Cummins Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today reported results for the second quarter of 2021.
Second quarter revenues of $6.1 billion increased 59 percent from the same quarter in 2020. Sales in North America increased 74 percent while international revenues increased 42 percent driven by strong demand across all global markets compared to the same quarter in 2020, which was impacted significantly by the pandemic. Currency positively impacted sales by 3 percent primarily due to a weaker US dollar.
“Strong demand across many of our key markets drove continued sales growth in the second quarter, particularly in North America, and resulted in solid profitability,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger. “The strength of the order board reflects robust underlying demand in many of our markets which is remarkable considering the challenges and uncertainty we faced during this same period last year. I cannot thank our employees and the employees of our supply base enough for their unwavering contributions during these challenging times given the significant supply chain constraints we continue to experience in our industry.”
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the second quarter were $974 million (15.9 percent of sales), compared to $549 million (14.3 percent of sales) a year ago.
Net income attributable to Cummins in the second quarter was $600 million ($4.10 per diluted share) compared to $276 million ($1.86 per diluted share) in 2020. The tax rate in the second quarter was 21.4 percent including $7 million, or $0.05 per share, of unfavorable discrete items.
Cummins is also announcing today its exploration of strategic alternatives for its Filtration business unit. Potential strategic alternatives to be explored include the separation of the business into a stand-alone company.
Cummins Filtration, founded by Cummins in 1958, is a recognized leader in the filtration space, with a strong technological base of expertise and patents. Cummins Filtration has grown consistently, and as an independent company, would have the opportunity to accelerate growth as it further diversifies into new products and end markets. Cummins Filtration is a premier filtration platform with a broad portfolio of products for use in on-highway, heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, off -highway industrial equipment, and power generation systems. The business benefits from a large installed base with comprehensive aftermarket coverage driving recurring revenue and cash flow visibility; and has a leading global footprint across many key regions; including North America, India, and China. Cummins Filtration is well-positioned for continued growth, sustained margin performance, and strong free cash flow generation. In 2020, the business had sales of approximately $1.2 billion.
The Cummins Board, along with management, believes a separation could realize value for Cummins and its stakeholders by, among other things, unlocking value for shareholders, enabling further enhanced focus on key strategic initiatives and empowering continued innovation in core and new technologies to power a more prosperous world. The Cummins Board and management also believe that a separation could simultaneously result in material benefits for Cummins Filtration, including:
- Sharpened strategic focus
- Increased operating flexibility and resources to capitalize on growth opportunities
- Tailored capital allocation focused solely on Cummins Filtration’s growth and value creation strategy
- Enhanced value for Cummins Filtration’s employees, customers, and other stakeholders
Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger stated, “Cummins Filtration is a technology leader with global presence and significant runway for continued growth. We expect that the strategic alternatives we are considering will result in enhanced value for our stakeholders, and position Cummins Filtration to take advantage of enhanced opportunities to invest in organic and inorganic growth.”
The execution of this exploration process is dependent upon business and market conditions, along with a number of other factors and considerations.
2021 Outlook:
Based on the current forecast, Cummins maintains its full year 2021 revenue guidance of up 20 to 24 percent versus last year. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of 15.5 to 16.0 percent and the Company expects to return 75 percent of Operating Cash Flow to shareholders in 2021 in the form of dividends and share repurchases.
Any expenses outside of the normal course of business associated with the evaluation of strategic alternatives for the Filtration business have been excluded from the outlook provided.
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:
- The company released the 18th annual Sustainability Progress report, highlighting the performance versus Cummins’ 2020 environmental goals and continued pursuit of carbon neutrality through the PLANET 2050 environmental sustainability strategy. For the first time, the report includes the racial and ethnic makeup of Cummins’ U.S. workforce. The company also posted its first report aligned to the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.
- Cummins and Iberdrola announced an agreement to partner together to accelerate the growth of business opportunities in the electrolyzer market of Iberia, promoting the green hydrogen value chain. The alliance helps to position Cummins as a leading supplier of electrolyzer systems for large-scale projects in Iberia and Iberdrola as a leading developer of electrolyzer projects and hydrogen supplier to final industrial customers. In addition to the commercial partnership, Cummins announced plans for one of the world’s largest electrolyzer plants, which is scalable to more than 1GW per year, and will be located in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain.
