission standards; increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies, as well as unpredictability in the adoption, implementation and enforcement of emission standards around the world; policy changes in international trade; the U.K.'s exit from the European Union; changes in taxation; global legal and ethical compliance costs and risks; increasingly stringent environmental laws and regulations; future bans or limitations on the use of diesel-powered products; supply shortages and supplier financial risk, particularly from any of our single-sourced suppliers, including suppliers that may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; market slowdown due to the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, other public health crises, epidemics or pandemics; impacts to manufacturing and supply chain abilities from an extended shutdown or disruption of our operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic; aligning our capacity and production with our demand, including impacts of COVID-19; large truck manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers customers discontinuing outsourcing their engine supply needs or experiencing financial distress, particularly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, bankruptcy or change in control; a slowdown in infrastructure development and/or depressed commodity prices; failure to realize expected results from our investment in Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies joint venture; the actions of, and income from, joint ventures and other investees that we do not directly control; product recalls; the development of new technologies that reduce demand for our current products and services; lower than expected acceptance of new or existing products or services; variability in material and commodity costs; product liability claims; our sales mix of products; protection and validity of our patent and other intellectual property rights; disruptions in global credit and financial markets as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic; labor relations or work stoppages; reliance on our executive leadership team and other key personnel; climate change and global warming; our plan to reposition our portfolio of product offerings through exploration of strategic acquisitions and divestitures and related uncertainties of entering such transactions; exposure to potential security breaches or other disruptions to our information technology systems and data security; political, economic and other risks from operations in numerous countries; competitor activity; increasing competition, including increased global competition among our customers in emerging markets; foreign currency exchange rate changes; the performance of our pension plan assets and volatility of discount rates, particularly those related to the sustained slowdown of the global economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the price and availability of energy; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; continued availability of financing, financial instruments and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future business; and other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC filings, including particularly in the Risk Factors section of our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.cummins.com in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Information

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used in this release and is defined and reconciled to what management believes to be the most comparable GAAP measure in a schedule attached to this release. Cummins presents this information as it believes it is useful to understanding the Company's operating performance, and because EBITDA is a measure used internally to assess the performance of the operating units.

Webcast information

Cummins management will host a teleconference to discuss these results today at 10 a.m. EST. This teleconference will be webcast and available on the Investor Relations section of the Cummins website at www.cummins.com. Participants wishing to view the visuals available with the audio are encouraged to sign-in a few minutes prior to the start of the teleconference.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) (a) Three months ended In millions, except per share amounts July 4,

2021 June 28,

2020 NET SALES $ 6,111 $ 3,852 Cost of sales 4,633 2,962 GROSS MARGIN 1,478 890 OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME Selling, general and administrative expenses 600 470 Research, development and engineering expenses 276 189 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 137 115 Other operating expense, net (4) (10) OPERATING INCOME 735 336 Interest expense 29 23 Other income, net 73 49 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 779 362 Income tax expense 167 93 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 612 269 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 12 (7) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. $ 600 $ 276 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. Basic $ 4.14 $ 1.87 Diluted $ 4.10 $ 1.86 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 145.1 147.6 Diluted 146.5 148.0 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Six months ended In millions, except per share amounts July 4,

