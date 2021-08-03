Gibraltar Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“In the midst of a dynamic and inflationary market environment, we delivered solid performance with revenue growth of 37%, adjusted operating income growth of 8%, adjusted EPS growth of 7%, and order backlog increased 54%, or 32% on a proforma basis, to over $400 million, the highest level in the history of the company,” President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Bosway stated. “Material cost inflation continued to accelerate as we exited the first quarter, and labor, freight, and logistics inflation and availability began to surface as we entered the second quarter. Working closely with customers and suppliers starting during fourth quarter 2020 and implementing ongoing pricing and productivity initiatives has helped us manage these dynamics and deliver this quarter’s results. Additionally, the integrations of TerraSmart and Sunfig are on track, our Agtech business is recovering as planned, and overall demand is currently in line with expectations.”

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations

Net sales from continuing operations increased 36.5% to $348.4 million, with organic growth contributing 14.0% and recent acquisitions 22.5%. Organic growth was driven by strong end market demand and participation gains in all four segments.

GAAP earnings increased 7.8% to $26.4 million, or $0.80 per share, and adjusted earnings increased 6.9% to $26.3 million, or $0.80 per share, the result of continued execution across the business segments, the TerraSmart acquisition, and 80/20 productivity initiatives, partially offset by timing and alignment of higher input costs and price increases, supply chain disruptions, and shifts in project timing in the Agtech and Renewables segments. Adjusted measures remove charges for restructuring initiatives, acquisition-related items, senior leadership transition costs, and other reclassifications, as further described in the appended reconciliation of adjusted financial measures.

Below are second quarter 2021 consolidated results from continuing operations:

Three Months Ended June 30, $Millions, except EPS GAAP Adjusted 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net Sales $ 348.4 $ 255.2 36.5 % $ 348.4 $ 255.2 36.5 % Net Income $ 26.4 $ 24.5 7.8 % $ 26.3 $ 24.6 6.9 % Diluted EPS $ 0.80 $ 0.74 8.1 % $ 0.80 $ 0.75 6.7 %

Second Quarter Segment Results

Renewables

The headwinds impacting the solar industry in the first quarter, including steel inflation, supply chain challenges with panels, and the safe harbor ITC extension announced in December 2020, continued into the second quarter. Despite this, the Renewable business continued to accelerate, delivering year-over-year revenue growth of 92.5% through the combination of the legacy and TerraSmart businesses and pro forma organic growth of 25%. Growth was driven by strong demand across Gibraltar’s broad offering of fixed tilt, tracker, canopy, and eBos product solutions serving the community and commercial and industrial market segments. Order backlog exceeded $218 million at the end of the quarter, up 54% from last year on a proforma basis, its highest level in the company’s history. The integration of the legacy and TerraSmart businesses remains on track, and the combination of the two is resonating well in the market.

Adjusted operating income improved 45.2% while adjusted operating margin contracted 380 basis points, the majority of which was anticipated, and related to the integration of TerraSmart. The TerraSmart integration is delivering as expected with adjusted operating margins nearly doubling over the first quarter as demand continued to accelerate and 80/20 productivity initiatives were implemented, and TerraSmart’s full-year margin plan remains on track. Of the remaining shortfall, approximately half was related to a one-time tariff credit received in Q2 2020, with the remaining the result of timing and alignment of price actions with input cost inflation and project movement related to supply chain schedule and logistics challenges.

For the second quarter, the Renewables segment reported:

Three Months Ended June 30, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net Sales $ 107.8 $ 56.0 92.5 % $ 107.8 $ 56.0 92.5 % Operating Income $ 9.5 $ 8.4 13.1 % $ 12.2 $ 8.4 45.2 % Operating Margin 8.8 % 15.1 % (630) bps 11.3 % 15.1 % (380) bps

Residential

Revenue increased 17.7% with strong organic growth of 12% driven by increased pricing and volume, despite supply chain dynamics related to material, labor and logistics availability; Architectural Mailboxes, acquired in 2020, contributed 6% of the quarter’s growth and integration remains on track.

The business delivered adjusted operating margin of 16.6%, a decrease versus last year, driven by the impact of accelerated inflation, material and labor availability, and the timing and alignment of price actions with input costs. Gibraltar has implemented multiple price increases, and will continue to do so until inflation subsides. In accordance with customer supply agreements, each price action will take time to align with accelerating inflation, with operating margin historically recovering within a one or two quarter period. In the near term, management will continue to maximize operating profit dollars with focus on execution and 80/20 productivity initiatives.