- Cummins has signed a Letter of Intent for Cummins to acquire a 50% equity interest in Momentum Fuel Technologies from Rush Enterprises. The joint venture between Rush Enterprises and Cummins will produce Cummins-branded natural gas fuel delivery systems for the commercial vehicle market in North America, combining the strengths of Momentum Fuel Technologies’ compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel delivery systems, Cummins’ powertrain expertise, and the engineering and support infrastructure of both companies.
- The Company began testing of a hydrogen-fuel internal combustion engine, taking another step forward in advancing zero carbon technology. The proof-of-concept test is building on Cummins’ existing technology leadership in gaseous-fuel applications and powertrain leadership to create new power solutions that help customers meet the energy and environmental needs of the future.
- Carla Harris was named to the Board of Directors, bringing over 30 years of experience in investment banking, equity capital markets, equity private placements, and initial public offerings. Ms. Harris brings both the current number of women and the current number of ethnically diverse people on the board to five.
- In May, Cummins was named to the 2021 Best Corporate Citizen list, which ranks companies on their performance in addressing climate change, the environment, financial matters, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, workforce issues and more.
1 Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the U.S.
Second quarter 2021 detail (all comparisons to same period in 2020):
Engine Segment
- Sales - $2.5 billion, up 75 percent
- Segment EBITDA - $402 million, or 16.1 percent of sales, compared to $150 million or 10.5 percent of sales
- On-highway revenues increased 104 percent driven by strong demand in the North American truck and pickup markets and off-highway revenues increased 10 percent driven by strong demand in international construction markets
- Sales increased 104 percent in North America and 26 percent in international markets
Distribution Segment
- Sales - $1.9 billion, up 20 percent
- Segment EBITDA - $201 million, or 10.5 percent of sales, compared to $160 million or 10.0 percent of sales
- Revenues in North America increased 18 percent and international sales increased by 22 percent
- Demand increased across the power generation and engine markets in addition to parts and service compared to last year which was impacted significantly by the pandemic.
Components Segment
- Sales - $2.0billion, up 73 percent
- Segment EBITDA - $301 million, or 15.1 percent of sales, compared to $141 million or 12.3 percent of sales
- Revenues in North America increased by 108 percent and international sales increased by 46 percent
Power Systems Segment
- Sales - $1.1 billion, up 47 percent
- Segment EBITDA - $139 million, or 12.2 percent of sales, compared to $91 million, or 11.7 percent of sales
- Power generation revenues increased by 54 percent driven by growth in recreational vehicle and datacenter markets while industrial revenues increased 37 percent due to stronger demand in mining markets
New Power Segment
- Sales - $24 million, up 140 percent
- Segment EBITDA loss - $60 million
- Revenues increased due to greater demand in transit and school bus markets in addition to the shipments of fuel cell systems to the rail market. Electrolyzer revenue decreased driven by timing of commissioning of projects.
- Costs associated with the development of fuel cells and electrolyzers as well as products to support battery electric vehicles are contributing to EBITDA losses
About Cummins Inc.
Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 57,825 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $1.8 billion on sales of $19.8 billion in 2020. To learn more about Cummins visit cummins.com.
Forward-looking disclosure statement
Information provided in this release that is not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our forecasts, guidance, preliminary results, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our plans and expectations for our revenues and EBITDA. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: any adverse results of our internal review into our emissions certification process and compliance with emission standards; increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies, as well as unpredictability in the adoption, implementation and enforcement of emission standards around the world; policy changes in international trade; the U.K.'s exit from the European Union; changes in taxation; global legal and ethical compliance costs and risks; increasingly stringent environmental laws and regulations; future bans or limitations on the use of diesel-powered products; supply shortages and supplier financial risk, particularly from any of our single-sourced suppliers, including suppliers that may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; market slowdown due to the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, other public health crises, epidemics or pandemics; impacts to manufacturing and supply chain abilities from an extended shutdown or disruption of our operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic; aligning our capacity and production with our demand, including impacts of COVID-19; large truck manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers customers discontinuing outsourcing their engine supply needs or experiencing financial distress, particularly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, bankruptcy or change in control; a slowdown in infrastructure development and/or depressed commodity prices; failure to realize expected results from our investment in Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies joint venture; the actions of, and income from, joint ventures and other investees that we do not directly control; product recalls; the development of new technologies that reduce demand for our current products and services; lower than expected acceptance of new or existing products or services; variability in material and commodity costs; product liability claims; our sales mix of products; protection and validity of our patent and other intellectual property rights; disruptions in global credit and financial markets as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic; labor relations or work stoppages; reliance on our executive leadership team and other key personnel; climate change and global warming; our plan to reposition our portfolio of product offerings through exploration of strategic acquisitions and divestitures and related uncertainties of entering such transactions; exposure to potential security breaches or other disruptions to our information technology systems and data security; political, economic and other risks from operations in numerous countries; competitor activity; increasing competition, including increased global competition among our customers in emerging markets; foreign currency exchange rate changes; the performance of our pension plan assets and volatility of discount rates, particularly those related to the sustained slowdown of the global economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the price and availability of energy; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; continued availability of financing, financial instruments and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future business; and other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC filings, including particularly in the Risk Factors section of our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.cummins.com in the Investor Relations section of our website.
Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Information
EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used in this release and is defined and reconciled to what management believes to be the most comparable GAAP measure in a schedule attached to this release. Cummins presents this information as it believes it is useful to understanding the Company's operating performance, and because EBITDA is a measure used internally to assess the performance of the operating units.
Webcast information
Cummins management will host a teleconference to discuss these results today at 10 a.m. EST. This teleconference will be webcast and available on the Investor Relations section of the Cummins website at www.cummins.com. Participants wishing to view the visuals available with the audio are encouraged to sign-in a few minutes prior to the start of the teleconference.
|
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
|
(Unaudited) (a)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
In millions, except per share amounts
|
|
July 4,
|
|
June 28,
|
NET SALES
|
|
$
|
6,111
|
|
|
$
|
3,852
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
4,633
|
|
|
2,962
|
|
GROSS MARGIN
|
|
1,478
|
|
|
890
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
600
|
|
|
470
|
|
Research, development and engineering expenses
|
|
276
|
|
|
189
|
|
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees
|
|
137
|
|
|
115
|
|
Other operating expense, net
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
|
735
|
|
|
336
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
29
|
|
|
23
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
73
|
|
|
49
|
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
779
|
|
|
362
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
167
|
|
|
93
|
|
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
|
|
612
|
|
|
269
|
|
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
12
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.
|
|
$
|
600
|
|
|
$
|
276
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
4.14
|
|
|
$
|
1.87
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
4.10
|
|
|
$
|
1.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
145.1
|
|
|
147.6
|
|
Diluted
|
|
146.5
|
|
|
148.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
In millions, except per share amounts
|
|
July 4,
|
|
June 28,
|
NET SALES
|
|
$
|
12,203
|
|
|
$
|
8,863
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
9,239
|
|
|
6,679
|
|
GROSS MARGIN
|
|
2,964
|
|
|
2,184
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
1,174
|
|
|
1,016
|
|
Research, development and engineering expenses
|
|
536
|
|
|
427
|
|
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees
|
|
303
|
|
|
244
|
|
Other operating expense, net
|
|
(12)
|
|
|
(15)
|
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
|
1,545
|
|
|
970
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
57
|
|
|
46
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
74
|
|
|
93
|
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
1,562
|
|
|
1,017
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
339
|
|
|
220
|
|
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
|
|
1,223
|
|
|
797
|
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
20
|
|
|
10
|
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.