2021 June 28,

2020 NET SALES $ 12,203 $ 8,863 Cost of sales 9,239 6,679 GROSS MARGIN 2,964 2,184 OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,174 1,016 Research, development and engineering expenses 536 427 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 303 244 Other operating expense, net (12) (15) OPERATING INCOME 1,545 970 Interest expense 57 46 Other income, net 74 93 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,562 1,017 Income tax expense 339 220 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 1,223 797 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 20 10 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. $ 1,203 $ 787 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. Basic $ 8.24 $ 5.30 Diluted $ 8.16 $ 5.29 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 146.0 148.4 Diluted 147.4 148.8 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (a) In millions, except par value July 4,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,481 $ 3,401 Marketable securities 438 461 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,919 3,862 Accounts and notes receivable, net 4,132 3,820 Inventories 4,076 3,425 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 804 790 Total current assets 11,931 11,897 Long-term assets Property, plant and equipment, net 4,174 4,255 Investments and advances related to equity method investees 1,494 1,441 Goodwill 1,291 1,293 Other intangible assets, net 942 963 Pension assets 1,096 1,042 Other assets 1,680 1,733 Total assets $ 22,608 $ 22,624 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable (principally trade) $ 3,172 $ 2,820 Loans payable 54 169 Commercial paper 200 323 Accrued compensation, benefits and retirement costs 569 484 Current portion of accrued product warranty 661 674 Current portion of deferred revenue 805 691 Other accrued expenses 1,086 1,112 Current maturities of long-term debt 57 62 Total current liabilities 6,604 6,335 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 3,620 3,610 Pensions and other postretirement benefits 617 630 Accrued product warranty 674 672 Deferred revenue 828 840 Other liabilities 1,472 1,548 Total liabilities $ 13,815 $ 13,635 EQUITY Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity Common stock, $2.50 par value, 500 shares authorized, 222.5 and 222.4 shares issued $ 2,405 $ 2,404 Retained earnings 16,228 15,419 Treasury stock, at cost, 78.8 and 74.8 shares (8,838) (7,779) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,929) (1,982) Total Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity 7,866 8,062 Noncontrolling interests 927 927 Total equity $ 8,793 $ 8,989 Total liabilities and equity $ 22,608 $ 22,624 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (a) Three months ended In millions July 4,

2021 June 28,

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income $ 612 $ 269 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 167 165 Deferred income taxes 9 — Equity in income of investees, net of dividends 22 (46) Pension and OPEB expense 21 27 Pension contributions and OPEB payments (17) (22) Share-based compensation expense 10 8 Restructuring payments (1) (33) Gain on corporate owned life insurance (20) (21) Foreign currency remeasurement and transaction exposure 9 (5) Changes in current assets and liabilities Accounts and notes receivable 43 63 Inventories (292) (53) Other current assets 6 16 Accounts payable (88) (391) Accrued expenses 193 (101) Changes in other liabilities (34) 171 Other, net (24) (69) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 616 (22) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (125) (77) Investments in internal use software (11) (13) Proceeds from sale of land 20 — Investments in and advances to equity investees 34 (10) Investments in marketable securities—acquisitions (219) (169) Investments in marketable securities—liquidations 174 159 Cash flows from derivatives not designated as hedges (2) (28) Other, net 8 3 Net cash used in investing activities (121) (135) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net (payments) borrowings of commercial paper (117) 410 Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations (17) (15) Net payments under short-term credit agreements — (21) Dividend payments on common stock (197) (193) Repurchases of common stock (672) — Proceeds from issuing common stock 8 19 Other, net 18 26 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (977) 226 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 5 (9) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (477) 60 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,958 1,691 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 2,481 $ 1,751 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Six months ended In millions July 4,

2021 June 28,

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income $ 1,223 $ 797 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 337 333 Deferred income taxes 17 (11) Equity in income of investees, net of dividends (114) (124) Pension and OPEB expense 41 54 Pension contributions and OPEB payments (68) (82) Share-based compensation expense 18 12 Restructuring payments (1) (81) Loss (gain) on corporate owned life insurance 12 (38) Foreign currency remeasurement and transaction exposure 10 (2) Changes in current assets and liabilities Accounts and notes receivable (331) 170 Inventories (628) (224) Other current assets (18) 95 Accounts payable 377 (220) Accrued expenses 169 (422) Changes in other liabilities (34) 199 Other, net (55) (99) Net cash provided by operating activities 955 357 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (212) (152) Investments in internal use software (22) (21) Proceeds from sale of land 20 — Investments in and advances to equity investees 10 (17) Investments in marketable securities—acquisitions (362) (285) Investments in marketable securities—liquidations 381 254 Cash flows from derivatives not designated as hedges 12 (22) Other, net 27 9 Net cash used in investing activities (146) (234) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net (payments) borrowings of commercial paper (123) 1,367 Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations (33) (25) Net (payments) borrowings under short-term credit agreements (102) 4 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (13) (13) Dividend payments on common stock (394) (388) Repurchases of common stock (1,090) (550) Proceeds from issuing common stock 26 32 Other, net 7 33 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,722) 460 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (7) 39 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (920) 622 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 3,401 1,129 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 2,481 $ 1,751 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) In millions Engine Distribution Components Power Systems New Power Total Segments Intersegment