For the second quarter, the Residential segment reported:

Three Months Ended June 30, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net Sales $ 164.2 $ 139.5 17.7 % $ 164.2 $ 139.5 17.7 % Operating Income $ 27.2 $ 28.0 (2.9 %) $ 27.2 $ 28.2 (3.5 %) Operating Margin 16.5 % 20.0 % (350) bps 16.6 % 20.2 % (360) bps

Agtech

Revenue increased 27.0% with solid activity across the produce, commercial, car wash, retail, and processing equipment segments. Although demand continued to improve, the business experienced project movement from the second quarter into the second half of 2021 as schedules have been impacted by permit delays, rescoping of projects, and supply chain disruptions. Order backlog experienced a slight and temporary contraction during the quarter due to rescoping of projects and the impact of supply chain disruptions. July customer order activity is accelerating backlog momentum, and the segment remains on track with expectations for the year.

Adjusted operating income was flat year-over-year and adjusted operating margin expanded 180 basis points on a sequential basis as the processing equipment business continued to improve along with continuing benefits of integration in the produce business. Adjusted operating margin contracted year-over-year due to business mix, the movement of certain abovementioned projects into the second half of the year, higher input costs and logistics challenges. These temporary headwinds were partially offset by improvements in legacy greenhouse structures, cannabis greenhouse structures, and cannabis and hemp processing equipment businesses.

For the second quarter, the Agtech segment reported:

Three Months Ended June 30, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net Sales $ 53.7 $ 42.3 27.0 % $ 53.7 $ 42.3 27.0 % Operating Income $ 1.0 $ 0.8 25.0 % $ 2.3 $ 2.3 -- Operating Margin 1.8 % 1.8 % -- bps 4.2 % 5.5 % (130) bps

Infrastructure

Revenue increased 29.7% as demand for fabricated and non-fabricated products increased as State D.O.T. project funding improved with the strengthening of the U.S. economy. Order backlog increased 11% to more than $46 million during the quarter indicating growing strength across the business.

Improvement in adjusted operating margin was driven by mix of higher-margin non-fabricated products and solutions, strong execution on higher volumes, and continued investment in 80/20 productivity initiatives.

For the second quarter, the Infrastructure segment reported:

Three Months Ended June 30, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net Sales $ 22.7 $ 17.5 29.7 % $ 22.7 $ 17.5 29.7 % Operating Income $ 4.2 $ 2.8 50.0 % $ 4.2 $ 2.8 50.0 % Operating Margin 18.4 % 16.0 % 240 bps 18.4 % 16.0 % 240 bps

Business Outlook

“We expect today’s business environment, which has been very dynamic since the beginning of January, to remain so throughout the second half of 2021. We will continue to manage inflation, minimize supply chain disruptions, operate in a tight labor market, and continue with our COVID operating protocols. We are currently positioned well with solid end market demand, record order backlog, a very healthy balance sheet, and strong focus on daily execution, acquisition integrations, and further strengthening our organization and operating systems,“ commented Mr. Bosway. “We remain confident in our existing full year 2021 guidance for revenue and earnings. We base this on our performance to date in 2021, which is consistent with historical patterns, and our current outlook and initiatives for improving profitability across each business. Consolidated revenue is expected to range between $1.3 billion and $1.35 billion. GAAP EPS from continuing operations is expected to range between $2.78 and $2.95 compared to $2.53 in 2020, and adjusted EPS from continuing operations is expected to range between $3.30 and $3.47 compared to $2.73 in 2020.”

Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call Details

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Sales $ 348,389 $ 255,184 $ 635,981 $ 470,585 Cost of sales 267,458 189,623 495,032 355,163 Gross profit 80,931 65,561 140,949 115,422 Selling, general, and administrative expense 49,522 34,813 96,725 71,897 Income from operations 31,409 30,748 44,224 43,525 Interest expense 245 222 689 266 Other income (4,666 ) (1,892 ) (4,351 ) (1,374 ) Income before taxes 35,830 32,418 47,886 44,633 Provision for income taxes 9,457 7,961 11,017 10,274 Income from continuing operations 26,373 24,457 36,869 34,359 Discontinued operations: (Loss) income before taxes (502 ) 3,746 2,068 6,576 (Benefit of) provision for income taxes (78 ) 911 226 1,584 (Loss) income from discontinued operations (424 ) 2,835 1,842 4,992 Net income $ 25,949 $ 27,292 $ 38,711 $ 39,351 Net earnings per share – Basic: Income from continuing operations $ 0.80 $ 0.75 $ 1.12 $ 1.05 (Loss) income from discontinued operations (0.01 ) 0.09 0.06 0.16 Net income $ 0.79 $ 0.84 $ 1.18 $ 1.21 Weighted average shares outstanding -- Basic 32,790 32,605 32,791 32,596 Net earnings per share – Diluted: Income from continuing operations $ 0.80 $ 0.74 $ 1.11 $ 1.05 (Loss) income from discontinued operations (0.01 ) 0.09 0.06 0.15 Net income $ 0.79 $ 0.83 $ 1.17 $ 1.20 Weighted average shares outstanding -- Diluted 33,056 32,860 33,071 32,868

