GAN Schedules 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Announcement and Conference Call for August 16, 2021

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gambling software-as-a-service provider to the U.S. land-based casino industry today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after market close on Monday, August 16, 2021 via news release. The news release will be available at www.GAN.com.

Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results, the Company's business and outlook at 4:30 PM EST that same day. After opening remarks, there will be a question and answer period. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information. A replay of the webcast will be archived shortly after the call and can be accessed for approximately 90 days on the Company's website.