Eliminations (1) Total Three months ended July 4, 2021 External sales $ 1,920 $ 1,913 $ 1,556 $ 699 $ 23 $ 6,111 $ — $ 6,111 Intersegment sales 571 7 438 444 1 1,461 (1,461) — Total sales 2,491 1,920 1,994 1,143 24 7,572 (1,461) 6,111 Research, development and engineering expenses 99 12 79 60 26 276 — 276 Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees 104 15 12 9 (3) 137 — 137 Interest income 1 2 1 1 — 5 — 5 EBITDA (2) 402 201 301 139 (60) 983 (9) 974 Depreciation and amortization (3) 50 30 46 33 7 166 — 166 EBITDA as a percentage of segment sales 16.1 % 10.5 % 15.1 % 12.2 % NM 13.0 % 15.9 % Three months ended June 28, 2020 External sales $ 937 $ 1,601 $ 876 $ 428 $ 10 $ 3,852 $ — $ 3,852 Intersegment sales 486 4 274 349 — 1,113 (1,113) — Total sales 1,423 1,605 1,150 777 10 4,965 (1,113) 3,852 Research, development and engineering expenses 65 4 55 41 24 189 — 189 Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees 84 11 12 9 (1) 115 — 115 Interest income 1 1 1 1 — 4 — 4 EBITDA (2) 150 160 141 91 (38) 504 45 549 Depreciation and amortization (3) 51 30 47 32 4 164 — 164 EBITDA as a percentage of segment sales 10.5 % 10.0 % 12.3 % 11.7 % NM 10.2 % 14.3 % "NM" - not meaningful information (1) Includes intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory eliminations and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the three months ended July 4, 2021 and June 28, 2020. (2) EBITDA is defined as earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests. (3) Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as "Interest expense." A portion of depreciation expense is included in "Research, development and engineering expenses."

In millions Engine Distribution Components Power Systems New Power Total Segments Intersegment

Eliminations (1) Total Six months ended July 4, 2021 External sales $ 3,815 $ 3,740 $ 3,280 $ 1,311 $ 57 $ 12,203 $ — $ 12,203 Intersegment sales 1,135 15 866 854 2 2,872 (2,872) — Total sales 4,950 3,755 4,146 2,165 59 15,075 (2,872) 12,203 Research, development and engineering expenses 191 25 154 117 49 536 — 536 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 217 32 31 21 2 303 — 303 Interest income 4 3 2 2 — 11 — 11 EBITDA (2) 756 361 722 265 (111) 1,993 (39) 1,954 Depreciation and amortization (3) 101 60 94 68 12 335 — 335 EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 15.3 % 9.6 % 17.4 % 12.2 % NM 13.2 % 16.0 % Six months ended June 28, 2020 External sales $ 2,516 $ 3,408 $ 1,991 $ 928 $ 20 $ 8,863 $ — $ 8,863 Intersegment sales 1,065 11 661 733 — 2,470 (2,470) — Total sales 3,581 3,419 2,652 1,661 20 11,333 (2,470) 8,863 Research, development and engineering expenses 145 11 123 95 53 427 — 427 Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees 162 32 33 18 (1) 244 — 244 Interest income 5 2 2 2 — 11 — 11 EBITDA (2) 515 318 420 168 (81) 1,340 55 1,395 Depreciation and amortization (3) 104 61 95 64 8 332 — 332 EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 14.4 % 9.3 % 15.8 % 10.1 % NM 11.8 % 15.7 % "NM" - not meaningful information (1) Includes intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory eliminations and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the six months ended July 4, 2021 and June 28, 2020. (2) EBITDA is defined as earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests. (3) Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as "Interest expense." The amortization of debt discount and deferred costs was $2 million and $1 million for the six months ended July 4, 2021 and June 28, 2020, respectively. A portion of depreciation expense is included in "Research, development and engineering expenses."