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,963 $ 32,054 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,294 and $3,529 225,315 197,990 Inventories, net 133,625 98,307 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,641 19,671 Assets of discontinued operations — 77,438 Total current assets 399,544 425,460 Property, plant, and equipment, net 95,837 89,562 Operating lease assets 21,651 25,229 Goodwill 508,857 514,279 Acquired intangibles 159,734 156,365 Other assets 510 1,599 $ 1,186,133 $ 1,212,494 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 168,917 $ 134,738 Accrued expenses 68,677 83,505 Billings in excess of cost 49,215 34,702 Liabilities of discontinued operations — 49,295 Total current liabilities 286,809 302,240 Long-term debt 32,309 85,636 Deferred income taxes 37,555 39,057 Non-current operating lease liabilities 14,391 17,730 Other non-current liabilities 27,461 24,026 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000 shares; none outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000 and 50,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 33,718 shares and 33,568 shares issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020 337 336 Additional paid-in capital 310,728 304,870 Retained earnings 508,654 469,943 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,552 (2,461 ) Cost of 1,083 and 1,028 common shares held in treasury in 2021 and 2020 (33,663 ) (28,883 ) Total stockholders’ equity 787,608 743,805 $ 1,186,133 $ 1,212,494

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 38,711 $ 39,351 Income from discontinued operations 1,842 4,992 Income from continuing operations 36,869 34,359 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,014 9,942 Stock compensation expense 4,935 4,171 Gain on sale of business — (1,881 ) Exit activity costs, non-cash 1,193 346 Benefit of deferred income taxes (36 ) (195 ) Other, net 349 429 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (29,150 ) (26,289 ) Inventories (42,686 ) 3,289 Other current assets and other assets (611 ) 1,893 Accounts payable 35,174 (989 ) Accrued expenses and other non-current liabilities (9,274 ) (36,042 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 12,777 (10,967 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities of discontinued operations (2,002 ) 3,712 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 10,775 (7,255 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2 ) (54,385 ) Net proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 59 Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (9,474 ) (4,178 ) Net proceeds from sale of business 39,991 704 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of continuing operations 30,515 (57,800 ) Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations (176 ) (1,053 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 30,339 (58,853 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from long-term debt 31,200 — Long-term debt payments (83,636 ) — Purchase of treasury stock at market prices (4,780 ) (4,462 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 924 78 Net cash used in financing activities (56,292 ) (4,384 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 87 (12 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (15,091 ) (70,504 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 32,054 191,363 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 16,963 $ 120,859

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30,2021 As Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring

Charges Senior

Leadership

Transition

Costs Acquisition

Related

Items Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Renewables $ 107,751 — — — $ 107,751 Residential 164,209 — — — 164,209 Agtech 53,696 — — — 53,696 Infrastructure 22,733 — — — 22,733 Consolidated sales 348,389 — — — 348,389 Income from operations Renewables 9,510 786 — 1,858 12,154 Residential 27,155 29 — — 27,184 Agtech 977 1,287 — — 2,264 Infrastructure 4,186 — — — 4,186 Segments Income 41,828 2,102 — 1,858 45,788 Unallocated corporate expense (10,419 ) 59 18 32 (10,310 ) Consolidated income from operations 31,409 2,161 18 1,890 35,478 Interest expense 245 — — — 245 Other (income) expense (4,666 ) — — 4,747 81 Income before income taxes 35,830 2,161 18 (2,857 ) 35,152 Provision for income taxes 9,457 507 5 (1,149 ) 8,820 Income from continuing operations $ 26,373 $ 1,654 $ 13 $ (1,708 ) $ 26,332 Income from continuing operations per share - diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.05 $ — $ (0.05 ) $ 0.80 Operating margin Renewables 8.8 % 0.7 % — % 1.7 % 11.3 % Residential 16.5 % — % — % — % 16.6 % Agtech 1.8 % 2.4 % — % — % 4.2 % Infrastructure 18.4 % — % — % — % 18.4 % Segments Margin 12.0 % 0.6 % — % 0.5 % 13.1 % Consolidated 9.0 % 0.6 % — % 0.5 % 10.2 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 As Reported In

