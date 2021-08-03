Nextech Receives Additional AR Labs Contract from Ryerson University Faculty of Science

These new labs are in addition to the fifty labs developed for the 2020/2021 school year and the further AR labs produced through the RALE AR Lab Builder Program, a Government of Ontario Initiative in Partnership with Ryerson University and NexTech AR and will be available province-wide to institutes of higher education in 2022.

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech'' or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events, is pleased to announce that Ryerson University, a globally recognized leader in Higher Education with over 46,000 students have ordered an additional thirty five augmented reality labs for its biology, chemistry and biochemistry departments. Once the additional labs are complete, which is expected to happen in 2021 Ryerson University Faculty of Science will have one of the largest known augmented reality immersive learning programs in the world.

The use of AR for education institutions is made available through the Company’s EdTechX platform. Built on Microsoft Azure and available on the Azure marketplace as a “Co-sell Ready” partner, EdTechX enables educational institutions to transform traditional learning and event formats into valuable, immersive digital experiences that higher education students are seeking. EdTechX combines digital branded spaces with enterprise scale video streaming, augmented reality holograms and real-time data analytics. “Co-sell” status enables joint selling opportunities with Microsoft and access to their global education customers.

The KEY benefits of the AR labs:

New functionality of labs include mistake driven learning modules -allowing students to make mistakes in simulation and get real-time feedback before performing the actual lab.

Non-linear experiences allow students to explore in the AR labs based on their own exploration, ie. Rat Dissection, Flower Dissection.

Creation of new ‘modular-like’ labs explaining common laboratory techniques that are cross-functional in chemical and biochemical analyses.

Interactive learning allows students to form memories based on emotional impact. The actual AR seeks to trigger the feeling of presence of the lab/experience so that students are more engaged.

The AR Labs allow for users to repeat the experiment at their own convenience, which is a key function when learning new concepts. This is also a cost-efficient solution for higher education institutions that reduces the waste of resources.

AR allows for visual communication of complicated chemical analyses equipment. (Behind the scenes look of how the machines actually work) allowing students to learn the abstract theory superimposed on top of the equipment visually.

The AR Labs have been developed in tandem with instructors and industry experts to ensure that the content is driven in both an academic and professional capacity.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech, comments “we are thrilled to see the hard work we have done in creating AR labs for students in partnership with Ryerson result in such a hugely positive response from both students and faculty. We have developed not just an immersive AR learning platform but also a unique business model for Nextech with a credit system where one credit is equivalent to one AR lab which costs $5000 each. He continues “Once the AR labs are created along with the AR Lab Builder Program, through a Government of Ontario Initiative in Partnership with Ryerson University and NexTech, all AR labs built will be available province-wide to institutions of higher education in 2022. We are extremely excited and gratified to be working with both Ryerson and the government to bring immersive learning experiences to Canadian students''.