A reconciliation of our segment information to the corresponding amounts in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income is shown in the table below:

Three months ended Six months ended In millions July 4,

2021 June 28,

2020 July 4,

2021 June 28,

2020 EBITDA $ 974 $ 549 $ 1,954 $ 1,395 Less: Interest expense 29 23 57 46 Depreciation and amortization 166 164 335 332 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 779 362 1,562 1,017 Less: Income tax expense 167 93 339 220 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 612 269 1,223 797 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 12 (7) 20 10 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. $ 600 $ 276 $ 1,203 $ 787

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT FOOTNOTE DATA

(Unaudited)

EQUITY, ROYALTY AND INTEREST INCOME FROM INVESTEES

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income for the reporting periods was as follows:

Three months ended Six months ended In millions July 4,

2021 June 28,

2020 July 4,

2021 June 28,

2020 Manufacturing entities Beijing Foton Cummins Engine Co., Ltd. $ 46 $ 34 $ 85 $ 51 Dongfeng Cummins Engine Company, Ltd. 21 26 52 34 Chongqing Cummins Engine Company, Ltd. 10 11 20 20 All other manufacturers 29 23 90 78 (1) Distribution entities Komatsu Cummins Chile, Ltda. 9 7 15 17 All other distributors 1 — 4 — Cummins share of net income 116 101 266 200 Royalty and interest income 21 14 37 44 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees $ 137 $ 115 $ 303 $ 244 (1) Includes $37 million in favorable adjustments related to tax changes within India's 2020-2021 Union Budget of India (India Tax Law Changes) passed in March 2020.

INCOME TAXES

Our effective tax rate for 2021 is expected to approximate 21.5 percent (lowered one percentage point), excluding any discrete items that may arise.

Our effective tax rates for the three and six months ended July 4, 2021, were 21.4 percent and 21.7 percent, respectively.

The three months ended July 4, 2021, contained unfavorable discrete items of $7 million or $0.05 per share, primarily due to a $10 million unfavorable statutory change in tax rates, mostly in the UK, partially offset by $3 million of other favorable discrete items.

The six months ended July 4, 2021, contained unfavorable discrete items of $3 million or $0.02 per share, primarily due to a $10 million unfavorable statutory change in tax rates, mostly in the UK, partially offset by $7 million of other favorable discrete items.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL MEASURES THAT SUPPLEMENT GAAP

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Non GAAP measures - Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests (EBITDA)

We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors.

EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies. It should be considered supplemental data; however, the amounts included in the EBITDA calculation are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income. Below is a reconciliation of “Net income attributable to Cummins Inc.” to EBITDA for each of the applicable periods:

Three months ended Six months ended In millions July 4,

2021 June 28,

2020 July 4,

2021 June 28,

2020 Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. $ 600 $ 276 $ 1,203 $ 787 Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. as a percentage of net sales 9.8 % 7.2 % 9.9 % 8.9 % Add: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 12 (7) 20 10 Consolidated net income 612 269 1,223 797 Add: Interest expense 29 23 57 46 Income tax expense 167 93 339 220 Depreciation and amortization 166 164 335 332 EBITDA $ 974 $ 549 $ 1,954 $ 1,395 EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 15.9 % 14.3 % 16.0 % 15.7 %