|
|
$
|
1,203
|
|
|
$
|
787
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
8.24
|
|
|
$
|
5.30
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
8.16
|
|
|
$
|
5.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
146.0
|
|
|
148.4
|
|
Diluted
|
|
147.4
|
|
|
148.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
|
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited) (a)
|
In millions, except par value
|
|
July 4,
|
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
2,481
|
|
|
$
|
3,401
|
|
Marketable securities
|
|
438
|
|
|
461
|
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|
|
2,919
|
|
|
3,862
|
|
Accounts and notes receivable, net
|
|
4,132
|
|
|
3,820
|
|
Inventories
|
|
4,076
|
|
|
3,425
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
804
|
|
|
790
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
11,931
|
|
|
11,897
|
|
Long-term assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
4,174
|
|
|
4,255
|
|
Investments and advances related to equity method investees
|
|
1,494
|
|
|
1,441
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
1,291
|
|
|
1,293
|
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
942
|
|
|
963
|
|
Pension assets
|
|
1,096
|
|
|
1,042
|
|
Other assets
|
|
1,680
|
|
|
1,733
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
22,608
|
|
|
$
|
22,624
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable (principally trade)
|
|
$
|
3,172
|
|
|
$
|
2,820
|
|
Loans payable
|
|
54
|
|
|
169
|
|
Commercial paper
|
|
200
|
|
|
323
|
|
Accrued compensation, benefits and retirement costs
|
|
569
|
|
|
484
|
|
Current portion of accrued product warranty
|
|
661
|
|
|
674
|
|
Current portion of deferred revenue
|
|
805
|
|
|
691
|
|
Other accrued expenses
|
|
1,086
|
|
|
1,112
|
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
|
57
|
|
|
62
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
6,604
|
|
|
6,335
|
|
Long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
3,620
|
|
|
3,610
|
|
Pensions and other postretirement benefits
|
|
617
|
|
|
630
|
|
Accrued product warranty
|
|
674
|
|
|
672
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
828
|
|
|
840
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
1,472
|
|
|
1,548
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
$
|
13,815
|
|
|
$
|
13,635
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $2.50 par value, 500 shares authorized, 222.5 and 222.4 shares issued
|
|
$
|
2,405
|
|
|
$
|
2,404
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
16,228
|
|
|
15,419
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost, 78.8 and 74.8 shares
|
|
(8,838)
|
|
|
(7,779)
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(1,929)
|
|
|
(1,982)
|
|
Total Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity
|
|
7,866
|
|
|
8,062
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
927
|
|
|
927
|
|
Total equity
|
|
$
|
8,793
|
|
|
$
|
8,989
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
22,608
|
|
|
$
|
22,624
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
|
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Unaudited) (a)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
In millions
|
|
July 4,
|
|
June 28,
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net income
|
|
$
|
612
|
|
|
$
|
269
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
167
|
|
|
165
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
9
|
|
|
—
|
|
Equity in income of investees, net of dividends
|
|
22
|
|
|
(46)
|
|
Pension and OPEB expense
|
|
21
|
|
|
27
|
|
Pension contributions and OPEB payments
|
|
(17)
|
|
|
(22)
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
10
|
|
|
8
|
|
Restructuring payments
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(33)
|
|
Gain on corporate owned life insurance
|
|
(20)
|
|
|
(21)
|
|
Foreign currency remeasurement and transaction exposure
|
|
9
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
Changes in current assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts and notes receivable
|
|
43
|
|
|
63
|
|
Inventories
|
|
(292)
|
|
|
(53)
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
6
|
|
|
16
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(88)
|
|
|
(391)
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
193
|
|
|
(101)
|
|
Changes in other liabilities
|
|
(34)
|
|
|
171
|
|
Other, net
|
|
(24)
|
|
|
(69)
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
616
|
|
|
(22)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(125)
|
|
|
(77)
|
|
Investments in internal use software
|
|
(11)
|
|
|
(13)
|
|
Proceeds from sale of land
|
|
20
|
|
|
—
|
|
Investments in and advances to equity investees
|
|
34
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
Investments in marketable securities—acquisitions
|
|
(219)
|
|
|
(169)
|
|
Investments in marketable securities—liquidations
|
|
174
|
|
|
159
|
|
Cash flows from derivatives not designated as hedges
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
(28)
|
|
Other, net
|
|
8
|
|
|
3
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(121)
|
|
|
(135)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Net (payments) borrowings of commercial paper
|
|
(117)
|
|
|
410
|
|
Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations
|
|
(17)
|
|
|
(15)
|
|
Net payments under short-term credit agreements
|
|
—
|
|
|
(21)
|
|
Dividend payments on common stock
|
|
(197)
|
|
|
(193)
|
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
(672)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from issuing common stock
|
|
8
|
|
|
19
|
|
Other, net
|
|
18
|
|
|
26
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
(977)
|
|
|
226
|
|
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
5
|
|
|
(9)
|
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(477)
|
|
|
60
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
2,958
|
|
|
1,691
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
|
|
$
|
2,481
|
|
|
$
|
1,751
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
In millions
|
|
July 4,
|
|
June 28,
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net income