GAAP

Statements Restructuring &

Senior Leadership

Transition Costs Acquisition

Costs Gain on

Sale of

Business Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Renewables $ 55,950 $ — $ — $ — $ 55,950 Residential 139,472 — — — 139,472 Agtech 42,309 — — — 42,309 Infrastructure 17,453 — — — 17,453 Consolidated sales 255,184 — — — 255,184 Income from operations Renewables 8,422 — — — 8,422 Residential 27,964 263 — — 28,227 Agtech 766 388 1,172 — 2,326 Infrastructure 2,801 — — — 2,801 Segments Income 39,953 651 1,172 — 41,776 Unallocated corporate expense (9,205 ) 161 50 — (8,994 ) Consolidated income from operations 30,748 812 1,222 — 32,782 Interest expense 222 — — — 222 Other income (1,892 ) — — 1,881 (11 ) Income before income taxes 32,418 812 1,222 (1,881 ) 32,571 Provision for income taxes 7,961 170 274 (469 ) 7,936 Income from continuing operations $ 24,457 $ 642 $ 948 $ (1,412 ) $ 24,635 Income from continuing operations per share - diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.75 Operating margin Renewables 15.1 % — % — % — % 15.1 % Residential 20.0 % 0.2 % — % — % 20.2 % Agtech 1.8 % 0.9 % 2.8 % — % 5.5 % Infrastructure 16.0 % — % — % — % 16.0 % Segments Margin 15.7 % 0.3 % 0.5 % — % 16.4 % Consolidated 12.0 % 0.3 % 0.5 % — % 12.8 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 As Reported In

GAAP

Statements Restructuring

Charges Senior

Leadership

Transition

Costs Acquisition

Related Items Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Renewables $ 193,263 — — — $ 193,263 Residential 304,426 — — — 304,426 Agtech 100,435 — — — 100,435 Infrastructure 37,857 — — — 37,857 Consolidated sales 635,981 — — — 635,981 Income from operations Renewables 8,989 5,757 — 3,758 18,504 Residential 50,089 94 — — 50,183 Agtech 1,906 1,491 — — 3,397 Infrastructure 6,223 — — — 6,223 Segments Income 67,207 7,342 — 3,758 78,307 Unallocated corporate expense (22,983 ) 59 1,307 915 (20,702 ) Consolidated income from operations 44,224 7,401 1,307 4,673 57,605 Interest expense 689 — — — 689 Other (income) expense (4,351 ) — — 4,747 396 Income before income taxes 47,886 7,401 1,307 (74 ) 56,520 Provision for income taxes 11,017 1,880 311 (442 ) 12,766 Income from continuing operations $ 36,869 $ 5,521 $ 996 $ 368 $ 43,754 Income from continuing operations per share - diluted $ 1.11 $ 0.17 $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 1.32 Operating margin Renewables 4.7 % 3.0 % — % 1.9 % 9.6 % Residential 16.5 % — % — % — % 16.5 % Agtech 1.9 % 1.5 % — % — % 3.4 % Infrastructure 16.4 % — % — % — % 16.4 % Segments Margin 10.6 % 1.2 % — % 0.6 % 12.3 % Consolidated 7.0 % 1.2 % 0.2 % 0.7 % 9.1 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 As Reported In

GAAP

Statements Restructuring &

Senior

Leadership

Transition Costs Acquisition

Costs Gain on Sale

of Business Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Renewables $ 103,213 $ — $ — $ — $ 103,213 Residential 242,891 — — — 242,891 Agtech 91,543 — — — 91,543 Infrastructure 32,938 — — — 32,938 Consolidated sales 470,585 — — — 470,585 Income from operations Renewables 12,781 18 — — 12,799 Residential 41,689 484 — — 42,173 Agtech 2,106 388 2,173 — 4,667 Infrastructure 4,377 — — — 4,377 Segments Income 60,953 890 2,173 — 64,016 Unallocated corporate expense (17,428 ) 2,441 309 — (14,678 ) Consolidated income from operations 43,525 3,331 2,482 — 49,338 Interest expense 266 — — — 266 Other (income) expense (1,374 ) — — 1,881 507 Income before income taxes 44,633 3,331 2,482 (1,881 ) 48,565 Provision for income taxes 10,274 229 590 (469 ) 10,624 Income from continuing operations $ 34,359 $ 3,102 $ 1,892 $ (1,412 ) $ 37,941 Income from continuing operations per share - diluted $ 1.05 $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ (0.04 ) $ 1.15 Operating margin Renewables 12.4 % — % — % — % 12.4 % Residential 17.2 % 0.2 % — % — % 17.4 % Agtech 2.3 % 0.4 % 2.4 % — % 5.1 % Infrastructure 13.3 % — % — % — % 13.3 % Segments Margin 13.0 % 0.2 % 0.5 % — % 13.6 % Consolidated 9.2 % 0.7 % 0.5 % — % 10.5 %

