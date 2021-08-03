Bath & Body Works, Inc. Completes Separation of Victoria’s Secret

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (formerly known as L Brands, Inc.) (NYSE: BBWI) announced today that it has completed the previously announced separation of its Victoria’s Secret business into an independent, publicly traded company. The new company, named Victoria’s Secret & Co., includes Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, PINK and Victoria’s Secret Beauty. Victoria’s Secret common stock will begin regular-way trading today on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “VSCO”. Bath & Body Works common stock will start trading today under the new ticker symbol “BBWI”.



“We are thrilled to have reached this milestone and to launch Bath & Body Works as a standalone public company,” said Andrew Meslow, Chief Executive Officer, Bath & Body Works. “Innovation remains at the foundation of Bath & Body Works, and with our leadership positions across key product categories, strong performance across channels, and highly loyal and growing customer base, we are poised to continue our track record of industry-leading growth and profitability. On behalf of the management team and the Board, I’d like to extend our sincere appreciation to all the associates who worked so hard on the successful spin-off of Victoria’s Secret. I am grateful to all of our associates for their contributions to the success of our business as we look forward to capturing the opportunities ahead, and we wish the Victoria’s Secret business and associates well as they embark on their journey as a standalone public company.”

The separation was achieved through the distribution of 100 percent of the shares of Victoria’s Secret to holders of Bath & Body Works common stock after the market close on August 2, 2021, with Bath & Body Works stockholders receiving one share of Victoria’s Secret common stock for every three shares of Bath & Body Works common stock held at the close of business on the record date of July 22, 2021. Bath & Body Works stockholders entitled to receive the distribution received a book-entry account statement or a credit to their brokerage account reflecting their ownership of Victoria’s Secret common stock. Fractional shares of Victoria’s Secret common stock were not distributed. Any fractional share of Victoria’s Secret common stock otherwise issuable to a Bath & Body Works stockholder will be sold in the open market on such stockholder’s behalf, and such stockholder will receive a cash payment for the fractional share based on its pro rata portion of the net cash proceeds from all sales of fractional shares.