|
|
$
|
1,223
|
|
|
$
|
797
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
337
|
|
|
333
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
17
|
|
|
(11)
|
|
Equity in income of investees, net of dividends
|
|
(114)
|
|
|
(124)
|
|
Pension and OPEB expense
|
|
41
|
|
|
54
|
|
Pension contributions and OPEB payments
|
|
(68)
|
|
|
(82)
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
18
|
|
|
12
|
|
Restructuring payments
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(81)
|
|
Loss (gain) on corporate owned life insurance
|
|
12
|
|
|
(38)
|
|
Foreign currency remeasurement and transaction exposure
|
|
10
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
Changes in current assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts and notes receivable
|
|
(331)
|
|
|
170
|
|
Inventories
|
|
(628)
|
|
|
(224)
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
(18)
|
|
|
95
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
377
|
|
|
(220)
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
169
|
|
|
(422)
|
|
Changes in other liabilities
|
|
(34)
|
|
|
199
|
|
Other, net
|
|
(55)
|
|
|
(99)
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
955
|
|
|
357
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(212)
|
|
|
(152)
|
|
Investments in internal use software
|
|
(22)
|
|
|
(21)
|
|
Proceeds from sale of land
|
|
20
|
|
|
—
|
|
Investments in and advances to equity investees
|
|
10
|
|
|
(17)
|
|
Investments in marketable securities—acquisitions
|
|
(362)
|
|
|
(285)
|
|
Investments in marketable securities—liquidations
|
|
381
|
|
|
254
|
|
Cash flows from derivatives not designated as hedges
|
|
12
|
|
|
(22)
|
|
Other, net
|
|
27
|
|
|
9
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(146)
|
|
|
(234)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Net (payments) borrowings of commercial paper
|
|
(123)
|
|
|
1,367
|
|
Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations
|
|
(33)
|
|
|
(25)
|
|
Net (payments) borrowings under short-term credit agreements
|
|
(102)
|
|
|
4
|
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(13)
|
|
|
(13)
|
|
Dividend payments on common stock
|
|
(394)
|
|
|
(388)
|
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
(1,090)
|
|
|
(550)
|
|
Proceeds from issuing common stock
|
|
26
|
|
|
32
|
|
Other, net
|
|
7
|
|
|
33
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
(1,722)
|
|
|
460
|
|
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
39
|
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(920)
|
|
|
622
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
|
3,401
|
|
|
1,129
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
|
|
$
|
2,481
|
|
|
$
|
1,751
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
|
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SEGMENT INFORMATION
|
(Unaudited)
|
In millions
|
|
Engine
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Components
|
|
Power Systems
|
|
New Power
|
|
Total Segments
|
|
Intersegment
|
|
Total
|
Three months ended July 4, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External sales
|
|
$
|
1,920
|
|
|
$
|
1,913
|
|
|
$
|
1,556
|
|
|
$
|
699
|
|
|
$
|
23
|
|
|
$
|
6,111
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
6,111
|
|
Intersegment sales
|
|
571
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
438
|
|
|
444
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1,461
|
|
|
(1,461)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total sales
|
|
2,491
|
|
|
1,920
|
|
|
1,994
|
|
|
1,143
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
7,572
|
|
|
(1,461)
|
|
|
6,111
|
|
Research, development and engineering expenses
|
|
99
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
276
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
276
|
|
Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees
|
|
104
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
137
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
137
|
|
Interest income
|
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5
|
|
EBITDA (2)
|
|
402
|
|
|
201
|
|
|
301
|
|
|
139
|
|
|
(60)
|
|
|
983
|
|
|
(9)
|
|
|
974
|
|
Depreciation and amortization (3)
|
|
50
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA as a percentage of segment sales
|
|
16.1
|
%
|
|
10.5
|
%
|
|
15.1
|
%
|
|
12.2
|
%
|
|
NM
|
|
13.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
15.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 28, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External sales
|
|
$
|
937
|
|
|
$
|
1,601
|
|
|
$
|
876
|
|
|
$
|
428
|
|
|
$
|
10
|
|
|
$
|
3,852
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
3,852
|
|
Intersegment sales
|
|
486
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
274
|
|
|
349
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,113
|
|
|
(1,113)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total sales
|
|
1,423
|
|
|
1,605
|
|
|
1,150
|
|
|
777
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
4,965
|
|
|
(1,113)
|
|
|
3,852
|
|
Research, development and engineering expenses
|
|
65
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
189
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
189
|
|
Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees
|
|
84
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
115
|
|
Interest income
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4
|
|
EBITDA (2)
|
|
150
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
(38)
|
|
|
504
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
549
|
|
Depreciation and amortization (3)
|
|
51
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA as a percentage of segment sales
|
|
10.5
|
%
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
|
12.3
|
%
|
|
11.7
|
%
|
|
NM
|
|
10.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"NM" - not meaningful information
|
(1) Includes intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory eliminations and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the three months ended July 4, 2021 and June 28, 2020.
