Generation Bio to Present at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq: GBIO), a biotechnology company innovating genetic medicines for people living with rare and prevalent diseases, announced today that Geoff McDonough, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference 2021 on Tuesday, August 10 at 9:10 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the panel will be available on the investor section of the company’s website at investors.generationbio.com. A replay will be available there for 30 days following the event.