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS UNIT SALES DATA

(Unaudited)

Engine Segment Sales by Market and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification

Sales for our Engine segment by market were as follows:

2021 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty truck $ 827 $ 839 $ — $ — $ 1,666 Medium-duty truck and bus 674 688 — — 1,362 Light-duty automotive 481 484 — — 965 Off-highway 477 480 — — 957 Total sales $ 2,459 $ 2,491 $ — $ — $ 4,950 2020 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty truck $ 750 $ 415 $ 694 $ 789 $ 2,648 Medium-duty truck and bus 618 391 492 565 2,066 Light-duty automotive 353 180 522 492 1,547 Off-highway 437 437 404 483 1,761 Total sales $ 2,158 $ 1,423 $ 2,112 $ 2,329 $ 8,022

Unit shipments by engine classification (including unit shipments to Power Systems and off-highway engine units included in their respective classification) were as follows:

2021 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty 30,700 29,400 — — 60,100 Medium-duty 73,100 67,500 — — 140,600 Light-duty 68,500 68,100 — — 136,600 Total units 172,300 165,000 — — 337,300 2020 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty 25,800 15,900 23,300 27,500 92,500 Medium-duty 61,200 44,900 50,100 64,700 220,900 Light-duty 49,400 29,800 67,200 69,400 215,800 Total units 136,400 90,600 140,600 161,600 529,200

Distribution Segment Sales by Product Line

Sales for our Distribution segment by product line were as follows:

2021 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Parts $ 757 $ 765 $ — $ — $ 1,522 Power generation 418 454 — — 872 Engines 334 351 — — 685 Service 326 350 — — 676 Total sales $ 1,835 $ 1,920 $ — $ — $ 3,755 2020 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Parts $ 787 $ 654 $ 722 $ 768 $ 2,931 Power generation 376 377 416 523 1,692 Engines 323 277 279 371 1,250 Service 328 297 304 334 1,263 Total sales $ 1,814 $ 1,605 $ 1,721 $ 1,996 $ 7,136

Component Segment Sales by Business

Sales for our Components segment by business were as follows:

2021 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Emission solutions $ 1,035 $ 882 $ — $ — $ 1,917 Filtration 372 374 — — 746 Turbo technologies 367 351 — — 718 Electronics and fuel systems 263 241 — — 504 Automated transmissions 115 146 — — 261 Total sales $ 2,152 $ 1,994 $ — $ — $ 4,146 2020 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Emission solutions $ 664 $ 472 $ 665 $ 831 $ 2,632 Filtration 312 255 314 351 1,232 Turbo technologies 270 216 281 331 1,098 Electronics and fuel systems 174 164 187 229 754 Automated transmissions 82 43 94 89 308 Total sales $ 1,502 $ 1,150 $ 1,541 $ 1,831 $ 6,024

Power Systems Segment Sales by Product Line and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification

Sales for our Power Systems segment by product line were as follows:

2021 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation $ 611 $ 655 $ — $ — $ 1,266 Industrial 324 399 — — 723 Generator technologies 87 89 — — 176 Total sales $ 1,022 $ 1,143 $ — $ — $ 2,165 2020 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation $ 519 $ 424 $ 601 $ 623 $ 2,167 Industrial 296 291 309 292 1,188 Generator technologies 69 62 71 74 276 Total sales $ 884 $ 777 $ 981 $ 989 $ 3,631

High-horsepower unit shipments by engine classification were as follows:

2021 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation 2,100 1,800 — — 3,900 Industrial 1,000 1,200 — — 2,200 Total units 3,100 3,000 — — 6,100 2020 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation 1,800 1,000 2,300 2,600 7,700 Industrial 1,000 1,000 1,200 1,100 4,300 Total units 2,800 2,000 3,500 3,700 12,000

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005118/en/