|
(2) EBITDA is defined as earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests.
|
(3) Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as "Interest expense." A portion of depreciation expense is included in "Research, development and engineering expenses."
|
In millions
|
|
Engine
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Components
|
|
Power Systems
|
|
New Power
|
|
Total Segments
|
|
Intersegment
|
|
Total
|
Six months ended July 4, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External sales
|
|
$
|
3,815
|
|
|
$
|
3,740
|
|
|
$
|
3,280
|
|
|
$
|
1,311
|
|
|
$
|
57
|
|
|
$
|
12,203
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
12,203
|
|
Intersegment sales
|
|
1,135
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
866
|
|
|
854
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2,872
|
|
|
(2,872)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total sales
|
|
4,950
|
|
|
3,755
|
|
|
4,146
|
|
|
2,165
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
15,075
|
|
|
(2,872)
|
|
|
12,203
|
|
Research, development and engineering expenses
|
|
191
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
536
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
536
|
|
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees
|
|
217
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
303
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
303
|
|
Interest income
|
|
4
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
11
|
|
EBITDA (2)
|
|
756
|
|
|
361
|
|
|
722
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
(111)
|
|
|
1,993
|
|
|
(39)
|
|
|
1,954
|
|
Depreciation and amortization (3)
|
|
101
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
335
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
335
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA as a percentage of total sales
|
|
15.3
|
%
|
|
9.6
|
%
|
|
17.4
|
%
|
|
12.2
|
%
|
|
NM
|
|
13.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
16.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 28, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External sales
|
|
$
|
2,516
|
|
|
$
|
3,408
|
|
|
$
|
1,991
|
|
|
$
|
928
|
|
|
$
|
20
|
|
|
$
|
8,863
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
8,863
|
|
Intersegment sales
|
|
1,065
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
661
|
|
|
733
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,470
|
|
|
(2,470)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total sales
|
|
3,581
|
|
|
3,419
|
|
|
2,652
|
|
|
1,661
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
11,333
|
|
|
(2,470)
|
|
|
8,863
|
|
Research, development and engineering expenses
|
|
145
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
427
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
427
|
|
Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees
|
|
162
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
244
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
244
|
|
Interest income
|
|
5
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
11
|
|
EBITDA (2)
|
|
515
|
|
|
318
|
|
|
420
|
|
|
168
|
|
|
(81)
|
|
|
1,340
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
1,395
|
|
Depreciation and amortization (3)
|
|
104
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
332
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
332
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA as a percentage of total sales
|
|
14.4
|
%
|
|
9.3
|
%
|
|
15.8
|
%
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
NM
|
|
11.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
15.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"NM" - not meaningful information
|
(1) Includes intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory eliminations and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the six months ended July 4, 2021 and June 28, 2020.
|
(2) EBITDA is defined as earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests.
|
(3) Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as "Interest expense." The amortization of debt discount and deferred costs was $2 million and $1 million for the six months ended July 4, 2021 and June 28, 2020, respectively. A portion of depreciation expense is included in "Research, development and engineering expenses."
A reconciliation of our segment information to the corresponding amounts in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income is shown in the table below:
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
In millions
|
|
July 4,
|
|
June 28,
|
|
July 4,
|
|
June 28,
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
974
|
|
|
$
|
549
|
|
|
$
|
1,954
|
|
|
$
|
1,395
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
29
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
46
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
166
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
335
|
|
|
332
|
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
779
|
|
|
362
|
|
|
1,562
|
|
|
1,017
|
|
Less: Income tax expense
|
|
167
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
339
|
|
|
220
|
|
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
|
|
612
|
|
|
269
|
|
|
1,223
|
|
|
797
|
|
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
12
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
10
|
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.
|
|
$
|
600
|
|
|
$
|
276
|
|
|
$
|
1,203
|
|
|
$
|
787
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FOOTNOTE DATA
(Unaudited)
EQUITY, ROYALTY AND INTEREST INCOME FROM INVESTEES
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income for the reporting periods was as follows:
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
In millions
|
|
July 4,
|
|
June 28,
|
|
July 4,
|
|
June 28,
|
|
Manufacturing entities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beijing Foton Cummins Engine Co., Ltd.
|
|
$
|
46
|
|
|
$
|
34
|
|
|
$
|
85
|
|
|
$
|
51
|
|
|
Dongfeng Cummins Engine Company, Ltd.
|
|
21
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
Chongqing Cummins Engine Company, Ltd.
|
|
10
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
All other manufacturers
|
|
29
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
78
|
|
(1)
|
Distribution entities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Komatsu Cummins Chile, Ltda.
|
|
9
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
All other distributors
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Cummins share of net income
|
|
116
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
266
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
Royalty and interest income
|
|
21
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees
|
|
$
|
137
|
|
|
$
|
115
|
|
|
$
|
303
|
|
|
$
|
244
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes $37 million in favorable adjustments related to tax changes within India's 2020-2021 Union Budget of India (India Tax Law Changes) passed in March 2020.
|
INCOME TAXES
Our effective tax rate for 2021 is expected to approximate 21.5 percent (lowered one percentage point), excluding any discrete items that may arise.
Our effective tax rates for the three and six months ended July 4, 2021, were 21.4 percent and 21.7 percent, respectively.
The three months ended July 4, 2021, contained unfavorable discrete items of $7 million or $0.05 per share, primarily due to a $10 million unfavorable statutory change in tax rates, mostly in the UK, partially offset by $3 million of other favorable discrete items.
The six months ended July 4, 2021, contained unfavorable discrete items of $3 million or $0.02 per share, primarily due to a $10 million unfavorable statutory change in tax rates, mostly in the UK, partially offset by $7 million of other favorable discrete items.
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL MEASURES THAT SUPPLEMENT GAAP
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Non GAAP measures - Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests (EBITDA)
We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors.
EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies. It should be considered supplemental data; however, the amounts included in the EBITDA calculation are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income. Below is a reconciliation of “Net income attributable to Cummins Inc.” to EBITDA for each of the applicable periods:
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
In millions
|
|
July 4,
|
|
June 28,
|
|
July 4,
|
|
June 28,
|
Net income attributable to Cummins Inc.
|
|
$
|
600
|
|
|
$
|
276
|
|
|
$
|
1,203
|
|
|
$
|
787
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. as a percentage of net sales
|
|
9.8
|
%
|
|
7.2
|
%
|
|
9.9
|
%
|
|
8.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
12
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
10
|
|
Consolidated net income
|
|
612
|
|
|
269
|
|
|
1,223
|
|
|
797
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
29
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
46
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
167
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
339
|
|
|
220
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
166
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
335
|
|
|
332
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
974
|
|
|
$
|
549
|
|
|
$
|
1,954
|
|
|
$
|
1,395
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA as a percentage of net sales
|
|
15.9
|
%
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
|
16.0
|
%
|
|
15.7
|
%
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
BUSINESS UNIT SALES DATA
(Unaudited)
Engine Segment Sales by Market and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification
Sales for our Engine segment by market were as follows:
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
YTD
|
Heavy-duty truck
|
|
$
|
827
|
|
|
$
|
839
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
1,666
|
|
Medium-duty truck and bus
|
|
674
|
|
|
688
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,362
|
|
Light-duty automotive
|
|
481
|
|
|
484
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
965
|
|
Off-highway
|
|
477
|
|
|
480
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
957
|
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
2,459
|
|
|
$
|
2,491
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
4,950
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
YTD
|
Heavy-duty truck
|
|
$
|
750
|
|
|
$
|
415
|
|
|
$
|
694
|
|
|
$
|
789
|
|
|
$
|
2,648
|
|
Medium-duty truck and bus
|
|
618
|
|
|
391
|
|
|
492
|
|
|
565
|
|
|
2,066
|
|
Light-duty automotive
|
|
353
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
522
|
|
|
492
|
|
|
1,547
|
|
Off-highway
|
|
437
|
|
|
437
|
|
|
404
|
|
|
483
|
|
|
1,761
|
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
2,158
|
|
|
$
|
1,423
|
|
|
$
|
2,112
|
|
|
$
|
2,329
|
|
|
$
|
8,022
|
Unit shipments by engine classification (including unit shipments to Power Systems and off-highway engine units included in their respective classification) were as follows:
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Units
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
YTD
|
Heavy-duty
|
|
30,700
|
|
|
29,400
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
60,100
|
|
Medium-duty
|
|
73,100
|
|
|
67,500
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
140,600
|
|
Light-duty
|
|
68,500
|
|
|
68,100
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
136,600
|
|
Total units
|
|
172,300
|
|
|
165,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
337,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Units
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
YTD
|
Heavy-duty
|
|
25,800
|
|
|
15,900
|
|
|
23,300
|
|
|
27,500
|
|
|
92,500
|
|
Medium-duty
|
|
61,200
|
|
|
44,900
|
|
|
50,100
|
|
|
64,700
|
|
|
220,900
|
|
Light-duty
|
|
49,400
|
|
|
29,800
|
|
|
67,200
|
|
|
69,400
|
|
|
215,800
|
|
Total units
|
|
136,400
|
|
|
90,600
|
|
|
140,600
|
|
|
161,600
|
|
|
529,200
|
Distribution Segment Sales by Product Line
Sales for our Distribution segment by product line were as follows:
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
YTD
|
Parts
|
|
$
|
757
|
|
|
$
|
765
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
1,522
|
|
Power generation
|
|
418
|
|
|
454
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
872
|
|
Engines
|
|
334
|
|
|
351
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
685
|
|
Service
|
|
326
|
|
|
350
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
676
|
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
1,835
|
|
|
$
|
1,920
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
3,755
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
YTD
|
Parts
|
|
$
|
787
|
|
|
$
|
654
|
|
|
$
|
722
|
|
|
$
|
768
|
|
|
$
|
2,931
|
|
Power generation
|
|
376
|
|
|
377
|
|
|
416
|
|
|
523
|
|
|
1,692
|
|
Engines
|
|
323
|
|
|
277
|
|
|
279
|
|
|
371
|
|
|
1,250
|
|
Service
|
|
328
|
|
|
297
|
|
|
304
|
|
|
334
|
|
|
1,263
|
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
1,814
|
|
|
$
|
1,605
|
|
|
$
|
1,721
|
|
|
$
|
1,996
|
|
|
$
|
7,136
|
Component Segment Sales by Business
Sales for our Components segment by business were as follows:
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
YTD
|
Emission solutions
|
|
$
|
1,035
|
|
|
$
|
882
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
1,917
|
|
Filtration
|
|
372
|
|
|
374
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
746
|
|
Turbo technologies
|
|
367
|
|
|
351
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
718
|
|
Electronics and fuel systems
|
|
263
|
|
|
241
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
504
|
|
Automated transmissions
|
|
115
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
261
|
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
2,152
|
|
|
$
|
1,994
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
4,146
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
YTD
|
Emission solutions
|
|
$
|
664
|
|
|
$
|
472
|
|
|
$
|
665
|
|
|
$
|
831
|
|
|
$
|
2,632
|
|
Filtration
|
|
312
|
|
|
255
|
|
|
314
|
|
|
351
|
|
|
1,232
|
|
Turbo technologies
|
|
270
|
|
|
216
|
|
|
281
|
|
|
331
|
|
|
1,098
|
|
Electronics and fuel systems
|
|
174
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
187
|
|
|
229
|
|
|
754
|
|
Automated transmissions
|
|
82
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
308
|
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
1,502
|
|
|
$
|
1,150
|
|
|
$
|
1,541
|
|
|
$
|
1,831
|
|
|
$
|
6,024
|
Power Systems Segment Sales by Product Line and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification
Sales for our Power Systems segment by product line were as follows:
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
YTD
|
Power generation
|
|
$
|
611
|
|
|
$
|
655
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
1,266
|
|
Industrial
|
|
324
|
|
|
399
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
723
|
|
Generator technologies
|
|
87
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
176
|
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
1,022
|
|
|
$
|
1,143
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
2,165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
YTD
|
Power generation
|
|
$
|
519
|
|
|
$
|
424
|
|
|
$
|
601
|
|
|
$
|
623
|
|
|
$
|
2,167
|
|
Industrial
|
|
296
|
|
|
291
|
|
|
309
|
|
|
292
|
|
|
1,188
|
|
Generator technologies
|
|
69
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
276
|
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
884
|
|
|
$
|
777
|
|
|
$
|
981
|
|
|
$
|
989
|
|
|
$
|
3,631
|
High-horsepower unit shipments by engine classification were as follows:
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Units
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
YTD
|
Power generation
|
|
2,100
|
|
|
1,800
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,900
|
|
Industrial
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
1,200
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,200
|
|
Total units
|
|
3,100
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Units
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
YTD
|
Power generation
|
|
1,800
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
2,300
|
|
|
2,600
|
|
|
7,700
|
|
Industrial
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
1,200
|
|
|
1,100
|
|
|
4,300
|
|
Total units
|
|
2,800
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
3,500
|
|
|
3,700
|
|
|
12,000
|
|
Wertpapier
